दिवाली पर छा जाएंगी आपकी तस्वीरें! AI से बनाएं साड़ी, लहंगा और रॉयल लुक वाली फोटो, बस कॉपी-पेस्ट करें ये Prompt

Diwali 2026 Photo Prompt: इस दिवाली अपनी नार्मल फोटो को बनाएं शानदार फेस्टिव फोटो। ChatGPT और Google Gemini के इन 7 AI Photo Prompts से तैयार करें साड़ी, लहंगा, कपल और फैमिली फोटो। जानें कैसे और AI से फोटो तैयार करवाने का स्टेप-बाय-स्टेप तरीका:

दिवाली आते ही लोग नए कपड़े पहनने, घर सजाने और खूबसूरत तस्वीरें खिंचवाने की तैयारी करने लगते हैं। इस मौके पर सोशल मीडिया पर भी फेस्टिव फोटो शेयर करने का अलग ही क्रेज रहता है। लेकिन अब हर बार अच्छी तस्वीर के लिए महंगे कपड़े और महंगा फोन खरीदने की जरूरी नहीं है। अब आप अपने स्मार्टफोन में मौजूद एक साधारण फोटो से शानदार दिवाली वाली फोटो भी तैयार कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए ChatGPT और Google Gemini जैसे AI टूल्स आपकी मदद कर सकते हैं। इन टूल्स में आपको बस अपनी एक साफ फोटो अपलोड करनी होगी और उसके साथ सही Prompt लिखना होगा।

इसके बाद AI आपकी तस्वीर को ट्रेडिशनल साड़ी, रॉयल लहंगे, दीयों से सजे आंगन या रंग-बिरंगी लाइटों वाले बैकग्राउंड में बदल सकता है। इतना ही नहीं, आप अपने पार्टनर के साथ कपल फोटो और पूरे परिवार की फेस्टिव तस्वीर भी तैयार कर सकते हैं। अगर आप भी इस दिवाली अपनी ऐसी ही शानदार तस्वीर बनाना चाहते हैं, तो यहां दिए गए 7 AI Prompts आपके काम आ सकते हैं। इन्हें कॉपी करके ChatGPT या Gemini में इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।

1. साड़ी में बनाएं ट्रेडिशनल दिवाली फोटो अगर आप दिवाली पर ट्रेडिशनल लुक में अपनी खूबसूरत तस्वीर बनाना चाहते हैं, तो साड़ी वाला प्रॉम्प्ट आपके काम आ सकता है। इसमें AI आपकी साधारण फोटो को सिल्क साड़ी, खूबसूरत ज्वेलरी और दिवाली की सजावट वाले बैकग्राउंड के साथ तैयार कर सकता है।

Prompt: "Create a beautiful and realistic Diwali portrait using the uploaded reference photo. Dress the woman in an elegant traditional silk saree with beautiful jewellery, bangles and subtle festive makeup. Set the background in a decorated Indian home with glowing diyas, marigold flowers and warm fairy lights. Preserve the original face, facial features, skin tone and identity from the reference image. Only change the outfit and background. Photorealistic, natural skin texture, professional DSLR photography, 4K quality."

2. रॉयल लहंगे में तैयार करें शानदार तस्वीर अगर आपको साड़ी के बजाय लहंगा पहनना पसंद है, तो इस Prompt की मदद से रॉयल लुक वाली दिवाली फोटो तैयार कर सकते हैं। इसमें AI आपकी तस्वीर में खूबसूरत एम्ब्रॉयडरी वाला लहंगा, ज्वेलरी और शानदार फेस्टिव बैकग्राउंड जोड़ सकता है।

Prompt: "Transform the uploaded reference photo into a royal Diwali photoshoot. Dress the woman in a luxurious traditional lehenga with detailed embroidery, an elegant dupatta and beautiful traditional jewellery. Create a rich festive background with golden lights, flowers and diyas. Preserve the original face and identity from the uploaded photo. Keep the same facial structure, eyes, nose, lips and skin tone. Ultra realistic, cinematic lighting, premium fashion photography, 4K quality."

3. दीयों के साथ बनाएं दिवाली स्पेशल फोटो दिवाली का त्योहार दीयों और रोशनी के बिना अधूरा है। ऐसे में अगर आप अपनी तस्वीर में भी दिवाली का असली माहौल दिखाना चाहते हैं, तो इस Prompt को आजमा सकते हैं।

Prompt: "Create a beautiful Diwali evening portrait using the uploaded reference photo. Show the same person sitting gracefully beside glowing clay diyas, colourful rangoli and marigold flower decorations. Add a warm golden glow and a softly blurred festive background. Dress the person in an elegant traditional Indian outfit. Preserve the original face, facial features, skin tone and identity. Natural expression, realistic lighting, professional festive photography, 4K quality."

4. अनारकली सूट में पाएं खूबसूरत ट्रेडिशनल लुक अगर आप साड़ी और लहंगे से अलग कुछ पहनना चाहते हैं, तो अनारकली सूट वाला लुक भी ट्राई कर सकते हैं। इस Prompt से AI आपकी तस्वीर में एम्ब्रॉयडरी वाला अनारकली सूट, मैचिंग दुपट्टा और खूबसूरत ज्वेलरी जोड़ सकता है।

Prompt: "Using the uploaded reference photo, create a graceful festive portrait of the same woman wearing a beautiful floor-length Anarkali suit with delicate embroidery, matching dupatta, earrings and bangles. Set the scene in an elegantly decorated Indian home with flowers, lanterns and glowing diyas. Keep the original face, facial proportions, skin tone and natural smile. Realistic photography, soft warm lighting, 4K quality."

5. पार्टनर के साथ बनाएं शानदार कपल फोटो दिवाली पर सिर्फ अपनी ही नहीं, बल्कि पार्टनर के साथ भी खूबसूरत तस्वीर बनाई जा सकती है। इसके लिए आप दोनों की फोटो अपलोड करके AI को कपल फोटोशूट तैयार करने के लिए कह सकते हैं।

Prompt: "Create a romantic and elegant Diwali couple portrait using the uploaded reference photos. Dress the couple in beautiful traditional Indian outfits. The woman should wear an elegant saree or lehenga, while the man should wear a stylish kurta with a Nehru jacket. Place them together in a beautifully decorated home with diyas, flowers and warm fairy lights. Preserve the original face and identity of both people. Keep natural expressions and realistic body proportions. Professional festive couple photography, 4K quality."

6. रंगोली और फूलों के साथ बनाएं आकर्षक फोटो अगर आप अपनी दिवाली फोटो में रंगों और फूलों का खूबसूरत कॉम्बिनेशन चाहते हैं, तो यह Prompt आपके लिए अच्छा विकल्प है। इसमें AI आपकी तस्वीर को रंगोली से सजे आंगन में तैयार कर सकता है।

Prompt: "Turn the uploaded reference photo into a beautiful traditional Diwali courtyard portrait. Show the same person standing beside a colourful rangoli decorated with flower petals and glowing diyas. Add marigold flower strings, traditional lanterns and a beautifully decorated Indian home in the background. Dress the person in an elegant festive outfit. Preserve the original face, facial features, skin tone and identity. Photorealistic, natural details, warm lighting, 4K quality."

7. पूरे परिवार के साथ बनाएं रॉयल दिवाली फोटो दिवाली परिवार के साथ खुशियां मनाने का त्योहार है। ऐसे में अगर आप पूरे परिवार की एक साथ शानदार तस्वीर बनाना चाहते हैं, तो AI की मदद ले सकते हैं।

Prompt: "Create a premium royal family Diwali portrait using the uploaded reference photo of the family. Dress everyone in elegant coordinated traditional Indian outfits with beautiful festive colours and subtle jewellery. Arrange the family naturally in a decorated living room with glowing diyas, marigold flowers, lanterns and warm golden lights. Preserve the original face and identity of every family member. Maintain natural expressions, original skin tones and realistic body proportions. Professional family portrait photography, ultra realistic, 4K quality."

ChatGPT और Gemini से ऐसे बनाएं फोटो ये स्टेप्स करें फॉलो अगर आपने पहले कभी AI की मदद से फोटो नहीं बनाई है, तो भी परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है। इसका तरीका काफी आसान है। आप नीचे दिए गए स्टेप्स फॉलो कर सकते हैं:

Step 1: सबसे पहले अपने फोन में ChatGPT या Google Gemini ऐप खोलें।

Step 2: अब अपनी एक साफ और अच्छी रोशनी वाली फोटो चुनें।

Step 3: ऐप में फोटो अपलोड करने के ऑप्शन पर टैप करके तस्वीर जोड़ें।

Step 4: इसके बाद ऊपर दिए गए किसी एक Prompt को कॉपी करके चैट बॉक्स में पेस्ट करें।

Step 5: अब AI को फोटो बनाने के लिए कहें।

Step 6: कुछ समय इंतजार करें। आपकी तस्वीर तैयार होने के बाद उसे चेक करें।