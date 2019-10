Diwali Trendy hairstyles : इन सेलिब्रिटी की तरह हेयर स्टाइल को दें यूनिक लुक, ऐसे दिखें खूबसूरत

@priyankachopra in a sari and earrings from @sabyasachiofficial for @sophiet and @joejonas wedding ceremony in the south of France. A hugest hug and thank you to Sabyasachi for making this moment happen. And a special shout out to @manav_angelo_kashyap (and you know why 😊) Your the Best ❤️ #desigirlswag #sarinotsorry #priyankachoprajonas #throwbackthursday

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Aug 8, 2019 at 3:34am PDT