आ गया 8GB रैम और कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले वाला किफायती टेक्नो फोन, सेल्फी के लिए मिलेंगे दो कैमरे; देखें कीमत

The time is here and this one is definitely worth the wait! Experience our most premium flagship ever. Meet the #TECNOPhantomX now!



📱Curved AMOLED Display

📳6.7 Inch FHD+ Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate

🤳108MP Ultra HD Mode

& more..

Sale starts on 4th May 2022 pic.twitter.com/6pP915iajD