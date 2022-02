नई सुविधा: केवल 1 मोबाइल नंबर से पूरी फैमिली को मिल जाएगा Aadhaar PVC card, देखें सिंपल स्टेप्स

#OrderAadhaarPVC

You can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number in your Aadhaar. One person can order Aadhaar PVC card online for the whole family.

Follow the link https://t.co/TVsl6Xh1cX to order now. #AadhaarPVCcard pic.twitter.com/KPmWKKVLYv