जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस ने दो आतंकियों और 3 सहयोगियों को दबोचा, हथियार भी बरामद

जम्मू-कश्मीर के हंदवाड़ा में पुलिस ने दो आतंकियों और उनके तीन सहयोगियों को दबोचा है। ये पांचों आतंकी संगठन अल-बदर से जुड़े हुए थे। इनके पास से सुरक्षा बलों ने बड़े पैमाने पर हथियार भी बरामद किए हैं। जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने बताया कि इस मामले में केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है और आगे की जांच की जा रही है। 

