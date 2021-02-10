बीजेपी ने सदस्यों को सदन में रहने के लिए व्हिप जारी किया
भाजपा ने अपने लोकसभा सांसदों को आज सदन में उपस्थित रहने के लिए तीन लाइन का व्हिप जारी किया।
कांग्रेस सांसद जयराम रमेश ने राज्यसभा में मांग की है कि बजट पर चर्चा के समय को बढ़ाकर 10 की बजाय 13 घंटे किया जाए।
There is a lot of interest among the members in discussing the Budget. My suggestion is that increase the time to debate the Budget from 10 hours to 12 hours: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in Rajya Sabha