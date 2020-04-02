Home Workout Tips : घर में वर्कआउट करने के ऐसे कमाल के टिप्स क्या आपने कभी ट्राई किए हैं? सेलिब्रिटीज भी कर रहे हैं फॉलो

लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर में रहना किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं है। खासकर उन लोगों के लिए जो अपनी फिटनेस का बेहद ख्याल रखते हैं। हम आपकी मुश्किल आसान करते हुए आपके लिए कुछ ऐसे होम वर्कआउट के आइडियाज लेकर आए हैं, जिन्हें आप घर पर रहकर ही घर सकते हैं। खास बात यह है कि कई सेलिब्रिटी भी यह वर्कआउट टिप्स ट्राई कर चुके हैं।
बच्चे को पीठ पर बैठाकर पुशअप
टीवी एक्ट्रेस दलजीत कौर ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें वो अपने बच्चे जॉडन को पीठ पर बैठाकर पुशअप्स कर रही हैं।
When i don’t have weights n gym... I use JAydon = 25+kg that’s perrrrfect for a mother who is at home and is isolated and wants to still Work out 🏋️♀️ while we stand together to fight covid 19. It’s a perfect way to exaust ur body eventhough u don’t have a place to step out .. some good music 🎧 + JAydon = kick ass workout !!! #stayhome #stayathomechallenge #worldcoronavirus #besafe #tiktok #daily
गमला वेट लिफ्टिंग ट्रिक
एक्ट्रेस रिया चक्रवती ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वे गमले के साथ वर्कआउट करते हुए नजर आ रही हैं।
Some #quarantineworkout inspiration, to make #jantacurfew better ! Please try at home workouts , they really help me keep that dopamine kicking , here’s hoping #rhealitytraining inspires you 🌈 #quaranshinechallenge @quaranshine Humanity thrives on hope and faith ! We are all in this together ! Stay at home , stay safe ! I’m keeping the faith , are you ? #JanataCurfew Let’s help the government help us ! Sending love and light in these times to all of you’ll 💜
टॉयलेट पेपर रोल्स वर्कआउट
हेल्थ और फिटनेस एक्सपर्ट डैनी पांडे ने हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें वे टॉयलेट पेपर रोल्स के साथ वर्कआउट करती हुई नजर आ रही हैं।
Today’s Signature Workout The Multi Purpose Toilet Roll Workout Lower Body/Abs This workout does not require any space so you can do it in your bedroom,passage or drawing room.Not hoarding those Toilet rolls 🤣that’s all that we have,those are multi purpose Toilet rolls🤣😂come in use for my workout props today 🏋️♀️😁🤪 Jump Squats with rotation x 4 Skater Jumps x4 In & Out Jump Squats x4 Jumping Lunges x4 Side Shuffles x4 Toe Taps x4(clock-wise/anti-clockwise) Russian Twists x4 #fitindia #fitindiamovement #youmatter #icaniwill #fitnesschallenge #todayssignaturemove #todayschallenge #March #nothingcanstopme #nothingcanstopyou #starttoday #youcandoit #everydayathlete #getfitwithme #balancebydeanne #todayssignatureworkout #homeworkout #stayhome #homeworkouts #stayhomechallenge #stayhomeworkout #quarintineworkout
टॉवल के साथ वर्कआउट
एक्ट्रेस सॉफी चौधरी ने तौलिए के साथ वर्कआउट कैसे किया जा सकता है, इसका वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है।
Did you ever imagine working out with a towel?! Well it’s tougher than you think!! Since we are all staying home, I followed @yasminkarachiwala’s instalive session and it was the perfect start to the day💪🏼 #mondaymotivation #pilates #pilatesgirl #stayhome #boostyourimmunity #stayhomestayfitstaysafe #fletcher #towelworkout #sophiefit #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #yasminkarachiwala #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #selfisolation #quarantine #hardquarfitnesscorona