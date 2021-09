Redmi 10 Prime में 6000mAh बैटरी और रिवर्स चार्जिंग सपोर्ट, 3 सितंबर को लॉन्च होगा फोन

⚡️SUPERSTAR BATTERY ⚡️



Witness the PRIME of smartphones in 2⃣ days!



Yet another addition to the firsts by #Redmi10Prime

⬇️

The 🪶 Lightest 6000mAh

From the house of Redmi!😎



DETICXE REPUS for the ESREVER!



I ❤️ #Redmipic.twitter.com/lxn45D0IL2