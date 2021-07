रियलमी ट्रिमर के साथ हेयर ड्रायर और बड्स 2 नियो लॉन्च, Dizo गोपॉड्स D और वायरलेस की भी एंट्री

Your new favourite TWS have arrived! #DIZOGoPodsD packs a punch, featuring powerful bass, massive battery, super-low latency & lots more at a special first sale price of ₹1,399 on @Flipkart.



Get yours on July 14.

To know more: https://t.co/6RVTpl79I9#DIZO #BeDifferent pic.twitter.com/j3sZllACfT