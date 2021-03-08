चीनी दूतावास के अधिकारी ने हिजाब को लेकर किया ऐसा ट्वीट, टूट पड़े पाकिस्तानी

पाकिस्तान में चीनी दूतावास में कल्चरल काउंसलर झांग हेकिंग को हिजाब पर किया अपना ट्वीट काफी भारी पड़ गया। हेकिंग ने एक चीनी लड़की का डांस करता हुआ वीडियो ट्वीट किया और इसके साथ कैप्शन लिखा, अपना हिजाब हटाओ, मुझे अपनी आंखे देखने दो। उनका यह ट्वीट पाकिस्तानी सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स को जरा भी रास नहीं आया और कुछ ने तो ट्वीट को दोनों देशों के रिश्तों में तनाव पैदा करने वाला तक बता दिया।
ट्विटर यूजर्स ने हेकिंग को अपना ट्वीट तुरंत हटाने को कहा। आखिरकार पाकिस्तानियों की नाराजगी देखते हुए यह ट्वीट डिलीट कर दिया गया। इंडिया टुडे की खबर के मुताबिक, कई कुछ ट्विटर यूजर्स ने हेकिंग के ट्वीट को इस्लाम का अपमान करने वाला बताया।
@zlj517 Mr Zhao if you read below comments and gauge damage this gentleman did to China-Pak relation!— JustusJoker, Banana Republic (@JustusJoker) March 7, 2021
Mr. @zhang_heqing hijab is very much part of our islamic values , ridiculing while holding a key position in Pakistan is shocking. We condemn it & demaning u to delete this tweet. Hope u will respect our vslues.@AnsarAAbbasi @TalatHussain12 @MoulanaOfficial— Muhammad Ayaz Raja (@ayaz786raja) March 7, 2021
@zhang_heqing sir know your place. We respect China as a country .But you crossed the Red line with your derogatory tweet towards Muslim women. You should be ashamed of your self & issue an apology for your shameful tweet . I hope @ForeignOfficePk take up this issue— Dr. Khan (@khannn666) March 7, 2021
कुछ यूजर्स ने यह भी मांग की कि पाकिस्तानी विदेश मंत्रालय इस मुद्दे को उठाए।