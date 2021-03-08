DA Image
8 मार्च, 2021

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   विदेश   ›   चीनी दूतावास के अधिकारी ने हिजाब को लेकर किया ऐसा ट्वीट, टूट पड़े पाकिस्तानी

चीनी दूतावास के अधिकारी ने हिजाब को लेकर किया ऐसा ट्वीट, टूट पड़े पाकिस्तानी

china-pakistan

पाकिस्तान में चीनी दूतावास में कल्चरल काउंसलर झांग हेकिंग को हिजाब पर किया अपना ट्वीट काफी भारी पड़ गया। हेकिंग ने एक चीनी लड़की का डांस करता हुआ वीडियो ट्वीट किया और इसके साथ कैप्शन लिखा, अपना हिजाब हटाओ, मुझे अपनी आंखे देखने दो। उनका यह ट्वीट पाकिस्तानी सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स को जरा भी रास नहीं आया और कुछ ने तो ट्वीट को दोनों देशों के रिश्तों में तनाव पैदा करने वाला तक बता दिया।

ट्विटर यूजर्स ने हेकिंग को अपना ट्वीट तुरंत हटाने को कहा। आखिरकार पाकिस्तानियों की नाराजगी देखते हुए यह ट्वीट डिलीट कर दिया गया। इंडिया टुडे की खबर के मुताबिक, कई कुछ ट्विटर यूजर्स ने हेकिंग के ट्वीट को इस्लाम का अपमान करने वाला बताया।

कुछ यूजर्स ने यह भी मांग की कि पाकिस्तानी विदेश मंत्रालय इस मुद्दे को उठाए।

