Hindustan Hindi News
फोटोवीडियोशहर चुनेंepaperई- पेपरसाइन इन
More
Hindi Newsगैजेट्स न्यूज़Top Smart Home Appliances for 2026 That Can Completely Transform Your Living Experience
साल 2026 में करो स्मार्ट होम अपग्रेड! ये होम अप्लायंस पूरी तरह बदल देंगे आपका घर

साल 2026 में करो स्मार्ट होम अपग्रेड! ये होम अप्लायंस पूरी तरह बदल देंगे आपका घर

संक्षेप:

साल 2026 में स्मार्ट होम अप्लायंसेज सिर्फ कंफर्ट नहीं, बल्कि बेहतर लाइफस्टाइल का हिस्सा बन रहे हैं। स्मार्ट टीवी, एयर प्यूरीफायर, रोबोट वैक्यूम और स्मार्ट लाइटिंग आपके घर को ज्यादा कंफर्टेबल और मॉडर्न बना सकते हैं।

Jan 12, 2026 09:16 pm ISTPranesh Tiwari लाइव हिन्दुस्तान
share Share
Follow Us on

सम्बंधित सुझाव

Dyson Hushjet Purifier Compact-HJ10 | Removes 99.97% of pollutants as small as PM 0.3 | Up to 5 year Electrostatic filter life | Max coverage up to 1076 sq. ft. | Auto and Night modes | 2 Yr Warranty

Dyson Hushjet Purifier Compact-HJ10 | Removes 99.97% of pollutants as small as PM 0.3 | Up to 5 year Electrostatic filter life | Max coverage up to 1076 sq. ft. | Auto and Night modes | 2 Yr Warranty

  • checkDyson Hushjet Purifier Compact-HJ10 | Removes 99.97% of pollutants as small as PM 0.3 | Up to 5 year Electrostatic filter life | Max coverage up to 1076 sq. ft. | Auto and Night modes | 2 Yr Warranty
amazon-logo

₹29899

खरीदिये

discount

48% OFF

ILoveCleanAir Air Purifier Replacement Filter Compatible with Dyson Tower Purifier Pure Cool Link TP01, TP02, TP03, BP01, AM07, AM09, AM011 Compare to Part 968126-03

ILoveCleanAir Air Purifier Replacement Filter Compatible with Dyson Tower Purifier Pure Cool Link TP01, TP02, TP03, BP01, AM07, AM09, AM011 Compare to Part 968126-03

  • checkILoveCleanAir Air Purifier Replacement Filter Compatible with Dyson Tower Purifier Pure Cool Link TP01
  • checkTP02
  • checkTP03
amazon-logo

₹2599

₹4999

खरीदिये

discount

50% OFF

ILoveCleanAir Air Purifier Replacement Filter Compatible with Dyson DP01, DP03, HP00, HP01, HP02, HP03 Desk Purifiers for Dyson Pure Hot Cool Link Air Purifier, Part 968125-03

ILoveCleanAir Air Purifier Replacement Filter Compatible with Dyson DP01, DP03, HP00, HP01, HP02, HP03 Desk Purifiers for Dyson Pure Hot Cool Link Air Purifier, Part 968125-03

  • checkILoveCleanAir Air Purifier Replacement Filter Compatible with Dyson DP01
  • checkDP03
  • checkHP00
amazon-logo

₹2499

₹4999

खरीदिये

discount

44% OFF

ILoveCleanAir® Air Purifier Filter Compatible with Dyson Air Purifier TP 04/05/06/07/09 HP 04/05/06/07/09, PH 01/02, DP 04 (360º Glass HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter)

ILoveCleanAir® Air Purifier Filter Compatible with Dyson Air Purifier TP 04/05/06/07/09 HP 04/05/06/07/09, PH 01/02, DP 04 (360º Glass HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter)

  • checkILoveCleanAir® Air Purifier Filter Compatible with Dyson Air Purifier TP 04/05/06/07/09 HP 04/05/06/07/09
  • checkPH 01/02
  • checkDP 04 (360º Glass HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter)
amazon-logo

₹3900

₹6999

खरीदिये

discount

36% OFF

STYLEHEAVEN Air Purifier HEPA Filter Replacement for Dyson DP01 DP03 00 01 02 03

STYLEHEAVEN Air Purifier HEPA Filter Replacement for Dyson DP01 DP03 00 01 02 03

  • checkSTYLEHEAVEN Air Purifier HEPA Filter Replacement for Dyson DP01 DP03 00 01 02 03
amazon-logo

₹1830

₹2865

खरीदिये

मॉडर्न होम अब सिर्फ चार दीवारों तक सीमित नहीं है, टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ मिलकर अब घर ऐसे स्मार्ट स्पेस में बदल रहे हैं, जो कंफर्ट, सेफ्टी और टाइम की बचत तीनों का ख्याल रखते हैं। साल 2026 में ऐसे कई होम अप्लायंसेज मार्केट का हिस्सा बने हैं, जो दिखावे से ज्यादा रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी आसान बनाने पर फोकस करते हैं। आप इन डिवाइसेज का चुनाव कर सकते हैं।

सम्बंधित सुझाव

Dyson Hushjet Purifier Compact-HJ10 | Removes 99.97% of pollutants as small as PM 0.3 | Up to 5 year Electrostatic filter life | Max coverage up to 1076 sq. ft. | Auto and Night modes | 2 Yr Warranty

Dyson Hushjet Purifier Compact-HJ10 | Removes 99.97% of pollutants as small as PM 0.3 | Up to 5 year Electrostatic filter life | Max coverage up to 1076 sq. ft. | Auto and Night modes | 2 Yr Warranty

  • checkDyson Hushjet Purifier Compact-HJ10 | Removes 99.97% of pollutants as small as PM 0.3 | Up to 5 year Electrostatic filter life | Max coverage up to 1076 sq. ft. | Auto and Night modes | 2 Yr Warranty
amazon-logo

₹29899

खरीदिये

discount

48% OFF

ILoveCleanAir Air Purifier Replacement Filter Compatible with Dyson Tower Purifier Pure Cool Link TP01, TP02, TP03, BP01, AM07, AM09, AM011 Compare to Part 968126-03

ILoveCleanAir Air Purifier Replacement Filter Compatible with Dyson Tower Purifier Pure Cool Link TP01, TP02, TP03, BP01, AM07, AM09, AM011 Compare to Part 968126-03

  • checkILoveCleanAir Air Purifier Replacement Filter Compatible with Dyson Tower Purifier Pure Cool Link TP01
  • checkTP02
  • checkTP03
amazon-logo

₹2599

₹4999

खरीदिये

discount

50% OFF

ILoveCleanAir Air Purifier Replacement Filter Compatible with Dyson DP01, DP03, HP00, HP01, HP02, HP03 Desk Purifiers for Dyson Pure Hot Cool Link Air Purifier, Part 968125-03

ILoveCleanAir Air Purifier Replacement Filter Compatible with Dyson DP01, DP03, HP00, HP01, HP02, HP03 Desk Purifiers for Dyson Pure Hot Cool Link Air Purifier, Part 968125-03

  • checkILoveCleanAir Air Purifier Replacement Filter Compatible with Dyson DP01
  • checkDP03
  • checkHP00
amazon-logo

₹2499

₹4999

खरीदिये

discount

44% OFF

ILoveCleanAir® Air Purifier Filter Compatible with Dyson Air Purifier TP 04/05/06/07/09 HP 04/05/06/07/09, PH 01/02, DP 04 (360º Glass HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter)

ILoveCleanAir® Air Purifier Filter Compatible with Dyson Air Purifier TP 04/05/06/07/09 HP 04/05/06/07/09, PH 01/02, DP 04 (360º Glass HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter)

  • checkILoveCleanAir® Air Purifier Filter Compatible with Dyson Air Purifier TP 04/05/06/07/09 HP 04/05/06/07/09
  • checkPH 01/02
  • checkDP 04 (360º Glass HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter)
amazon-logo

₹3900

₹6999

खरीदिये

discount

36% OFF

STYLEHEAVEN Air Purifier HEPA Filter Replacement for Dyson DP01 DP03 00 01 02 03

STYLEHEAVEN Air Purifier HEPA Filter Replacement for Dyson DP01 DP03 00 01 02 03

  • checkSTYLEHEAVEN Air Purifier HEPA Filter Replacement for Dyson DP01 DP03 00 01 02 03
amazon-logo

₹1830

₹2865

खरीदिये

Elista TDU75GA 75-इंच 4K Google TV

अगर आप अपने लिविंग रूम को एक प्रीमियम लुक देना चाहते हैं, तो यह 75-इंच 4K Google TV एक बड़ा बदलाव ला सकता है। HDR10 सपोर्ट के साथ इसकी पिक्चर क्वालिटी शार्प और कलरफुल है। Google TV इंटरफेस की वजह से Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar जैसे सभी प्लेटफॉर्म एक जगह मिल जाते हैं। 30W Dolby स्पीकर्स बेहतर साउंड देते हैं, जिससे अलग साउंड सिस्टम की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती।

ये भी पढ़ें:₹3000 से कम में बेस्ट डील! आपके कमरे की दीवार बन जाएगी बड़ा सा Smart TV

Dyson Air Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1

साफ हवा आज एक जरूरत बन चुकी है। Dyson का यह डिवाइस हवा को साफ करने के साथ-साथ ठंड और गर्मी दोनों में काम करता है। यह बारीक धूल और एलर्जी फैलाने वाले कणों को फिल्टर करता है, जिससे कमरे का माहौल बेहतर रहता है। ऑटो सेंसर और नाइट मोड इसे बेडरूम के लिए परफेक्ट बनाते हैं और एक ही मशीन से पूरे साल का काम निकल जाता है।

सम्बंधित सुझाव

discount

59% OFF

Colorfullife Air Purifier Filter for Dyson DP01, DP03, HP00, HP01, HP02, HP03 Desk Purifiers for Dyson Pure Hot Cool Link Air Purifier,Part 968125-03

Colorfullife Air Purifier Filter for Dyson DP01, DP03, HP00, HP01, HP02, HP03 Desk Purifiers for Dyson Pure Hot Cool Link Air Purifier,Part 968125-03

  • checkColorfullife Air Purifier Filter for Dyson DP01
  • checkDP03
  • checkHP00
amazon-logo

₹3643

₹8981

खरीदिये

discount

49% OFF

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1

  • checkHoneywell Air Purifier for Home & Office
  • check3-in-1
  • checkPre
amazon-logo

₹5148

₹9999

खरीदिये

discount

80% OFF

Casa Fresh - Air Purifier Filter Compatible with Dyson Tower Purifier for TP02 & TP03 Models. Compare to Part # 968126-03.

Casa Fresh - Air Purifier Filter Compatible with Dyson Tower Purifier for TP02 & TP03 Models. Compare to Part # 968126-03.

  • checkCasa Fresh - Air Purifier Filter Compatible with Dyson Tower Purifier for TP02 & TP03 Models. Compare to Part # 968126-03.
amazon-logo

₹2927.53

₹14599

खरीदिये

discount

20% OFF

HASTHIP® 2 in 1 Dy*Son Air Purifier Filter for PH01 (HP/TP-07/10/09/06, PH01/07/10), True HEPA Filter Replacement Dy*Son Filter with Intergrated Activated Carbon Filter Universal Dual Functionality

HASTHIP® 2 in 1 Dy*Son Air Purifier Filter for PH01 (HP/TP-07/10/09/06, PH01/07/10), True HEPA Filter Replacement Dy*Son Filter with Intergrated Activated Carbon Filter Universal Dual Functionality

  • checkHASTHIP® 2 in 1 Dy*Son Air Purifier Filter for PH01 (HP/TP-07/10/09/06
  • checkPH01/07/10)
  • checkTrue HEPA Filter Replacement Dy*Son Filter with Intergrated Activated Carbon Filter Universal Dual Functionality
amazon-logo

₹3600

₹4499

खरीदिये

discount

17% OFF

2-IN-1 Filter Replacement for Dyson PH01 HP07 HP10 TP07 TP10 TP09 HP09 HP06 TP06 Air Purifier 360 Combi Glass Pure Cool Hot Humidify Fan, 2-IN-1 HEPA + Carbon Filter (Upgraded), Black,1 Pack

2-IN-1 Filter Replacement for Dyson PH01 HP07 HP10 TP07 TP10 TP09 HP09 HP06 TP06 Air Purifier 360 Combi Glass Pure Cool Hot Humidify Fan, 2-IN-1 HEPA + Carbon Filter (Upgraded), Black,1 Pack

  • check2-IN-1 Filter Replacement for Dyson PH01 HP07 HP10 TP07 TP10 TP09 HP09 HP06 TP06 Air Purifier 360 Combi Glass Pure Cool Hot Humidify Fan
  • check2-IN-1 HEPA + Carbon Filter (Upgraded)
  • checkBlack
amazon-logo

₹9387

₹11319

खरीदिये

Eureka J15 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop

घर की सफाई के झंझट से छुट्टी देने वाला यह रोबोट वैक्यूम 16,200 Pa की पावरफुल सक्शन कैपेसिटी के साथ आता है। यह फर्श, कालीन और दीवारों के किनारों तक अच्छे से सफाई कर सकता है। AI बेस्ड नेविगेशन और ऑटो हेयर-कटिंग सिस्टम इसे कम मेंटेनेंस वाला स्मार्ट क्लीनिंग सॉल्यूशन बनाता है। बिजी लाइफस्टाइल वाले लोगों के लिए यह एक बेहद काम का गैजेट है।

ये भी पढ़ें:iPhone 11 Pro समेत ये डिवाइस हुए ‘Vintage’, आपका भी लिस्ट में तो नहीं?

Philips Hue Indoor Smart LED Strip Light

स्मार्ट लाइटिंग से घर का माहौल पूरी तरह बदल सकता है। यह LED स्ट्रिप लाइट दीवारों, छत या फर्नीचर के पीछे लगाकर घर को मॉडर्न और अट्रैक्टिव लुक देती है। ऐप और वॉइस कंट्रोल के जरिए लाइटिंग को आसानी से मैनेज किया जा सकता है। Matter सपोर्ट होने के चलते यह अन्य स्मार्ट डिवाइसेज के साथ भी आसानी से जुड़ जाती है।

Pranesh Tiwari

लेखक के बारे में

Pranesh Tiwari
खुद को दिल से लेखक और पेशे से पत्रकार बताने वाले प्राणेश 7 साल से ज्यादा वक्त से विज्ञान और तकनीक के बारे में लिख रहे हैं। IIMC, नई दिल्ली में PTI अवॉर्ड पाने वाले प्राणेश ने करियर की शुरुआत नवभारत टाइम्स ऑनलाइन से की और न्यूजबाइट्स में सीनियर टेक जर्नलिस्ट के तौर पर भी काम किया। लाइव हिन्दुस्तान में वह चीफ कंटेंट प्रोड्यूसर के तौर पर लेटेस्ट टेक ट्रेंड्स और गैजेट्स की जानकारी देते हैं। उन्हें लिखना और सफर करना अच्छा लगता है। और पढ़ें
Gadgets Hindi News Smart TV Artificial Intelligence

लेटेस्ट   Hindi News ,    बॉलीवुड न्यूज,   बिजनेस न्यूज,   टेक ,   ऑटो,   करियर , और   राशिफल, पढ़ने के लिए Live Hindustan App डाउनलोड करें।