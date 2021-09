आ रहा पावरफुल गेमिंग iQoo Z5 5G स्मार्टफोन, 27 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

It's time to unveil a #Fullyloaded smartphone specially designed for the Gen Z.



Block your date for the launch event to be held on the 27th September, 12PM.



Know more on @amazonin - https://t.co/Dqtre5GqgJ#iQOO #iQOOZ5 #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/JiPjFhqIqW