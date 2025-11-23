Hindustan Hindi News
पूरे 10 घंटे गाने सुनाएगा शाओमी का यह छोटू स्पीकर, डिजाइन को मिल चुका है अवॉर्ड, यह है खास

संक्षेप:

शाओमी ने अपने पॉपुलर स्पीकर को अब अन्य मार्केट में भी लॉन्च कर दिया है। हम बात कर रहे हैं Xiaomi Sound Pocket की। कंपनी ने अब इसे यूरोप और UK में लॉन्च किया है। कितनी है कीमत और इसमें क्या-क्या मिलेगा, चलिए जानते हैं।

Sun, 23 Nov 2025 04:49 PMArpit Soni लाइव हिन्दुस्तान
शाओमी ने अपने पॉपुलर स्पीकर को अब अन्य मार्केट में भी लॉन्च कर दिया है। हम बात कर रहे हैं Xiaomi Sound Pocket की। कंपनी ने अब इसे यूरोप और UK में लॉन्च किया है। दिखने में यह स्पीकर काफी खूबसूरत है और इस कॉम्पैक्ट स्पीकर को रेड डॉट डिजाइन अवॉर्ड मिल चुका है। इसे पोर्टेबिलिटी और दमदार वायरलेस परफॉर्मेंस को ध्यान में रखते हुए डेली यूज के हिसाब से डिजाइन किया गया है।

कॉम्पैक्ट साइज में दमदार साउंड

साउंड पॉकेट का वजन लगभग 200 ग्राम है और इसके कॉम्पैक्ट साइज की बदौलत आप इसे आसानी से जेब में रख सकते हैं। इसका साइज 90.8x74.4x42.6 एमएम है। इसे वर्टिकल और हॉरिजॉन्टल दोनों तरह से रखकर यूज किया जा सकता है। स्पीकर की बॉडी पर ही कंट्रोल बटन दिए गए हैं, जिन्हें अलग कलर से हाइलाइट किया गया है। इसमें रबर की लैनयार्ड भी है, जिससे आप इसे हाथ में लटकाकर चल सकते हैं। धूल और पानी से सुरक्षित रहने के लिए इसे IP67 रेटिंग दी गई है यानी इसे बीच, पूल के पास या बारिश के मौसम में भी यूज किया जा सकता है।

xiaomi sound pocket launched

दमदार साउंड के लिए स्पीकर में 5W ड्राइवर का इस्तेमाल किया गया है, जिसमें बड़ा मेश एरिया और एक इंजीनियर्ड साउंड कैविटी है। इसमें गहरे बेस के लिए एक बिल्ट-इन सबवूफर है। शाओमी का कहना है कि स्पीकर बैलेंस्ड ऑडियो के लिए ऑटोमैटिकली फ्रीक्वेंसी एडजस्ट करता है और कम वॉल्यूम पर भी डिटेल्स क्लियर रखने के लिए स्मार्ट वॉल्यूम कंट्रोल का इस्तेमाल करता है। एक वूफर एक्सटेंशन सिस्टम इसे आम कॉम्पैक्ट स्पीकर की तुलना में कम फ्रीक्वेंसी तक पहुंचने में मदद करता है।

साउंड पॉकेट 25 मीटर ट्रांसमिशन रेंज के साथ ब्लूटूथ 5.4 वर्जन को सपोर्ट करता है। TWS मोड के साथ आपस में दो स्पीकर को कनेक्ट किया जा सकता है, जिससे साउंड आउटपुट बढ़ जाएगा। कनेक्ट होने के बाद, एक लेफ्ट चैनल और दूसरा राइट चैनल प्ले करता है, जिससे एक बड़ा स्टीरियो सेटअप बनता है। स्पीकर में हैंड्स-फ्री कॉलिंग के लिए एक माइक्रोफोन भी है।

फुल चार्ज में 10 घंटे तक गाने सुनाएगा

कंपनी का दावा है कि 40 परसेंट वॉल्यूम पर यह 10 घंटे तक प्लेबैक टाइम दे सकता है। इसमें 1000mAh लिथियम-आयन बैटरी का इस्तेमाल किया गया है, जो 5V 1A इनपुट के साथ लगभग तीन घंटे में पूरी तरह चार्ज हो जाती है।

इतनी है कीमत

Xiaomi साउंड पॉकेट को ब्लैक, ब्लू ग्रे और पॉकेट पिंक कलर्स में खरीदा जा सकता है। ब्लैक वर्जन में अलग लुक के लिए ऑरेंज एक्सेंट का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। जर्मनी में, स्पीकर की कीमत €24.99 (करीब 2578 रुपये) है, और UK में यह £14.99 (करीब 1760 रुपये) है। लॉन्च ऑफर में, कीमतें घटकर €14.99 (करीब 1546 रुपये) और £12.99 (करीब 1525 रुपये) हो गई हैं।

Arpit Soni

लेखक के बारे में

Arpit Soni
अर्पित सोनी ने माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी विश्वविद्यालय से पत्रकारिता की डिग्री प्राप्त की है। इन्हें करीब 8 साल का एक्सपीरियंस है। अर्पित ने अपना करियर स्वराज एक्सप्रेस न्यूज चैनल से शुरू किया। उसके बाद दैनिक भास्कर (डिजिटल) में अपनी सेवाएं दीं, यहां टेक और ऑटो बीट में करीब 4 साल काम किया। साल 2021 से अर्पित लाइव हिंदुस्तान में सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। टेक और गैजेट्स में इनका इंटरेस्ट है। और पढ़ें
