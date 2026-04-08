Hindustan Hindi News
फोटोवीडियोशहर चुनेंepaperई- पेपर
साइन इन

Surya Indicook-PRi रिव्यू: परफेक्ट है फास्ट कुकिंग और टच कंट्रोल्स वाला बजट इंडक्शन

Apr 08, 2026 12:16 pm ISTPranesh Tiwari लाइव हिन्दुस्तान
share

SURYA Indicook-PRi इंडक्शन कम बजट में तेज कुकिंग, अच्छे फीचर्स और आसान इस्तेमाल का शानदार कॉम्बिनेशन देता है। हम इसका रिव्यू आपके लिए लेकर आए हैं। 

Surya Indicook-PRi रिव्यू: परफेक्ट है फास्ट कुकिंग और टच कंट्रोल्स वाला बजट इंडक्शन

अगर आप किचन में फास्ट, आसान और स्ट्रेस-फ्री कुकिंग करना चाहते हैं, तो SURYA 2200W Induction Cooktop (Indicook-PRi) एक बढ़िया विकल्प बनकर सामने आया है। हाई पावर, टच कंट्रोल और यूजर-फ्रेंडली फीचर्स के साथ यह कुकटॉप रोजमर्रा की जरूरतों को ध्यान में रखकर डिजाइन किया गया है। हमने इसे लंबे वक्त तक इस्तेमाल किया और इसका डीटेल्ड रिव्यू आपके साथ शेयर कर रहे हैं।

सम्बंधित सुझाव

discount

36% OFF

Surya Karan Infrared Induction Cooktop, 2500 watt Black, with Touch Controls, Timer, Multiple Cooking Modes

Surya Karan Infrared Induction Cooktop, 2500 watt Black, with Touch Controls, Timer, Multiple Cooking Modes

  • checkSurya Karan Infrared Induction Cooktop
  • check2500 watt Black
  • checkwith Touch Controls
amazon-logo

₹5800

₹9000

खरीदिये

discount

4% OFF

MILTON Classic 2200 Watt Infrared Cooktop with Crystal Glass & Touch Panel | 4 Pre set cooking Modes | Stir-fry | BBQ | Hot Pot | Steam | 60°C to 600°C | Digital time & Watt display - Classic SIlver

MILTON Classic 2200 Watt Infrared Cooktop with Crystal Glass & Touch Panel | 4 Pre set cooking Modes | Stir-fry | BBQ | Hot Pot | Steam | 60°C to 600°C | Digital time & Watt display - Classic SIlver

  • checkMILTON Classic 2200 Watt Infrared Cooktop with Crystal Glass & Touch Panel | 4 Pre set cooking Modes | Stir-fry | BBQ | Hot Pot | Steam | 60°C to 600°C | Digital time & Watt display - Classic SIlver
amazon-logo

₹4299

₹4499

खरीदिये

discount

18% OFF

Glen 2200W Infrared Cooktop Stove with Steel Grill Rack Touch Control, Polished Crystal Glass Plate, Digital Display 3 Modes, 4.5KV Surge Protection for Induction & Flat Bottom Utensils (SA-3074IR22)

Glen 2200W Infrared Cooktop Stove with Steel Grill Rack Touch Control, Polished Crystal Glass Plate, Digital Display 3 Modes, 4.5KV Surge Protection for Induction & Flat Bottom Utensils (SA-3074IR22)

  • checkGlen 2200W Infrared Cooktop Stove with Steel Grill Rack Touch Control
  • checkPolished Crystal Glass Plate
  • checkDigital Display 3 Modes
amazon-logo

₹4490

₹5495

खरीदिये

OTEK Rapid Rise 2200W Infrared Cooktop | 6 Preset Modes | Touch Control with LED Display | Works with All Cookware | Crystal Glass | Portable Electric Stove

OTEK Rapid Rise 2200W Infrared Cooktop | 6 Preset Modes | Touch Control with LED Display | Works with All Cookware | Crystal Glass | Portable Electric Stove

  • checkOTEK Rapid Rise 2200W Infrared Cooktop | 6 Preset Modes | Touch Control with LED Display | Works with All Cookware | Crystal Glass | Portable Electric Stove
amazon-logo

₹4299

खरीदिये

discount

50% OFF

UNICRON 2000 Watts Cooktop | Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Compatible With Metal Cookware With Flat Bottom | Easy to clean

UNICRON 2000 Watts Cooktop | Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Compatible With Metal Cookware With Flat Bottom | Easy to clean

  • checkUNICRON 2000 Watts Cooktop | Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Compatible With Metal Cookware With Flat Bottom | Easy to clean
amazon-logo

₹2499

₹4999

खरीदिये

डिजाइन और बिल्ड-क्वॉलिटी

कुकटॉप का डिजाइन काफी आकर्षक और मॉडर्न है। ग्लास टॉप फिनिश इसे प्रीमियम लुक देता है और टच पैनल इसकी यूजेबिलिटी को और बेहतर बनाता है। किचन में रखने पर यह एक सिंपल इंडक्शन के बजाय स्मार्ट अप्लायंस जैसा महसूस होता है। इसके फेदर टच बटन स्मूद काम करते हैं और पूरे इंटरफेस को साफ-सुथरा रखते हैं।

Surya Induction
ये भी पढ़ें:स्पेस में iPhone का जलवा! अंतरिक्ष यात्री अब इस फोन से बना रहे हैं वीडियो

ऐसी है इंडक्शन की परफॉर्मेंस

परफॉर्मेंस की बात करें तो इसका 2200W पावर आउटपुट इसे बेहद तेज़ बनाता है। पानी उबालना, चाय बनाना या सब्जी पकाना- हर काम इसमें तेजी से होता है। Fast heating टेक्नोलॉजी के कारण यह तुरंत गर्म होता है और समय की बचत करता है। यही वजह है कि यह गैस के मुकाबले कई बार ज्यादा efficient लगता है, खासकर जब जल्दी खाना बनाना हो।

सम्बंधित सुझाव

OTEK Cook Smart 2200W Infrared Cooktop | Dual Knob Control | 6 Preset Modes | Works with All Cookware | Crystal Glass | Portable Electric Stove with LED Display

OTEK Cook Smart 2200W Infrared Cooktop | Dual Knob Control | 6 Preset Modes | Works with All Cookware | Crystal Glass | Portable Electric Stove with LED Display

  • checkOTEK Cook Smart 2200W Infrared Cooktop | Dual Knob Control | 6 Preset Modes | Works with All Cookware | Crystal Glass | Portable Electric Stove with LED Display
amazon-logo

₹4199

खरीदिये

OTEK Cook Xpert 2200W Infrared Cooktop | 8 Preset Modes | Touch Control with LED Display | Works with All Cookware | Crystal Glass | Portable Electric Stove

OTEK Cook Xpert 2200W Infrared Cooktop | 8 Preset Modes | Touch Control with LED Display | Works with All Cookware | Crystal Glass | Portable Electric Stove

  • checkOTEK Cook Xpert 2200W Infrared Cooktop | 8 Preset Modes | Touch Control with LED Display | Works with All Cookware | Crystal Glass | Portable Electric Stove
amazon-logo

₹4399

खरीदिये

discount

8% OFF

Rico BIS-ISI Certified induction stove with Free Vessel & Lid | 3 Yr Replacement Warranty on Coil | Milk Boil Mode with Timer | Fast Heating | Power Saving | 4KVA High Voltage Protection.

Rico BIS-ISI Certified induction stove with Free Vessel & Lid | 3 Yr Replacement Warranty on Coil | Milk Boil Mode with Timer | Fast Heating | Power Saving | 4KVA High Voltage Protection.

  • checkRico BIS-ISI Certified induction stove with Free Vessel & Lid | 3 Yr Replacement Warranty on Coil | Milk Boil Mode with Timer | Fast Heating | Power Saving | 4KVA High Voltage Protection.
amazon-logo

₹3699

₹4000

खरीदिये

discount

47% OFF

Longway Ace IC 2000 W Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button)

Longway Ace IC 2000 W Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button)

  • checkLongway Ace IC 2000 W Induction Cooktop (Black
  • checkPush Button)
amazon-logo

₹1599

₹2999

खरीदिये

discount

15% OFF

BOSS 1800 watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with 7 cooking modes, Preset timer, Auto Switch Off - Black

BOSS 1800 watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with 7 cooking modes, Preset timer, Auto Switch Off - Black

  • checkBOSS 1800 watt Induction Cooktop
  • checkSoft Touch Button with 7 cooking modes
  • checkPreset timer
amazon-logo

₹3999

₹4695

खरीदिये

discount

50% OFF

Chefman 2000W Induction Cooktop with Push Button Control, LED Display, Multiple Cooking Modes, Fast Heating, Timer & Temperature Control, Energy Efficient Portable Electric Cooktop for Home Kitchen

Chefman 2000W Induction Cooktop with Push Button Control, LED Display, Multiple Cooking Modes, Fast Heating, Timer & Temperature Control, Energy Efficient Portable Electric Cooktop for Home Kitchen

  • checkChefman 2000W Induction Cooktop with Push Button Control
  • checkLED Display
  • checkMultiple Cooking Modes
amazon-logo

₹3490

₹6990

खरीदिये

discount

19% OFF

Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop | 4KV Surge Protection | 8 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Soft Touch Button | Easy to Clean | Portable | Black | 1Y Warranty | BIS

Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop | 4KV Surge Protection | 8 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Soft Touch Button | Easy to Clean | Portable | Black | 1Y Warranty | BIS

  • checkPrestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop | 4KV Surge Protection | 8 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Soft Touch Button | Easy to Clean | Portable | Black | 1Y Warranty | BIS
amazon-logo

₹2950

₹3645

खरीदिये

discount

22% OFF

Smartflame 3500W Flat Induction Cooktop | Heavy Duty Commercial Electric Stove | Fast Heating Burner

Smartflame 3500W Flat Induction Cooktop | Heavy Duty Commercial Electric Stove | Fast Heating Burner

  • checkSmartflame 3500W Flat Induction Cooktop | Heavy Duty Commercial Electric Stove | Fast Heating Burner
amazon-logo

₹38999

₹49999

खरीदिये

discount

14% OFF

BLOWHOT BL 500 Grill Infrared Cooker 2200 Watt | Infrared Cooktop with Mesh Tray | Electric Grill Cooker | Fast Heating Cook Top | Suitable for All Flat Bottom Utensils | 1 Year Warranty

BLOWHOT BL 500 Grill Infrared Cooker 2200 Watt | Infrared Cooktop with Mesh Tray | Electric Grill Cooker | Fast Heating Cook Top | Suitable for All Flat Bottom Utensils | 1 Year Warranty

  • checkBLOWHOT BL 500 Grill Infrared Cooker 2200 Watt | Infrared Cooktop with Mesh Tray | Electric Grill Cooker | Fast Heating Cook Top | Suitable for All Flat Bottom Utensils | 1 Year Warranty
amazon-logo

₹3849

₹4490

खरीदिये

Surya Induction

मिलते हैं कई प्रीसेट कुकिंग मोड

इसमें दिए गए preset cooking modes इसे और भी आसान बना देते हैं। Fry, boil, curry जैसे ऑप्शन के साथ आपको हर बार manual सेटिंग करने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती। साथ ही timer और auto shut-off जैसे फीचर्स इसे सुरक्षित और convenient बनाते हैं। यानी आप कुकिंग सेट करके दूसरे काम भी कर सकते हैं, बिना ज्यादा चिंता के।

ये भी पढ़ें:Surya Punch Mixer रिव्यू: किचन की हर जरूरत के लिए परफेक्ट मिक्सर ग्राइंडर

सेफ्टी फीचर्स भी प्लस पॉइंट

एक और अच्छी बात यह है कि यह कुकटॉप energy efficient डिजाइन के साथ आता है। हाई पावर होने के बावजूद यह जल्दी खाना बनाता है, जिससे कुल बिजली की खपत संतुलित रहती है। साथ ही इसमें auto shut-off, cool touch surface और अन्य safety फीचर्स दिए गए हैं, जो इसे घर के लिए सुरक्षित बनाते हैं।

Surya Induction
ये भी पढ़ें:Tecno Spark 50 5G रिव्यू: बजट प्राइस पर दमदार बैटरी और प्रीमियम डिजाइन वाला फोन

आपको खरीदना चाहिए या नहीं?

सूर्या का यह 2200W इंडक्शन कुकटॉप बजट सेगमेंट में एक ऐसा प्रोडक्ट है जो परफॉर्मेंस और फीचर्स का अच्छा बैलेंस देता है। अगर आप रोजमर्रा की कुकिंग के लिए एक भरोसेमंद और फास्ट ऑप्शन ढूंढ रहे हैं, तो यह मॉडल आपको निराश नहीं करेगा। इसकी सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसकी हाई पावर और यूजर-फ्रेंडली डिजाइन है, जो इसे हर तरह के यूजर (चाहे वह बिगिनर हो या एक्सपीरियंस्ड) के लिए आसान बनाती है। 3000 रुपये के करीब कीमत में यह अच्छा किचन अप्लायंस बन सकता है।

Pranesh Tiwari

लेखक के बारे में

Pranesh Tiwari

प्राणेश तिवारी पिछले चार साल से लाइव हिन्दुस्तान में चीफ कंटेंट प्रोड्यूसर के तौर पर टेक्नोलॉजी सेक्शन का हिस्सा हैं। खुद को दिल से लेखक और पेशे से पत्रकार मानने वाले प्राणेश, आठ साल से ज्यादा वक्त से साइंस और टेक्नोलॉजी की दुनिया को शब्दों में ढाल रहे हैं। गैजेट्स इनसाइट्स और आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) उनकी एक्सपर्टीज हैं, जहां वह मुश्किल टेक्नोलॉजी को सरल और असरदार भाषा में पाठकों तक पहुंचाते हैं। लेटेस्ट गैजेट्स रिव्यू करना और नए ऐप्स पर वक्त बिताना उन्हें जॉब का पसंदीदा हिस्सा लगता है।
करियर की शुरुआत नवभारत टाइम्स ऑनलाइन से करने वाले प्राणेश ने न्यूजबाइट्स में सीनियर टेक जर्नलिस्ट के रूप में भी भूमिका निभाई। लॉकडाउन में 'सिर्फ दोस्त: नए जमाने की प्रेम कहानियां' लघुकथा संग्रह भी लिखा। IIMC, नई दिल्ली में PTI अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित प्राणेश ने स्मार्टफोन, AI, कंज्यूमर टेक और डिजिटल इनोवेशन जैसे विषयों पर गहराई से तथ्यात्मक रिपोर्टिंग की है। काम के अलावा उन्हें लिखना और सफर करना पसंद है, दोनों ही उनके लिए दुनिया को समझने और कहानियों में बदलने का जरिया हैं।

और पढ़ें
Gadgets Hindi News Kitchen Tips

लेटेस्ट   Hindi News ,    बॉलीवुड न्यूज,   बिजनेस न्यूज,   टेक ,   ऑटो,   करियर , और   राशिफल, पढ़ने के लिए Live Hindustan App डाउनलोड करें।