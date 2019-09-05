DA Image

IND vs OMN, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Live: सुनील छेत्री के गोल से भारत ने ओमान पर बनाई 1-0 बढ़त

मुख्य बातें

IND vs OMN, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Live: सुनील छेत्री के गोल से भारत ने ओमान पर बनाई 1-0 बढ़त

भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम विश्व कप क्वालीफायर्स के अपने पहले मैच में ओमान का सामना कर रही है। ओमान के खिलाफ भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम अब तक एक भी मैच नहीं जीत पाई है। भारत और ओमान पिछली बार दिसंबर 2018 में अबुधाबी में एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ आमने-सामने हुए थे, जहां मैच गोलरहित ड्रॉ रहा था। भारतीय टीम विश्व कप क्वालीफायर्स के अपने दूसरे मैच में 10 सितंबर को कतर के खिलाफ खेलेगी।     

विश्व कप 1998 के सेमीफाइनल तक पहुंचने वाली क्रोएशियाई टीम के सदस्य रहे स्टीमाक भारतीय टीम के सबसे हाई प्रोफाइल कोच में से हैं और उनके कार्यभार संभालने के बाद से टीम ने अब तक पांच अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच खेले हैं। स्टीमाक के मार्गदर्शन में टीम की शुरुआत कुछ खास नहीं रही है। थाईलैंड में हुए किंग्स कप में तीसरे स्थान पर रहने के बाद इंटरकॉन्टिनेंटल कप में टीम का प्रदर्शन खराब रहा था।
 

