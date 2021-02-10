DA Image
10 फरवरी, 2021|10:08|IST

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   देश   ›  राज्यसभा LIVE: आम बजट पर चर्चा का समय 10 घंटे से बढ़ाकर 12 करने की मांग
राज्यसभा LIVE: आम बजट पर चर्चा का समय 10 घंटे से बढ़ाकर 12 करने की मांग

मुख्य बातें

राज्यसभा LIVE: आम बजट पर चर्चा का समय 10 घंटे से बढ़ाकर 12 करने की मांग

राज्यसभा में आज बजट को लेकर चर्चा होने वाली है। आमतौर पर केंद्रीय बजट पर लोकसभा में पहले चर्चा की जाती है लेकिन साल 1955, 1959, 1963, 1965 और 2002 में पहले राज्यसभा में चर्चा की गई। इसके साथ ही आज लोकसभा में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर जवाब देंगे। 

बीजेपी ने सदस्यों को सदन में रहने के लिए व्हिप जारी किया

भाजपा ने अपने लोकसभा सांसदों को आज सदन में उपस्थित रहने के लिए तीन लाइन का व्हिप जारी किया।

