कोच्चि नेवल बेस पर बड़ा हादसा, एयरक्राफ्ट हैंगर के गिरने से 2 नौसैनिकों की मौत

केरल के कोच्चि में एक नौसैन्य प्रतिष्ठान में एयरक्राफ्ट हैंगर के गिरने से गुरुवार को दो नौसैनिकों की मौत हो गई। एक रक्षा प्रवक्ता ने पीटीआई-भाषा को बताया, 'एयरक्राफ्ट हैंगर गिरने के कारण दो नौसैनिकों की मौत हो गई।' उन्होंने बताया कि विस्तृत जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।

Two sailors died after the door of a helicopter hangar fell on them. The incident occurred today morning at Southen Naval Command in Kochi, Kerala.Court of inquiry being ordered into the matter. pic.twitter.com/RgOP3Tvj9j