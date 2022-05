भाजपा विधायक ने ली भारत को हिंदू राष्ट्र बनाने की शपथ, VIDEO सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

BJP MLA #AseemGoel took an oath to make India a #HinduRashtra at an event in #Haryana’s #Ambala city.



The oath was administered by #SureshChavhanke, the editor-in-chief of the TV channel #SudarshanNews, who is facing trial in a #HateSpeech case.#SaveIndianMuslims #Islamophobia pic.twitter.com/crvFpQXtTD