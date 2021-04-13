जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस ने दो आतंकियों और 3 सहयोगियों को दबोचा, हथियार भी बरामद

जम्मू-कश्मीर के हंदवाड़ा में पुलिस ने दो आतंकियों और उनके तीन सहयोगियों को दबोचा है। ये पांचों आतंकी संगठन अल-बदर से जुड़े हुए थे। इनके पास से सुरक्षा बलों ने बड़े पैमाने पर हथियार भी बरामद किए हैं। जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने बताया कि इस मामले में केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है और आगे की जांच की जा रही है।
Handwara Police arrested two terrorists and three associates of Albadar outfit; arms & ammunition recovered from their possession. Case registered and further investigation underway: Jammu and Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/gJcPpnE7hS— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021