karvachauth 2019 : ट्रेडिशनल ड्रेस में लगाएं वेस्टर्न का तड़का, ट्राई करें ये 7 Fusion Looks

You are the ‘calm in my storm’ , you are everything that’s right in the world & another year of adventure awaits you !Sending you smiles for every moment on your special day! Come back soon , am missing you silly. Happiest birthday My beautiful Aashu ❤️ @aashkagoradia P.S ~ all things are sweet & bright , May you have a smashing birthday night. (Am the friendly ghost , if you were to find one) 🤪💃🏻🕺

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 26, 2018 at 9:19pm PST