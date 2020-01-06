दिल्ली पुलिस का कैंपस में फ्लैग मार्च
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जेएनयू हिंसा के बाद कैंपस में फ्लैग मार्च किया।
Delhi Police conducts flag march inside JNU campus after the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University yesterday. pic.twitter.com/arJhkPMd8T— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020
एफटीआईआई में भी प्रदर्शन
पुणे: जेएनयू कैंपस में हिंसा के खिलाफ फिल्म एंड टेलीविजन इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया के छात्रों ने प्रदर्शन किया।
Pune: Students of Film and Television Institute of India held protest against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University. (5.1.20) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/y8ye56Ioh7— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020
जेएनयू कैंपस में हिंसा के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन
दिल्ली: जेएनयू कैंपस में हिंसा के खिलाफ में छात्रो ने दिल्ली पुलिस मुख्यालय और जेएनयू कैंपस के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया।
Delhi: Students continue to protest outside JNU campus against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University earlier today. pic.twitter.com/6DA4tryBgy— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020