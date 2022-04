इंतजार खत्म: 19 अप्रैल को आ रही है बड़े डिस्प्ले वाले डिजो स्मार्टवॉच, मिलेंगे 3 खूबसूरत कलर

#StandOutInStyle with #DIZOWatchS, featuring 1.57" Biggest Rectangular Display in the Segment, curved metal body and sleek design⌚



Catch the launch on 19th April, 12 PM. Stay tuned!



Know more at https://t.co/BRnbvRsvss #DIZO #BeDifferent pic.twitter.com/9NnYnbzZ8r