इस रक्षाबंधन पर धूम मचा रही मेहंदी की ये लेटेस्ट डिजाइन्स, देखें

रक्षा बंधन (Raksha Bandhan) ऐसा पर्व है, जिसका इंतजार हर भाई-बहन को बेसब्री से होता है। इस खास दिन पर बहनें अपने भाई के कलाई पर रखी बांधकर उनकी लंबी उम्र की कामना करती हैं। इस सभी बहने अपने हाथों में मेहंदी भी लगाती हैं। क्योंकि मेंहदी लगाना इस दिन सबसे शुभ माना जाता है। अगर आप रक्षा बंधन को खास बनाने की प्लान कर रही हैं तो अपने खास प्लान में मेहंदी को सबसे पहले कड़ी में रखें। तो आइए बताते हैं रक्षा बंधन के इस शुभ अवसर पर जानें मेहंदी के बेस्ट और लेटेस्ट डिजाइन के बारे में...
फ्लोरल मेहंदी
फ्लोरल मेहंदी डिजाइन में ढेर सारे फूल बने हुए होते हैं। हाथों पर मेहदी की इस डिजाइन को बनवाने से हाथ पूरी तरह से भर जाते हैं। हालांकि आप चाहें तो लेस फ्लोरल मेहंदी डिजाइन भी बनवाकर अपनी मेहंदी की डिजाइन को एक अलग लुक दे सकती हैं।
मोटिफ मेहंदी डिजाइन
मेहंदी डिजाइन में सबसे खास डिजाइन मोटिफ मेहंदी डिजाइन को माना जाता है। यह मेहंदी युवतियों के मन को लुभाता है। इस डिजाइन में हाथों पर फूल, पत्ते या मोर जैसे आकार बनाए जाते हैं। बता दें मेहंदी की यह डिजाइन पारंपरिक और देशी लुक देती है। वहीं इस मेहंदी में न तो ज्यादा हाथ भरा होता है और न ही खाली लगता है, जिससे कई महिलाएं इस डिजाइन को प्रिफर करती हैं।
बैक साइड मेहंदी डिजाइन
अगर आपको सिर्फ मेहंदी यह सोच कर लगाना कि आज रक्षा बंधन तो आपके लिए सिर्फ बैकसाइड मेंहदी की डिजाइन लगाना चाहिए। इससे आपका शौक भी रह जाएगा और मेहंदी की शुभ की महत्ता भी पूरी हो जाएगी।
चांद सितारे मेहंदी डिजाइज
इस बार ट्रेंड में चांद सितारे मेहंदी डिजाइज सबसे पहले नंबर है। इस मेहंदी आसानी से लग जाती है।
मेहंदी लगाने में ध्यान रखें ये बातें-
आपको बता दें कि कलरफुल मेहंदी कैमिकल से तैयार होती है। इसे बस आपको 10 मिनट लगाने की जरूरत होती है और आपके हाथों पर इसका रंग चढ़ जाता है। हालांकि इस मेहंदी से एलर्जी होने का भी ख़तरा रहता है। इसलिए इसे लगान से पहले हाथ पर थोड़ी सी जगह लगाकर देखें अगर आपको किसी भी तरह की जलन महसूस होतो कलरफुल मेहंदी न लगाएं। अगर आपके पास वक्त की थोड़ी की कमी है तो आप बाज़ार से अलग-अलग की तरह की मेहंदी ट्राइ कर सकती हैं। यहां देखें मेहंदी के ऐसे डिजाइन जो बाजार में बहुत पॉपुलर हो रहे हैं। कोशिश करें कि केमिकल वाली मेंहदी न लगवाएं।
