50MP कैमरा के साथ आएगा Redmi 10 स्मार्टफोन, 13 हजार रुपये के आसपास होगी कीमत

Redmi 10 (Global) leaked through a Singaporean retailer... Looks quite good and specs seem impressive too.



- 6.5" FHD+ 90Hz, GG3 Protection

- Mediatek Helio G88

- 6GB RAM+128GB Storage

- 50+8+2+2MP Main, 8MP Front Camera

- 5,000 mAH, 18W FC

- 162x75.3x8.95mm



