Facial Yoga : चेहरे की चर्बी घटाने के लिए रोजाना 10 मिनट करें फेशियल योग, बढ़ेगा नेचुरल ग्लो 

बढ़ते वजन को कम करने के लिए कई वर्कआउट और डाइट प्लान हैं। वहीं, मोटापा या पेट की चर्बी छुपाने के अस्थायी तरीकों की बात करें, तो बॉडी शेपर और ड्रेसेस भी आपके लुक को कुछ हद तक खराब होने से बचा लेते हैं, लेकिन चेहरे की चर्बी का इलाज सिर्फ यही है, कि इसे घटा दिया जाए। चेहरे पर जमा चर्बी की वजह से डबल चिन की समस्या भी हो जाती है, जो आपके चेहरे की सुंदरता को कुछ कम कर देती है। ऐसे में फेशियल योग से चेहरे की चर्बी को हटाकर अपनी सुंदरता को बरकरार रखा जा सकता है। आइए, जानते हैं फेशियल योग के कुछ टिप्स-
फिश फेस
इसके लिए दोनों गालों को अंदर खींचकर चेहरे को लाइक-अ-फिश यानी मछलीनुमा बना लें। इस योग को करने से चेहरे का अतरिक्त फैट कम होता है और यह झुर्रियों को रोकता है साथ ही मांसपेशियों में कसावट लता है।
इसमें आंखों की पुतलियों को बाएं और दांए दोनों तरफ करीब 30-30 सेकंड तक घुमाएं। फिर गोल-गोल घुमाएं और फिर आई बाल को ऊपर-नीचे की तरफ घुमाएं।
Face yoga targets specific areas of the face, contracting the target muscle and then releasing to make it stronger and more toned. 1. Wrinkle free forehead This workout makes your forehead wrinkle free. How to do 1. Place your hand on your forehead. 2. Press gentle your forehead with your fingers. 3. Lift your eyebrows up a little and then release. 4. Repeat it 5 times. 2. Giraffe Neck This exercise Tones and tightens your neck muscles. How to do 1. Sit on a mat or chair and relax. 2. Lift your chin up. You should feel a stretch on the bottom side of your jaw. 3. Move your head down and repeat it 5 times. 3. Cheek lifter This exercise make your cheeks look fuller and more defined. How to do 1. Relax and take a deep inhale then puff air into cheeks while keeping your mouth closed. 2. Swish the air back and forth from cheek to cheek. 3. Take a big exhale through your mouth. 4. Repeat it 5 times. 4. Fish face This exercise helps tone and stretch cheeks muscles while reduce flabbiness. How to do 1. Suck your cheeks and lips like fish and try smiling. 2. Hold the posture for 5-10 seconds. 3. Relax and repeat it 10-15 times. 5. Lion face This exercise good for all muscles of the face. How to do 1. Look straight ahead and relax. 2. Take a deep inhale and then exhale as you stick your tongue and open your eyes wide. 3. Repeat it 5-10 times. #yogagirl #faceyoga #antiageing #yogaposes #yogaeverydaydamnday #yogaeverywhere #yogaforever #yogaposture #yogachallenge #faceyogamethod #faceyogapractice #faceyogabenefits #yogabenefits #healthylifestyle #healthyskin
बैलून पोज
इस पोज में मुंह में हवा भरकर करीब 10 सेकंड तक चेहरे को ऐसे ही रहने दें और सांस को रोक कर रखें, भरी हुई हवा को मुंह के अंदर दाएं-बाएं घुमाएं। यह क्रिया 5 बार दोहराएं।
बैलून पोज लाभ
-इसको करने से चेहरे पर चर्बी नहीं जमा होती।
-जबड़े की हड्डी को मजबूत बनाता है।
-खून का संचार बढ़ता है।
-मुंहासों की समस्या दूर होती है।
कसकर आंखें बंद करना
इसके लिए अपने दोनों हाथों की मुठ्टियों को बांधकर, दोनों आंखों को कसकर बंदकर कर लें/भींच लें। यह क्रिया को करने से माथे पर पड़ी सिलवटें दूर होती हैं।
लॉयन पोज
इस पोज के लिए अपनी जीभ को पूरी ताकत से बाहर निकालें और अपनी आंखों को तान लें। जैसे शेर करता है ठीक वैसे ही। अब मुंह में हवा भरकर उसे दाएं व बाएं ओर घुमाएं। इससे
आपके चेहरे की त्वचा में कसाव आ जाएगा।
बुद्धा पोज
इस पोज में आप दोनो आंखों को बंद करके बैठे और दोनों आई ब्रोज के बीच ध्यान लगाएं। 30 सेकंड तक इसी पोज में रहें। इससे आपको मेडिटेशन की तरह सुकून का एहसास देगा।
योगा के चमत्कारिक गुणों का लाभ उठाने के लिए फेस योगा को दिन में दो बार सुबह व शाम खुले स्थान पर करें।