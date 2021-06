शाओमी Mi 11 लाइट का जलवा, 7 दिन में बिके ₹200 करोड़ से ज्यादा के फोन

₹ 𝟮𝟬𝟬 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀+🔥



Mi Fans, we're excited to share that we have registered business worth ₹ 200 Cr+ within just 7 days of launch 🤩



Thank you for the incredible response to the all-new #Mi11Lite & for trusting the #Mi brand, to bring the latest & the best.#Mi11Lite pic.twitter.com/w8wJuL6gZL