कर्नाटक एडजीपी ने कहा- कर्नाटक पुलिस पूरी तरह से है मुस्तैद
कर्नाटक के एडीजीपी (लॉ एंड ऑर्डर) अमर कुमार पांडेय ने कहा कि यह बहुत यूनिक परिस्थित है जब ईद मिलाद, टीप जयंति समारोह और काफी स्पेशल फैसले की कल उम्मीद है। इसे दिमाग में रखते हुए कर्नाटक पुलिस भारी बंदोबस्त के साथ पूरी तरह से तैयार है।
Karnataka ADGP (Law & Order) Amar Kr Pandey: This is a very unique situation where we have Eid Milad, issue of celebration of Tipu Jayanti and the very special judgement which is expected tomorrow. Keeping that in mind, Karnataka police is at maximum alert and maximum 'bandobast' pic.twitter.com/Rji4sYqfeV— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019
अलीगढ़ में 24 घंटे के लिए मोबाइल सेवाओं पर लगी बैन
अलीगढ़ के जिला मजिस्ट्रेट चंद्रभूषण सिंह ने कहा कि हमने 24 घंटे के लिए 8 नवंबर की रात 12 बजेट से इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद कर दी है। स्थिति को देखते हुए आगे का फैसला किया जाएगा। सुरक्षा बलों की तैनाती कर दी गई है। सभी स्कूल, कॉलेज और शिक्षण संस्थानों को तीन दिन के लिए बंद रखा गया है।
Aligarh Dist Magistrate: We have suspended internet services for 24 hours starting 12 AM on 8th Nov. Further decision regarding this will be taken based on the situation. Security forces have been deployed. All schools, colleges & educational institutions remain closed for 3 days https://t.co/8gzuCvLQl9 pic.twitter.com/0uLpFgDy9a— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 8, 2019
अलीगढ़ के डीएम ने कहा- हर जगह की जाएगी पुलिस बलों की तैनाती
अलीगढ़ के जिला मजिस्ट्रेट चंद्र भूषण सिंह ने कहा कि हर जगह पुलिस बलों की तैनाती की जाएगी। एक कंपनी यहां पर रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स की है, हमने एक और कंपनी की सरकार से मांग की है। हम सभी अलर्ट पर हैं।
Aligarh District Magistrate (DM), Chandra Bhushan Singh: Police forces will be deployed everywhere. One company of RAF (Rapid Action Force) is here, we have asked for one more company from the govt. All of us are on alert. pic.twitter.com/G19ts3NL3E— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 8, 2019