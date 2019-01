सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई मुकेश अंबानी की होने वाली बहू की ये Photos

A Burst of Sunshine! Shloka Mehta shines in a canary yellow gota tukdi ghagra hand embroidered in fine gota highlighted in zardosi gold zari and sequins. A fuschia pink gota blouse and a dupatta with booties and borders is worn with it. . . . #shlokamehta #gotatukdighaghra #handembroidered #zardosi #sequins #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla

A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on Jan 15, 2019 at 10:59pm PST