सिगरेट पीने से ऐसा हो जाता है आपके फेफड़ों का हाल, देखें VIDEO

सिगरेट पीना आपके लिए और आपके आस-पास के लोगों के लिए भी खतरनाक होता है। इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए टैटू आर्टिस्ट डीनो टौमिक ने एक क्रिएटिव वीडियो बनाया है जो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो का शीर्षक बर्निंग लंग्स यानी जलते हुए फेफड़े है। इस वीडियो में डीनो ने बारूद से फेफड़े बनाएं है। जिन्हें वो सिगरेट से जला देते हैं।
अपनी कहानी शेयर करते हुए डीनो ने लिखा कि जब एक छोटा था तो जब भी मेरी मां, पिता या दादा सिगरेट पीते थे तो में उनसे नाराज हो जाया करता था और कई दिनों तक उनसे बात तक नहीं करता था। जब भी मुझे सिगरेट का पैकेट दिखता था मैं उसे छुपा देता था। कुछ समय बाद मेरे घरवालों ने सिगरेट पीना छोड़ दिया।
हालांकि ये वीडियो एक साल पुराना है लेकिन अब यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है। इस वीडियो के माध्यम से डीनो युवाओं को सचेत करना चाहते हैं और बताना चाहते हैं कि ये आपके शरीर के लिए कितनी नुकसानदायक है।
देखें वीडियो
Gun Powder : Burning Lungs I remember when i was a small kid and my mother/ father / grandmother or anyone for that matter would smoke next to my little brother and sister i would get med and upset and try to take their cigarettes away i would scream at them and not talk to them for days. When ever i would find a cigarette pack i would hide it and pretend i did not know where it was. They all quit smoking after they have seen how much effort their little kid made to prevent them from smoking - i was that kinda kid. Smoking is the largest cause of preventable death in the world. To all you young kids out there : smoking is not cool and it never was and it never will be. It will only bring you harm ! Be smart and use the money for something else It has ben over 1year ago when I last shared this piece and I still see this piece getting reshared over and over again on countless pages weekly =) so crazy that my work has reached so many and that so many of you appreciate it =) thank you all so much!