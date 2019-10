मौनी रॉय की तरह ट्रेडिशनल कपड़ों को दिखाएं स्टाइलिश, Festive Season पर इन 5 लुक के साथ बिखेरें अपना जलवा

♾ “may be it’s all a part of the plan”🎼🖤 #MICPromotions Outfit @pooja_shroff_official Bangles @curiocottagejewelry Juttis @fizzygoblet Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @rupangisharma @devakshim Hair by @chettiarqueensly Makeup by @chettiaralbert Photographer @tejaswighagada @crossover_studios Managed by @eshagupta1331

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 4, 2019 at 7:14am PDT