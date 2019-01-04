प्रियंका चोपड़ा वेडिंग ड्रेस : वीडियो में देखें कैसे तैयार हुआ उनका शानदार गाउन

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनास की शादी को एक महीना पूरा हो चुका है। मगर इसकी खुमारी लोगों पर से अब भी नहीं उतर रही है। इस शाही शादी से जुड़ी ताजा जानकारी आई है, प्रियंका की क्रिस्चियन वेडिंग का गाउन डिजाइन करने वाले राल्फ लॉरेन की तरफ से। उन्होंने पीसी की बेहद खास ड्रेस की मेकिंग के वीडियो और तस्वीरें फोटो शयरिंग सोशल साइट इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट किया है। गौरतलब है कि प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने 1 दिसंबर को जोधपुर में क्रिश्चियन रीति-रिवाज से शादी की थी।
That Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, whose nuptials aimed to fuse family traditions—Eastern and Western, Indian and American, Hindu and Christian—wanted Ralph Lauren to design bespoke looks for the entire wedding party was only fitting. "What I do is a reflection of many cultures with my own particular imprint," Mr. Lauren has said. "The people that relate to it live all over the world."
प्रियंका और निक के क्रिश्चियन शादी के जोड़े के डिजाइनर रहे राल्फ लॉरेन ने गुरुवार को वीडियो और तस्वीरें शेयर कीं। इनमें एक वीडियो पेरिस का है, जहां प्रियंका ने शादी के गाउन का ट्रायल किया था। इस वीडियो में गाउन को पहली बार देखने के बाद उन्होंने जो प्रतिक्रिया दी है, वह बेहद खास है। किसी भी साधारण होने वाली दुल्हन की तरह प्रियंका भी अपनी शादी का जोड़ा पहली बार देखने के बाद बेहद खुश नजर आ रही हैं। प्रियंका का रिएक्शन देखने के लिए इस वीडियो को देख सकते हैं।
One of the fittings for Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress was held in Paris, where she saw the full look come together for the first time, complete with a veil. The sweeping, 75-foot veil she wore on the day of the ceremony was actually comprised of two different cuts of tulle—a shorter fingertip-length veil worn under the epically longer one, which was carried behind the bride by six attendants.
प्रियंका चोपड़ा के इस गाउन पर हाथ से कढ़ाई की गई है और इसके गले और बाजुओं पर कंगूरेदार कढ़ाई का काम है। इस गाउन की एक और खास बात थी 75 फुट लंबा वील, जिसने प्रियंका के लुक में चार चांद लगा दिए। इसके साथ उनके पैरों में जिमी चू की सैंडल थी, जिसने उनके लुक को कंप्लीट किया। प्रियंका की वेडिंग ड्रेस से जुड़ी ताजा रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक वेडिंग गाउन में उनके लुक को न्यूयॉर्क स्थित राल्फ लॉरेन के ग्लोबल हेडक्वार्टर में, फिर पेरिस, मुंबई और जोधपुर में हुए फाइनल सेशन के दौरान उनकी स्टाइलिस्ट मिमि कटरेल और राल्फ लॉरेन ने परफेक्ट बनाया।
Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared the spotlight for the first time as guests of Ralph Lauren at the 2017 #MetGala. For that auspicious evening, Nick wore an Art Deco–inspired jacquard dinner jacket from Ralph Lauren Purple Label, and Priyanka wore a dramatic, one-of-a-kind gown inspired by Ralph Lauren's iconic trench coats. The couple wed on December 1, 2018, both wearing custom Ralph Lauren, at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace, one of India's last royal residences begun in the late 1920s in a unique architectural style known as 'Indo-Deco,' combining references from European and Mughal traditions.
प्रियंका का वेडिंग गाउन तैयार करने में राल्फ लॉरेन को महीनों की मेहनत लगी। इसके लिए उन्होंने पीसी को अपने कस्टम मेड गाउन के स्केच दिखाया, जिसमें सीक्वेंस से सजी स्ट्रैपलेस ड्रेस थी, हाथ से कढ़ाई किया हुआ कोट का डिजाइन बारीकी से पेश किया गया था। देखें वीडियो
Mr. Lauren began the months-long design process by showing Priyanka Chopra sketches for her custom gown, which combined the glamour of a sequin-embellished strapless dress with the romance of a sheer, hand-embroidered coat. The look was emblematic of some of the formalwear codes he has always highly regarded: a silhouette skimming the body while simultaneously seeming to float away from it; a play between sheer and opaque; and, of course, intricate, handmade details.
प्रियंका की खास फरमाइश पर उनके शादी के जोड़े में आठ शब्द और फ्रेज भी टांके गए थे। यह 'Hope', 'Family', Love', 'Compassion', 'ओम नम: शिवाय', 'December 1 2018' लिखा गया था। इसके अलावा उनके पति का पूरा नाम 'निकोलस जेरी जोनास' कोट पर और ड्रेस पर पीछे की तरफ उनके माता-पिता 'मधु और अशोक' भी लिखा गया था। सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं निक की मां डेनीस जोनास मिलर के अपनी शादी में पहने गए जोड़े की लेस भी पीसी के जोड़े में टांकी गई थी। फैमिली शब्द उनके गाउन के दाहिने बाजू पर टांका गया था, जिसमें 'Daddy's lil Girl' टैटू बना हुआ है। लव शब्द उन्होंने अपने पर दिल के पास वाली हिस्से पर लिखवाया था। यह सारी कढ़ाई आइवरी रंग के धागे से की गई थी।
From the front row at Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary Show in September 2018, newly engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas watched as symbolic 'families' of models walked the runway hand-in-hand—husbands and wives, mothers and daughters. Priyanka, escorted down the aisle by her mother, Madhu Chopra, both wearing custom Ralph Lauren, walked a similarly lavish path just three months later to marry her groom in Jodhpur, India, bringing the spirit of generational style to life.
राल्फ लॉरेन के शेयर किए कई वीडियो में बताया गया है कि प्रियंका की ड्रेस के कोट में बारीक कढ़ाई मुंबई के 15 कारीगरों ने की है। इसमें 1826 घंटे का समय लगा। प्रियंका की ड्रेस में 32000 सीक्वेंस, 5600 मोतियां और 11632 स्वारोस्की क्रिस्टल्स का इस्तेमाल किया गया था। इस कोट को बंद करने के लिए सैटिन से बने 135 बटन का इस्तेमाल किया गया था।
The bespoke gown Ralph Lauren created for Priyanka Chopra's wedding to Nick Jonas exemplifies the highest levels of exquisite, meticulous handwork. Fifteen artisans in Mumbai, India, hand-embroidered the coat with a variety of complex techniques, from fine cording to tulle appliqués and pastiche threadwork inspired by Chantilly lace, for a total of 1,826 hours. Worked into the scrolling floral motifs were 32,000 pearlescent sequins, 5,600 seed beads, and 11,632 Swarovski crystals. The coat was closed down the front with 135 satin-covered buttons and finished with scalloping at the high-cut neck and long sleeves. The strapless column dress worn beneath was embellished with more than two million pearlescent sequins to bring a sense of shimmering dimension to the overall look.
इस शादी में निक जोनास ने पारंपरिक पर्पल रंग का डबल ब्रेस्टेड टक्सीडो पहना था। इसे भी राल्फ ने डिजाइन किया था। इस टक्सीडो की खास बात यह थी कि इसकि जैकेट के अंदरूनी हिस्से में प्रियंका के गाउन का टुकड़ा टांका गया था, जो निक के दिल के पास था। इस पर उर्दू शब्द 'मेरी जान' लिखा हुआ था।
A behind-the-scenes look at Nick Jonas' wedding day. The groom wore a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo with a piece of the bride's dress concealed at the interior lapel of the jacket, just over his heart. The fragment had been hand-embroidered with the Urdu words "My Jaan" (meaning "My Life"). His 12 groomsmen, including Priyanka's brother, Siddharth, and Nick's three brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Frankie, wore Purple Label peak-lapel tuxedos with custom vests and custom patent leather shoes. Nick's father, who officiated the Christian ceremony (a traditional Hindu ceremony followed the next day), also wore Purple Label.
प्रियंका की इस वेडिंग ड्रेस की एक और खास बात थी कि राल्फ लॉरेन ने अपने 50 साल के डिज़ाइनर करियर में अभी तक सिर्फ 3 बार ही वेडिंग गाउन बनाया, वो भी अपनी फैमिली (बेटी, बहू और भतीजी) के लिए। ये पहला मौका था जब परिवार से हटके राल्फ ने किसी और के लिए वेडिंग ड्रेस बनाई।