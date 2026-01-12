साल 2026 में करो स्मार्ट होम अपग्रेड! ये होम अप्लायंस पूरी तरह बदल देंगे आपका घर
साल 2026 में स्मार्ट होम अप्लायंसेज सिर्फ कंफर्ट नहीं, बल्कि बेहतर लाइफस्टाइल का हिस्सा बन रहे हैं। स्मार्ट टीवी, एयर प्यूरीफायर, रोबोट वैक्यूम और स्मार्ट लाइटिंग आपके घर को ज्यादा कंफर्टेबल और मॉडर्न बना सकते हैं।
मॉडर्न होम अब सिर्फ चार दीवारों तक सीमित नहीं है, टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ मिलकर अब घर ऐसे स्मार्ट स्पेस में बदल रहे हैं, जो कंफर्ट, सेफ्टी और टाइम की बचत तीनों का ख्याल रखते हैं। साल 2026 में ऐसे कई होम अप्लायंसेज मार्केट का हिस्सा बने हैं, जो दिखावे से ज्यादा रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी आसान बनाने पर फोकस करते हैं। आप इन डिवाइसेज का चुनाव कर सकते हैं।
Elista TDU75GA 75-इंच 4K Google TV
अगर आप अपने लिविंग रूम को एक प्रीमियम लुक देना चाहते हैं, तो यह 75-इंच 4K Google TV एक बड़ा बदलाव ला सकता है। HDR10 सपोर्ट के साथ इसकी पिक्चर क्वालिटी शार्प और कलरफुल है। Google TV इंटरफेस की वजह से Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar जैसे सभी प्लेटफॉर्म एक जगह मिल जाते हैं। 30W Dolby स्पीकर्स बेहतर साउंड देते हैं, जिससे अलग साउंड सिस्टम की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती।
Dyson Air Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1
साफ हवा आज एक जरूरत बन चुकी है। Dyson का यह डिवाइस हवा को साफ करने के साथ-साथ ठंड और गर्मी दोनों में काम करता है। यह बारीक धूल और एलर्जी फैलाने वाले कणों को फिल्टर करता है, जिससे कमरे का माहौल बेहतर रहता है। ऑटो सेंसर और नाइट मोड इसे बेडरूम के लिए परफेक्ट बनाते हैं और एक ही मशीन से पूरे साल का काम निकल जाता है।
Eureka J15 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop
घर की सफाई के झंझट से छुट्टी देने वाला यह रोबोट वैक्यूम 16,200 Pa की पावरफुल सक्शन कैपेसिटी के साथ आता है। यह फर्श, कालीन और दीवारों के किनारों तक अच्छे से सफाई कर सकता है। AI बेस्ड नेविगेशन और ऑटो हेयर-कटिंग सिस्टम इसे कम मेंटेनेंस वाला स्मार्ट क्लीनिंग सॉल्यूशन बनाता है। बिजी लाइफस्टाइल वाले लोगों के लिए यह एक बेहद काम का गैजेट है।
Philips Hue Indoor Smart LED Strip Light
स्मार्ट लाइटिंग से घर का माहौल पूरी तरह बदल सकता है। यह LED स्ट्रिप लाइट दीवारों, छत या फर्नीचर के पीछे लगाकर घर को मॉडर्न और अट्रैक्टिव लुक देती है। ऐप और वॉइस कंट्रोल के जरिए लाइटिंग को आसानी से मैनेज किया जा सकता है। Matter सपोर्ट होने के चलते यह अन्य स्मार्ट डिवाइसेज के साथ भी आसानी से जुड़ जाती है।
