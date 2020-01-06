पुणे: जेएनयू कैंपस में हिंसा के खिलाफ फिल्म एंड टेलीविजन इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया के छात्रों ने प्रदर्शन किया।

Pune: Students of Film and Television Institute of India held protest against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University. (5.1.20) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/y8ye56Ioh7