कपल मैचिंग कलर ट्रेंड में अपने ब्रॉयफ्रेंड के साथ हिना खान ने शेयर की रोमांटिक फोटो, देखें इस हॉट कपल का फैशनेबल अंदाज

Love and laughter in Abundance.. colour coordinated us in @sonalijain_fashion ❤️ sonali you are simply the best.. lotsa love and Happy Diwali everyone 💎 @curiocottagejewelry #HiRo Forever @rockyj1 ❤️ PC- @manaanmeer

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Oct 28, 2019 at 1:23am PDT