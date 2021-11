बीते साल मई के बाद आए सबसे कम नए कोरोना केस, एक्टिव केस भी निचले स्तर पर

#COVID19 | India reports 8,488 new cases (lowest in 538 days), 12,510 recoveries & 249 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.



Active cases stand at 1,18,443 - lowest in 534 days (account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.34% - lowest since March 2020) pic.twitter.com/CRBhFddzhP