DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
आईआरसीटीसी का नया प्रयोग, घंटे के हिसाब से जंक्शन पर मिलेगी यह सुविधा
यूपी के सरकारी स्कूल में बच्चे मास्टरजी से नहीं बल्कि ऐसे सीखेंगे अंग्रेजी, जानें
उन्नाव कांडः ड्राइवर-क्लीनर के सामने 90 सवाल, CBI करा रही नार्को टेस्ट, होगी ब्रेन मैपिंग भी
दक्षिण और पश्चिम भारत में बाढ़ और बारिश का कहर, 183 लोगों की मौत, 13 बातें
जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी को लेकर तमाम आरोपों में घिरे आजम खान की भावुक अपील, पढ़ें
जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी को लेकर तमाम आरोपों में घिरे आजम खान की भावुक अपील
Reliance AGM 2019: 5 सितंबर को जियो फाइबर होगा लॉन्च, 700 रुपये से शुरू होगा प्लान
बीजिंग वार्ता में चीन ने भारत से कहा, जम्मू कश्मीर पर उठाए कदमों की जटिलताओं पर है करीबी नजर
बिहार: लखीसराय के अशोकधाम में शिवलिंग पर जल चढ़ाने के दौरान गर्मी के चलते नौ लोग हुए बेहोश, एक की मौत
खुफिया एजेंसियों का अलर्ट, तबाही मचाने के इंतजार में हैं आतंकी गुट
विशेष:
#बकरीद 2019 #अनुच्छेद 370 #इनसे सीखें #सावन #अनोखी
होमजीवन शैली

इस रक्षाबंधन पर धूम मचा रही मेहंदी की ये लेटेस्ट डिजाइन्स, देखें

trending mehndi design

रक्षा बंधन (Raksha Bandhan) ऐसा पर्व है, जिसका इंतजार हर भाई-बहन को बेसब्री से होता है। इस खास दिन पर बहनें अपने भाई के कलाई पर रखी बांधकर उनकी लंबी उम्र की कामना करती हैं। इस सभी बहने अपने हाथों में मेहंदी भी लगाती हैं। क्योंकि मेंहदी लगाना इस दिन सबसे शुभ माना जाता है। अगर आप रक्षा बंधन को खास बनाने की प्लान कर रही हैं तो अपने खास प्लान में  मेहंदी को सबसे पहले कड़ी में रखें। तो आइए बताते हैं रक्षा बंधन के इस शुभ अवसर पर जानें मेहंदी के बेस्ट और लेटेस्ट डिजाइन के बारे में...

फ्लोरल मेहंदी

फ्लोरल मेहंदी डिजाइन में ढेर सारे फूल बने हुए होते हैं। हाथों पर मेहदी की इस डिजाइन को बनवाने से हाथ पूरी तरह से भर जाते हैं। हालांकि आप चाहें तो लेस फ्लोरल मेहंदी डिजाइन भी बनवाकर अपनी मेहंदी की डिजाइन को एक अलग लुक दे सकती हैं। 

मोटिफ मेहंदी डिजाइन

 मेहंदी डिजाइन में सबसे खास डिजाइन  मोटिफ  मेहंदी डिजाइन को माना जाता है। यह  मेहंदी युवतियों के मन को लुभाता है।  इस डिजाइन में हाथों पर फूल, पत्ते या मोर जैसे आकार बनाए जाते हैं। बता दें  मेहंदी की यह डिजाइन पारंपरिक और देशी लुक देती है। वहीं इस  मेहंदी में न तो ज्यादा हाथ भरा होता है और न ही खाली लगता है, जिससे कई महिलाएं इस डिजाइन को प्रिफर करती हैं। 

बैक साइड मेहंदी डिजाइन

अगर आपको सिर्फ  मेहंदी  यह सोच कर लगाना कि आज रक्षा बंधन तो आपके लिए सिर्फ बैकसाइड मेंहदी की डिजाइन लगाना चाहिए। इससे आपका शौक भी रह जाएगा और  मेहंदी की शुभ की महत्ता भी पूरी हो जाएगी। 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Assalamualaikum beautiful people🙋‍♀️, I wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid al- Adha. May your plate of life be always full of sweet siwaiyan topped with the nuts of happiness😋. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins & ease the suffering of all people around the globe. (Aameen) Happy Bakrid!! ❤️ . . . . . Ps: Eid henna for the sweet and beautiful @saimaskiri . Inspired by @zulfas_henna . . . . . . . . #hennanatural #hennastains #intricatehenna #bridalmehndi #arabichenna #naturalhenna #hennaartist #hennalookbook #hennainspiration #mehndidesigns #hennadesigns #eidhenna #bridalhenna #weddinghenna #mehndi #hennalove #hennadesign #mehndiart #hennastain #mehndidesign #hennart #mehndilove #mehendidesign #mehendiart #bridalmehendi #henna #hennalover #mehendi #thouseens_henna

A post shared by TＨＯＵＳＥＥＮ ＳＹＥＤ (@thouseens_henna) on

चांद सितारे  मेहंदी डिजाइज

इस बार ट्रेंड में चांद सितारे  मेहंदी डिजाइज सबसे पहले नंबर है। इस मेहंदी आसानी से लग जाती है। 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eid Mubarak to those celebrating today 💫 // by @henna_by_bushra1

A post shared by Daily Henna Inspiration (@hennainspo_) on


मेहंदी लगाने में ध्यान रखें ये बातें- 
आपको बता दें कि कलरफुल मेहंदी कैमिकल से तैयार होती है। इसे बस आपको 10 मिनट लगाने की जरूरत होती है और आपके हाथों पर इसका रंग चढ़ जाता है। हालांकि इस मेहंदी से एलर्जी होने का भी ख़तरा रहता है। इसलिए इसे लगान से पहले हाथ पर थोड़ी सी जगह लगाकर देखें अगर आपको किसी भी तरह की जलन महसूस होतो कलरफुल मेहंदी न लगाएं। अगर आपके पास वक्त की थोड़ी की कमी है तो आप बाज़ार से अलग-अलग की तरह की मेहंदी ट्राइ कर सकती हैं। यहां देखें मेहंदी के ऐसे डिजाइन जो बाजार में बहुत पॉपुलर हो रहे हैं। कोशिश करें कि केमिकल वाली मेंहदी न लगवाएं।


आपको बता दें कि कलरफुल मेहंदी कैमिकल से तैयार होती है। इसे बस आपको 10 मिनट लगाने की जरूरत होती है और आपके हाथों पर इसका रंग चढ़ जाता है। हालांकि इस मेहंदी से एलर्जी होने का भी ख़तरा रहता है। इसलिए इसे लगान से पहले हाथ पर थोड़ी सी जगह लगाकर देखें अगर आपको किसी भी तरह की जलन महसूस होतो कलरफुल मेहंदी न लगाएं। अगर आपके पास वक्त की थोड़ी की कमी है तो आप बाज़ार से अलग-अलग की तरह की मेहंदी ट्राइ कर सकती हैं। यहां देखें मेहंदी के ऐसे डिजाइन जो बाजार में बहुत पॉपुलर हो रहे हैं। कोशिश करें कि केमिकल वाली मेंहदी न लगवाएं।

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:these lates and Trending Mehndi Design will try on Raksha Bandhan

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

देखिये जरूर

Raksha Bandhan 2019: राखी पर लगाएं ये ट्रेंडिंग और BEST मेहंदी डिजाइन

Raksha Bandhan 2019: राखी पर लगाएं ये ट्रेंडिंग और BEST मेहंदी डिजाइन

भुवनेश्वर कुमार ने लपका शानदार कैच, एक ही ओवर में पलटा मैच का रुख- VIDEO

भुवनेश्वर कुमार ने लपका शानदार कैच, एक ही ओवर में पलटा मैच का रुख- VIDEO

INDvWI 2nd ODI: अय्यर ने बताया पारी के दौरान कप्तान विराट ने उनसे क्या कहा था

INDvWI 2nd ODI: अय्यर ने बताया पारी के दौरान कप्तान विराट ने उनसे क्या कहा था

Ind vs WI 2nd ODI: जब रोहित शर्मा ने छाता लेकर की बल्लेबाजी, Photo हो गई वायरल

Ind vs WI 2nd ODI: जब रोहित शर्मा ने छाता लेकर की बल्लेबाजी, Photo हो गई वायरल

INDvWI: गावस्कर ने बताया कि पंत और अय्यर को किस ऑर्डर में करनी चाहिए बल्लेबाजी

INDvWI: गावस्कर ने बताया कि पंत और अय्यर को किस ऑर्डर में करनी चाहिए बल्लेबाजी

थाई महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने रचा इतिहास, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा

थाई महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने रचा इतिहास, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा

जरूर पढ़ें

दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
भारत279/7(50.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज210/10(42.0)
भारत ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 59 रनों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Sun, 11 Aug 2019 07:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
चौथी टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
नीदरलैंड150/6(20.0)
vs
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात153/3(19.4)
United Arab Emirates ने नीदरलैंड को 7 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 08 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
वेस्ट इंडीज54/1(13.0)
vs
भारतबैटिंग बाकी
मैच रद्द
Thu, 08 Aug 2019 07:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
वेस्ट इंडीज146/6(20.0)
vs
भारत150/3(19.1)
भारत ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 7 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 06 Aug 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
भारत279/7(50.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज210/10(42.0)
भारत ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 59 रनों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Sun, 11 Aug 2019 07:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
चौथी टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
नीदरलैंड150/6(20.0)
vs
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात153/3(19.4)
United Arab Emirates ने नीदरलैंड को 7 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 08 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
वेस्ट इंडीज54/1(13.0)
vs
भारतबैटिंग बाकी
मैच रद्द
Thu, 08 Aug 2019 07:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
वेस्ट इंडीज146/6(20.0)
vs
भारत150/3(19.1)
भारत ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 7 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 06 Aug 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टेस्ट
श्रीलंका
vs
न्यूजीलैंड
गाले इंटरनेशनल स्टेडियम, गाले
Wed, 14 Aug 2019 10:00 AM IST
दूसरा टेस्ट
इंग्लैंड
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
लॉर्ड्स, लंदन
Wed, 14 Aug 2019 03:30 PM IST
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
वेस्ट इंडीज
vs
भारत
क्वींन्स पार्क ओवल, पोर्ट ऑफ स्पेन - त्रिनिदाद
Wed, 14 Aug 2019 07:00 PM IST

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर