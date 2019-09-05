दूसरे हाफ का खेल शुरू हो चुका है, भारत ने ओमान पर 1-0 बढ़त बनाई हुई है
HT: A delightful @chetrisunil11 goal in the 24th-minute puts India ahead at the end of the first half.— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 5, 2019
🇮🇳 1-0 🇴🇲#INDOMA ⚔ #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers 🐯 #WCQ 🌏🏆 pic.twitter.com/AmVTkfb5Fj
गुवाहाटी में हाफ टाइम हो चुका है। भारत ने ओमान पर 1.0 की बढ़त बनाई हुई है। पहला हाफ में भारतीय टीम, ओमान पर पूरी तरह हावी होकर खेली। सुनील छेत्री ने भारत की ओर से गोल दागा है। यह 112वें अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच में छेत्री का 72 वां गोल है।
43' WHAT A SAVE!🧤 @GurpreetGK makes a world class save to deny Oman a chance to equalize their deficit, as he palms away a header from close range. 💪— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 5, 2019
🇮🇳 1-0 🇴🇲#INDOMA ⚔ #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers 🐯 #WCQ 🌏🏆 pic.twitter.com/adWjQ4eRca