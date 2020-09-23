LIVE: राज्यसभा को मिलेगा अधिक समय, आज समाप्त हो जाएगा मानसून सत्र

राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही का बहिष्कार करने वाले विपक्षी दलों ने बुलाई बैठक
विपक्षी दलों की यह बैठक राज्यसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलमा नबी आजाद के दफ्तर में होगी। इसमें आगे की रणनीति पर चर्चा की जाएगी।
The meeting has been called by opposition parties, that boycotted Rajya Sabha session, to discuss further strategy on the farm bills passed in Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020
It will be held at the office of Leader of Opposition in the House, Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Parliament later today. https://t.co/DQQ9TIOq58
आज समाप्त हो जाएगा मानसून सत्र, सरकार ने दी राज्यसभा में जानकारी
I've to inform members that the Govt has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today. But some important legislative business passed by Lok Sabha has to be disposed off before adjournment of the House sine die: MoS for MEA & Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan pic.twitter.com/aUtCju652C— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020
शिवसेना सांसद ने भी दिया है शून्यकाल नोटिस
Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to reconsider disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)'— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020
RJD सांसद मनोज झा ने राज्यसभा में दिया शून्यकाल नोटिस
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand for health insurance cover to voters in the upcoming assembly election in the states'— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020