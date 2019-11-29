ब्रिटेन के लंदन ब्रिज पर गोलीबारी में पांच घायल, पुलिस ने इलाके को घेरा

ब्रिटेन के लंदन ब्रिज एरिया में हुई गोलीबारी में कम से कम पांच लोग घायल हुए हैं। पुलिए एक संदिग्ध हमलावर को गोल मारी है। समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के अनुसार, पुलिस ने पूरे इलाके को घेर लिया है।
स्थानीय मीडिया गार्डियन के अनुसार, पुलिस आंतकी घटना की आशंका को देखते हए ऐहितियात बरत रही है और इलाके की सुरक्षा में नाकेबंदी की है। लंदन पुलिस ने बताया कि मामले में एक संदिग्ध को पुलिस ने गोली मारी है। आगे की सूचना जल्द जी जाएगी।
At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019
One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible.