3 कलर वेरियंट में आएगा Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite स्मार्टफोन, जानें डीटेल

We're very excited to reveal 3 beautiful color variants of #Mi11Lite 😍



🟤 Tuscany Coral

🔵 Jazz Blue

⚫️ Vinyl Black



These colors are inspired by a region in Italy, a music genre & phonographic records



Tell us your favorite color



Launching 22nd June, 12PM#LiteAndLoaded pic.twitter.com/LYOVvFAFbY