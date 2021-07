जम्मू-कश्मीर के इन 16 जिलों को कोरोना कर्फ्यू से राहत, 50 फीसदी क्षमता के साथ खुलेंगे मॉल और जिम

Govt of J&K grants relaxations in 16 districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kulgam & Shopian. No weekend curfew in these districts, daily night curfew here from 8 pm to 7 am. pic.twitter.com/z1DaUMiVlT