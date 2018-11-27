सिगरेट पीने से ऐसा हो जाता है आपके फेफड़ों का हाल, देखें VIDEO

Gun Powder : Burning Lungs I remember when i was a small kid and my mother/ father / grandmother or anyone for that matter would smoke next to my little brother and sister i would get med and upset and try to take their cigarettes away i would scream at them and not talk to them for days. When ever i would find a cigarette pack i would hide it and pretend i did not know where it was. They all quit smoking after they have seen how much effort their little kid made to prevent them from smoking - i was that kinda kid. Smoking is the largest cause of preventable death in the world. To all you young kids out there : smoking is not cool and it never was and it never will be. It will only bring you harm ! Be smart and use the money for something else It has ben over 1year ago when I last shared this piece and I still see this piece getting reshared over and over again on countless pages weekly =) so crazy that my work has reached so many and that so many of you appreciate it =) thank you all so much!

