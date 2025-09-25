मौका! त्योहारों का परफेक्ट पार्टी पार्टनर, आ गया UBON का सबसे धांसू स्पीकर UBON SP-01 Beast Series Party Speaker launched in India at Rs 14990 Best festive season party speaker with 80W power, Gadgets Hindi News - Hindustan
UBON SP-01 Beast Series Party Speaker launched in India at Rs 14990 Best festive season party speaker with 80W power

मौका! त्योहारों का परफेक्ट पार्टी पार्टनर, आ गया UBON का सबसे धांसू स्पीकर

UBON ने भारत में अपना नया SP-01 Beast Series Party Speaker लॉन्च किया है। 80W पावर, वायरलेस माइक्रोफोन और डिस्को LED लाइट्स के साथ यह त्योहारों और पार्टी के लिए परफेक्ट साउंड सिस्टम है।

Pranesh Tiwari लाइव हिन्दुस्तान Thu, 25 Sep 2025 10:30 PM
मौका! त्योहारों का परफेक्ट पार्टी पार्टनर, आ गया UBON का सबसे धांसू स्पीकर

भारतीय कंज्यूमर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और मोबाइल एक्सेसरीज ब्रैंड UBON ने अपने नए इनोवेशन SP-01 Beast Series Party Speaker को लॉन्च किया है। 15 हजार रुपये से कम की कीमत पर उपलब्ध यह प्रीमियम पार्टी स्पीकर खासतौर पर त्योहारों और सेलिब्रेशन को और खास बनाने के लिए डिज़ाइन किया गया है।

SP-01 Beast Series स्पीकर्स में 80W की पावर आउटपुट दी गई है, जो हर बीट को और दमदार बना देती है। इसमें 2x6.5 इंच वूफर और ट्वीटर कॉम्बिनेशन मिलती है, जो डीप बास और क्रिस्टल-क्लियर ट्रेबल ऑफर करता है। साथ ही, इसके साथ आने वाले दो वायरलेस माइक्रोफोन इसे कराओके नाइट्स, फैमिली गैदरिंग और पार्टी के लिए एकदम परफेक्ट बनाते हैं।

ये भी पढ़ें:GST में कटौती से Samsung Smart TV सस्ते! केवल ₹9891 से शुरू; टॉप डील्स

मल्टीपल कनेक्टिविटी और डिस्को लाइट्स

पार्टी स्पीकर सिर्फ साउंड ही नहीं, बल्कि एंटरटेनमेंट का पूरा पैकेज है। इसमें FM स्टीरियो रेडियो, USB, SD और TF कार्ड सपोर्ट जैसे फीचर्स मौजूद हैं, जिससे यूजर्स अपने फेवरेट गाने आसानी से चला सकते हैं। इसके अलावा, इसमें दिए गए डायनेमिक डिस्को LED लाइट्स म्यूजिक की बीट्स के साथ सिंक होकर पार्टी का माहौल और भी शानदार बना देते हैं।

ये भी पढ़ें:Samsung फोन में एकसाथ आए 9 नए फीचर्स; लिस्ट देखकर झूम उठेंगे यूजर्स

रिमोट कंट्रोल और रिकॉर्डिंग फीचर इसके यूजर-फ्रेंडली एक्सपीरियंस को और बेहतर बनाते हैं। साथ ही इसमें LED स्क्रीन वाला डिस्प्ले भी दिया गया है।

इतनी रखी गई है स्पीकर की कीमत

UBON SP-01 Beast Series Party Speaker की कीमत 14,990 रुपये रखी गई है और यह भारत के बड़े रिटेल आउटलेट्स और ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर उपलब्ध है।

