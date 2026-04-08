Surya Indicook-PRi रिव्यू: परफेक्ट है फास्ट कुकिंग और टच कंट्रोल्स वाला बजट इंडक्शन
SURYA Indicook-PRi इंडक्शन कम बजट में तेज कुकिंग, अच्छे फीचर्स और आसान इस्तेमाल का शानदार कॉम्बिनेशन देता है। हम इसका रिव्यू आपके लिए लेकर आए हैं।
अगर आप किचन में फास्ट, आसान और स्ट्रेस-फ्री कुकिंग करना चाहते हैं, तो SURYA 2200W Induction Cooktop (Indicook-PRi) एक बढ़िया विकल्प बनकर सामने आया है। हाई पावर, टच कंट्रोल और यूजर-फ्रेंडली फीचर्स के साथ यह कुकटॉप रोजमर्रा की जरूरतों को ध्यान में रखकर डिजाइन किया गया है। हमने इसे लंबे वक्त तक इस्तेमाल किया और इसका डीटेल्ड रिव्यू आपके साथ शेयर कर रहे हैं।
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MILTON Classic 2200 Watt Infrared Cooktop with Crystal Glass & Touch Panel | 4 Pre set cooking Modes | Stir-fry | BBQ | Hot Pot | Steam | 60°C to 600°C | Digital time & Watt display - Classic SIlver
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OTEK Rapid Rise 2200W Infrared Cooktop | 6 Preset Modes | Touch Control with LED Display | Works with All Cookware | Crystal Glass | Portable Electric Stove
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डिजाइन और बिल्ड-क्वॉलिटी
कुकटॉप का डिजाइन काफी आकर्षक और मॉडर्न है। ग्लास टॉप फिनिश इसे प्रीमियम लुक देता है और टच पैनल इसकी यूजेबिलिटी को और बेहतर बनाता है। किचन में रखने पर यह एक सिंपल इंडक्शन के बजाय स्मार्ट अप्लायंस जैसा महसूस होता है। इसके फेदर टच बटन स्मूद काम करते हैं और पूरे इंटरफेस को साफ-सुथरा रखते हैं।
ऐसी है इंडक्शन की परफॉर्मेंस
परफॉर्मेंस की बात करें तो इसका 2200W पावर आउटपुट इसे बेहद तेज़ बनाता है। पानी उबालना, चाय बनाना या सब्जी पकाना- हर काम इसमें तेजी से होता है। Fast heating टेक्नोलॉजी के कारण यह तुरंत गर्म होता है और समय की बचत करता है। यही वजह है कि यह गैस के मुकाबले कई बार ज्यादा efficient लगता है, खासकर जब जल्दी खाना बनाना हो।
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OTEK Cook Smart 2200W Infrared Cooktop | Dual Knob Control | 6 Preset Modes | Works with All Cookware | Crystal Glass | Portable Electric Stove with LED Display
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OTEK Cook Xpert 2200W Infrared Cooktop | 8 Preset Modes | Touch Control with LED Display | Works with All Cookware | Crystal Glass | Portable Electric Stove
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मिलते हैं कई प्रीसेट कुकिंग मोड
इसमें दिए गए preset cooking modes इसे और भी आसान बना देते हैं। Fry, boil, curry जैसे ऑप्शन के साथ आपको हर बार manual सेटिंग करने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती। साथ ही timer और auto shut-off जैसे फीचर्स इसे सुरक्षित और convenient बनाते हैं। यानी आप कुकिंग सेट करके दूसरे काम भी कर सकते हैं, बिना ज्यादा चिंता के।
सेफ्टी फीचर्स भी प्लस पॉइंट
एक और अच्छी बात यह है कि यह कुकटॉप energy efficient डिजाइन के साथ आता है। हाई पावर होने के बावजूद यह जल्दी खाना बनाता है, जिससे कुल बिजली की खपत संतुलित रहती है। साथ ही इसमें auto shut-off, cool touch surface और अन्य safety फीचर्स दिए गए हैं, जो इसे घर के लिए सुरक्षित बनाते हैं।
आपको खरीदना चाहिए या नहीं?
सूर्या का यह 2200W इंडक्शन कुकटॉप बजट सेगमेंट में एक ऐसा प्रोडक्ट है जो परफॉर्मेंस और फीचर्स का अच्छा बैलेंस देता है। अगर आप रोजमर्रा की कुकिंग के लिए एक भरोसेमंद और फास्ट ऑप्शन ढूंढ रहे हैं, तो यह मॉडल आपको निराश नहीं करेगा। इसकी सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसकी हाई पावर और यूजर-फ्रेंडली डिजाइन है, जो इसे हर तरह के यूजर (चाहे वह बिगिनर हो या एक्सपीरियंस्ड) के लिए आसान बनाती है। 3000 रुपये के करीब कीमत में यह अच्छा किचन अप्लायंस बन सकता है।
लेखक के बारे मेंPranesh Tiwari
प्राणेश तिवारी पिछले चार साल से लाइव हिन्दुस्तान में चीफ कंटेंट प्रोड्यूसर के तौर पर टेक्नोलॉजी सेक्शन का हिस्सा हैं। खुद को दिल से लेखक और पेशे से पत्रकार मानने वाले प्राणेश, आठ साल से ज्यादा वक्त से साइंस और टेक्नोलॉजी की दुनिया को शब्दों में ढाल रहे हैं। गैजेट्स इनसाइट्स और आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) उनकी एक्सपर्टीज हैं, जहां वह मुश्किल टेक्नोलॉजी को सरल और असरदार भाषा में पाठकों तक पहुंचाते हैं। लेटेस्ट गैजेट्स रिव्यू करना और नए ऐप्स पर वक्त बिताना उन्हें जॉब का पसंदीदा हिस्सा लगता है।
करियर की शुरुआत नवभारत टाइम्स ऑनलाइन से करने वाले प्राणेश ने न्यूजबाइट्स में सीनियर टेक जर्नलिस्ट के रूप में भी भूमिका निभाई। लॉकडाउन में 'सिर्फ दोस्त: नए जमाने की प्रेम कहानियां' लघुकथा संग्रह भी लिखा। IIMC, नई दिल्ली में PTI अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित प्राणेश ने स्मार्टफोन, AI, कंज्यूमर टेक और डिजिटल इनोवेशन जैसे विषयों पर गहराई से तथ्यात्मक रिपोर्टिंग की है। काम के अलावा उन्हें लिखना और सफर करना पसंद है, दोनों ही उनके लिए दुनिया को समझने और कहानियों में बदलने का जरिया हैं।
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