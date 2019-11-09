 In Ayodhya Security tightened across the country before SC verdict DA Image
Ayodhya Land Verdict Live: अयोध्या भूमि विवाद पर फैसले से पहले देशभर में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था चाक चौबंद

अयोध्या पर शनिवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट की तरफ से चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई की अध्यक्षता में पांच सदस्यीय बेंच सुबह साढ़े दस बजे फैसला देने जा रही है। इस फैसले का लोगों को वर्षों से इंतजार था। उधर, अयोध्या पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से ठीक पहले अलीगढ़ में पूरे जिले पर मोबाइल इंटरनेट पर बैन लगा दिया गया है। ताकि, किसी तरह की कोई अप्रिय घटना ने हो।

इसके साथ ही, कर्नाटक के बेंगलूरू और मेंगलुरू में सुरक्षा के एहतियाती कदमों के मद्देनजर स्टेट रिजर्व पुलिस की 170 प्लाटून्स और दो पैलामिलिट्री कंपनियों को तैनात किया गया है। उधर, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से ठीक पहले शुक्रवार की देर रात को कई जगहों पर लोग खरीददारी करते हुए दिखे।

