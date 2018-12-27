DA Image

कोच्चि नेवल बेस पर बड़ा हादसा, एयरक्राफ्ट हैंगर के गिरने से 2 नौसैनिकों की मौत

कोच्चि नेवल बेस पर हादसा, एयरक्राफ्ट हैंगर के गिरने से 2 की मौत (फोटो: पीआईबी इंडिया)

केरल के कोच्चि में एक नौसैन्य प्रतिष्ठान में एयरक्राफ्ट हैंगर के गिरने से गुरुवार को दो नौसैनिकों की मौत हो गई। एक रक्षा प्रवक्ता ने पीटीआई-भाषा को बताया, 'एयरक्राफ्ट हैंगर गिरने के कारण दो नौसैनिकों की मौत हो गई।' उन्होंने बताया कि विस्तृत जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।

