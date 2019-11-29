 London Bridge injured: Five injured in firing at London Bridge of Britain police cordon the area and shots one suspect - ब्रिटेन के लंदन ब्रिज पर गोलीबारी में पांच घायल, पुलिस ने इलाके को घेरा DA Image
29 नवंबर, 2019|9:35|IST

ब्रिटेन के लंदन ब्रिज पर गोलीबारी में पांच घायल, पुलिस ने इलाके को घेरा

london bridge

ब्रिटेन के लंदन ब्रिज एरिया में हुई गोलीबारी में कम से कम पांच लोग घायल हुए हैं। पुलिए एक संदिग्ध हमलावर को गोल मारी है। समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के अनुसार, पुलिस ने पूरे इलाके को घेर लिया है।

 
स्थानीय मीडिया गार्डियन के अनुसार, पुलिस आंतकी घटना की आशंका को देखते हए ऐहितियात बरत रही है और इलाके की सुरक्षा में नाकेबंदी की है। लंदन पुलिस ने बताया कि मामले में एक संदिग्ध को पुलिस ने गोली मारी है। आगे की सूचना जल्द जी जाएगी।

  London Bridge injured: Five injured in firing at London Bridge of Britain police cordon the area and shots one suspect

