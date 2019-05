Cannes 2019 का हिस्सा बनने के बाद बेटी आराध्या के साथ वापस लौंटी Aishwarya rai

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan was looking a real-life angel as she made her second red carpet appearance at the ongoing #CannesFilmFestival . #Aishwarya, who attended the premiere of French film La Belle Epoque, in an all-white ensemble by @ashistudio #AishwaryaAtCannes @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

A post shared by YuppTV (@yupptv) on May 21, 2019 at 7:22pm PDT