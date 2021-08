देखिए तालिबानी आतंकियों पर कैसे आसमान से बरस रही है मौत, बमबारी का वीडियो आया सामने

254 #Taliban terrorists were killed and 97 wounded as a result of #ANDSF operations in Ghazni, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Jowzjan, Balkh, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar, Kunduz, Baghlan, Kabul & Kapisa provinces during the last 24 hours.



Also, 13 IEDs were discovered & defused by #ANA. pic.twitter.com/XiEiOAOuph