हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   लाइफस्टाइल   ›   Home Workout Tips : घर में वर्कआउट करने के ऐसे कमाल के टिप्स क्या आपने कभी ट्राई किए हैं? सेलिब्रिटीज भी कर रहे हैं फॉलो

Home Workout Tips : घर में वर्कआउट करने के ऐसे कमाल के टिप्स क्या आपने कभी ट्राई किए हैं? सेलिब्रिटीज भी कर रहे हैं फॉलो

लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर में रहना किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं है। खासकर उन लोगों के लिए जो अपनी फिटनेस का बेहद ख्याल रखते हैं। हम आपकी मुश्किल आसान करते हुए आपके लिए कुछ ऐसे होम वर्कआउट के आइडियाज लेकर आए हैं, जिन्हें आप घर पर रहकर ही घर सकते हैं। खास बात यह है कि कई सेलिब्रिटी भी यह वर्कआउट टिप्स ट्राई कर चुके हैं।

बच्चे को पीठ पर बैठाकर पुशअप 
टीवी एक्ट्रेस दलजीत कौर ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें वो अपने बच्चे जॉडन को पीठ पर बैठाकर पुशअप्स कर रही हैं।

 

गमला वेट लिफ्टिंग ट्रिक 
एक्ट्रेस रिया चक्रवती ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वे गमले के साथ वर्कआउट करते हुए नजर आ रही हैं। 

 

 


टॉयलेट पेपर रोल्स वर्कआउट 
हेल्थ और फिटनेस एक्सपर्ट डैनी पांडे ने हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें वे टॉयलेट पेपर रोल्स के साथ वर्कआउट करती हुई नजर आ रही हैं।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today’s Signature Workout The Multi Purpose Toilet Roll Workout Lower Body/Abs This workout does not require any space so you can do it in your bedroom,passage or drawing room.Not hoarding those Toilet rolls 🤣that’s all that we have,those are multi purpose Toilet rolls🤣😂come in use for my workout props today 🏋️‍♀️😁🤪 Jump Squats with rotation x 4 Skater Jumps x4 In & Out Jump Squats x4 Jumping Lunges x4 Side Shuffles x4 Toe Taps x4(clock-wise/anti-clockwise) Russian Twists x4 #fitindia #fitindiamovement #youmatter #icaniwill #fitnesschallenge #todayssignaturemove #todayschallenge #March #nothingcanstopme #nothingcanstopyou #starttoday #youcandoit #everydayathlete #getfitwithme #balancebydeanne #todayssignatureworkout #homeworkout #stayhome #homeworkouts #stayhomechallenge #stayhomeworkout #quarintineworkout

A post shared by Deanne Panday (@deannepanday) on

 

टॉवल के साथ वर्कआउट 
एक्ट्रेस सॉफी चौधरी ने तौलिए के साथ वर्कआउट कैसे किया जा सकता है, इसका वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है। 
 

