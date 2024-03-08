विदेश पर्यटकों की सुरक्षा के लिए क्या व्यवस्था, स्पेनिश महिला के साथ गैंगरेप के बाद HC सख्त

ऐप पर पढ़ें

Hearing was held on Thursday on the PIL filed on the suo motu cognizance of the Jharkhand High Court in the case of gang rape of a Spanish female tourist in Dumka, Jharkhand. The hearing was heard by the division bench of active Chief Justice S Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar in the High Court. In the light of the court order, an affidavit was filed on behalf of Dumka SP.

After seeing the affidavit, the court asked the government's lawyer that the senior officer should have investigated this incident with the foreign woman, why it was not done. Expressing dissatisfaction over the government's response, he wanted to know from the state government why the necessary investigation which should have been done was not done. On this, the government said that the facility of such investigation is not possible in the hospital of Dumka. That's why it could not be done. The court has asked the state government to provide information on several points before March 13.

The court has asked to tell what arrangements have been made for the security of foreign tourists who come to Jharkhand. Does it have any Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) or not?

The court also wanted to know whether the state government has made any rules for the safety of foreign tourists, especially women. The state government has information about how many foreign tourists come to the state every year. In such a situation, what has the government done for their safety? Is there a helpline for foreign languages ​​or not?