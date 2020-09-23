DA Image
LIVE: राज्यसभा को मिलेगा अधिक समय, आज समाप्त हो जाएगा मानसून सत्र
LIVE: राज्यसभा को मिलेगा अधिक समय, आज समाप्त हो जाएगा मानसून सत्र

LIVE: राज्यसभा को मिलेगा अधिक समय, आज समाप्त हो जाएगा मानसून सत्र

लोकसभा की कार्यवाही बुधवार को शाम छह बजे शुरू होगी। लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला ने मंगलवार शाम को सदन में इसकी घोषणा की है। ऐसा राज्यसभा को अधिक समय देने के लिए किया जा रहा है, ताकि लोकसभा से पारित विधेयकों को उच्च सदन से भी पारित कराया जा सके। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण विपक्षी दलों की मांग को देखते हुए बुधवार को ही मानसून सत्र के तय समय से पहले ही समाप्त कर दिया। विदेश मंत्रालय और संसदीय मामलों के राज्य मंत्री वी, मुरलीधरन ने राज्यसभा में कहा, 'मुझे सदस्यों को सूचित करना है कि सरकार ने आज सदन को अनिश्चित काल के लिए स्थगित करने की सिफारिश करने का निर्णय लिया है। लेकिन लोकसभा द्वारा पारित किए गए कुछ महत्वपूर्ण विधोयकों को सदन के स्थगन से पहले ही निपटाना होगा।'

आपको बता दें कि किसानों के मुद्दे पर कांग्रेस समेत अधिकांश विपक्षी दलों ने संसद के दोनों सदनों के बहिष्कार का फैसला किया है और मंगलवार को भी उन्होंने पूरी कार्यवाही में हिस्सा नहीं लिया। ऐसे में सरकार के पास बिना किसी बाधा के विधायी कामकाज निपटाने का मौका है। साथ ही सांसदों को भी शून्यकाल के जरिए अपने मुद्दे उठाने के लिए ज्यादा मौका मिल रहा है।

Wed, 23 Sep 2020 09:11 AM

आज समाप्त हो जाएगा मानसून सत्र, सरकार ने दी राज्यसभा में जानकारी

  LIVE: राज्यसभा को मिलेगा अधिक समय, आज समाप्त हो जाएगा मानसून सत्र

