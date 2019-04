प्रशांत किशोर ने गठबंधन टूटने के बाद पांच बार की मुलाकात: राबड़ी देवी

Rabri Devi: Nitish Kumar wanted to come back, he had said that I want to see Tejashwi as CM in 2020 and you declare me as PM candidate. Even, Prashant Kishor came to meet us five times after our alliance had ended. pic.twitter.com/88sghakpcq