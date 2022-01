अमेरिका में सिख टैक्सी ड्राइवर के साथ मारपीट, पगड़ी उतारकर फेंकी; Video हुआ वायरल

Sikh sentiments hurt seeing racial attack at a Sikh taxi driver in NY! His dastaar removed outside JFK airport



Urging @SandhuTaranjitS Ji to address issue of lawlessness & Sikhs being targeted in US

Hate crimes are agnst “Sarbat Da Bhala” philosophy@IndiainNewYork @USAndIndia pic.twitter.com/8fmqtLb8OG