JNU Violence Live Updates: जेएनयू में नकाबपोशों का हमला, प्रोफेसर सहित करीब 20 छात्र घायल, JNU हमले का देशभर में विरोध

जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्विविद्यालय यानी जेएनयू परिसर में छात्रसंघ के प्रदर्शन के बीच रविवार शाम नकाबपोशों लोगों ने छात्रों पर हमला बोल दिया। हथियारों से लैस नाकाबपोश जेएनयू कैंपस में घुस गए और करीब चार घंटे तक परिसर में बवाल मचाते रहे। अज्ञात नकाबपोशों ने साबरमती हॉस्टल, साबरमती टी-प्वाइंट सहित कई हॉस्टल में जमकर तोड़फोड़ की। जेएनयू के छात्रों ने आरोप लगाया है कि साबरमती टी-प्वाइंट के पास जब नकाबपोशों ने हमला किया, तब वहां दिल्ली पुलिस के जवान मौजूद थे। मगर पुलिसकर्मियों ने छात्रों को बचाने की जहमत नहीं उठाई। बताया जा रहा है कि हमलावरों ने शिक्षकों को भी नहीं बख्शा और हथियारों से लैस होकर तांडव मचाते रहे। इसके बाद जेएनयू के छात्रों ने दिल्ली पुलिस मुख्यालय का घेराव किया और अमित शाह ने भी दिल्ली पुलिस से रिपोर्ट तलब की है। तो चलिए जानते हैं इस मामले से जुड़े सारे अपडेट्स...


