पैदल चलो और जीतो 44 हजार रुपये वाली Galaxy Watch फ्री में, Samsung दे रहा है मौका Samsung if offering Galaxy Watch worth 44000 rupees with the new walk a thon India, Gadgets Hindi News - Hindustan
Hindustan Hindi News
फोटोवीडियोशहर चुनेंepaperई- पेपरसाइन इन
More
Hindi Newsगैजेट्स न्यूज़Samsung if offering Galaxy Watch worth 44000 rupees with the new walk a thon India

पैदल चलो और जीतो 44 हजार रुपये वाली Galaxy Watch फ्री में, Samsung दे रहा है मौका

Samsung ने भारत में Walk-a-thon India 2025 चैलेंज अनाउंस किया है, जिसमें 30 दिन में 2 लाख कदम पूरे करने पर यूजर्स को Galaxy Watch 8 और डिस्काउंट कूपन जीतने का मौका मिलेगा। यह फिटनेस और टेक्नोलॉजी को जोड़ने के लिए की गई पहल है।

Pranesh Tiwari लाइव हिन्दुस्तानFri, 26 Sep 2025 08:50 PM
share Share
Follow Us on

सम्बंधित सुझाव

discount

15% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

  • checkSamsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm
  • checkBluetooth
  • checkGraphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP
amazon-logo

₹32999

₹38999

खरीदिये

discount

14% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, LTE, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, LTE, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

  • checkSamsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm
  • checkLTE
  • checkGraphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP
amazon-logo

₹36999

₹42999

खरीदिये

ZAPPER Silicone Sports Strap Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 & Watch 8 Classic – Breathable Soft Replacement Wristband for Men & Women, Adjustable Dual Color Large Size [WATCH NOT INCLUDED] - Grey and Black

ZAPPER Silicone Sports Strap Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 & Watch 8 Classic – Breathable Soft Replacement Wristband for Men & Women, Adjustable Dual Color Large Size [WATCH NOT INCLUDED] - Grey and Black

  • checkZAPPER Silicone Sports Strap Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 & Watch 8 Classic – Breathable Soft Replacement Wristband for Men & Women
  • checkAdjustable Dual Color Large Size [WATCH NOT INCLUDED] - Grey and Black
amazon-logo

₹698

खरीदिये

discount

44% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor

  • checkSamsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm
  • checkGreen
  • checkBT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR
amazon-logo

₹22289

₹39999

खरीदिये

discount

18% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm Bluetooth, Black) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm Bluetooth, Black) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

  • checkSamsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm Bluetooth
  • checkBlack) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP
  • checkECG
amazon-logo

₹44999

₹54999

खरीदिये

पैदल चलो और जीतो 44 हजार रुपये वाली Galaxy Watch फ्री में, Samsung दे रहा है मौका

भारत में फिटनेस और टेक्नोलॉजी को जोड़ने के लिए साउथ कोरियन टेक ब्रैंड Samsung एक अनोखा कदम उठा रहा है। कंपनी ने अपने वॉक-अ-थॉन इंडिया कैंपेन का चौथा एडिशन अनाउंस किया है। इस चैलेंज का मकसद लोगों को रोजाना पैदल चलने के लिए इंस्पायर करना है और बदले में उन्हें गिफ्ट्स देना है। खास बात यह है कि इस कॉम्पिटीशन के आखिर में कुछ पार्टिसिपेंट्स को फ्री में Galaxy Watch 8 जैसे प्रीमियम स्मार्टवॉच जीतने का मौका मिलेगा।

सम्बंधित सुझाव

discount

15% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

  • checkSamsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm
  • checkBluetooth
  • checkGraphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP
amazon-logo

₹32999

₹38999

खरीदिये

discount

14% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, LTE, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, LTE, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

  • checkSamsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm
  • checkLTE
  • checkGraphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP
amazon-logo

₹36999

₹42999

खरीदिये

ZAPPER Silicone Sports Strap Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 & Watch 8 Classic – Breathable Soft Replacement Wristband for Men & Women, Adjustable Dual Color Large Size [WATCH NOT INCLUDED] - Grey and Black

ZAPPER Silicone Sports Strap Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 & Watch 8 Classic – Breathable Soft Replacement Wristband for Men & Women, Adjustable Dual Color Large Size [WATCH NOT INCLUDED] - Grey and Black

  • checkZAPPER Silicone Sports Strap Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 & Watch 8 Classic – Breathable Soft Replacement Wristband for Men & Women
  • checkAdjustable Dual Color Large Size [WATCH NOT INCLUDED] - Grey and Black
amazon-logo

₹698

खरीदिये

discount

44% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor

  • checkSamsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm
  • checkGreen
  • checkBT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR
amazon-logo

₹22289

₹39999

खरीदिये

discount

18% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm Bluetooth, Black) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm Bluetooth, Black) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

  • checkSamsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm Bluetooth
  • checkBlack) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP
  • checkECG
amazon-logo

₹44999

₹54999

खरीदिये

नया स्टेप्स चैलेंज 29 सितंबर से शुरू होकर 28 अक्टूबर, 2025 तक चलेगा। कुल 30 दिनों के दौरान पार्टिसिपेंट्स को कम से कम 2 लाख कदम पूरे करने होंगे। हर पार्टिसिपेंट को Samsung Health ऐप पर रजिस्टर होना होगा, जहां उनके स्टेप्स काउंट होंगे। ऐप में मिलने वाले रियल-टाइम लीडरबोर्ड के जरिए यूजर अपनी परफॉर्मेंस की तुलना दूसरों से कर सकेंगे। खास बात यह है कि कोई भी आसानी से इस बारे में जानकारी इकट्ठा कर सकता है।

सम्बंधित सुझाव

discount

17% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Silver) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Silver) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

  • checkSamsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm
  • checkLTE
  • checkSilver) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP
amazon-logo

₹37999

₹45999

खरीदिये

discount

46% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Smartwatch - 2025 Version, 47mm, Titanium Silver, LTE (CAD Version & Warranty) - Durable Titanium Casing, Cushion Design, Quick Button, AI-Powered Health Monitoring

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Smartwatch - 2025 Version, 47mm, Titanium Silver, LTE (CAD Version & Warranty) - Durable Titanium Casing, Cushion Design, Quick Button, AI-Powered Health Monitoring

  • checkSamsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Smartwatch - 2025 Version
  • check47mm
  • checkTitanium Silver
amazon-logo

₹37999

₹69999

खरीदिये

discount

17% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

  • checkSamsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm
  • checkLTE
  • checkGraphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP
amazon-logo

₹37999

₹45999

खरीदिये

discount

15% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Silver) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Silver) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

  • checkSamsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm
  • checkBluetooth
  • checkSilver) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP
amazon-logo

₹32999

₹38999

खरीदिये

discount

50% OFF

Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch, 2.01" UltraVU Display, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 110+ Sports Modes, 200+ Smartwatch Faces, Upto 7 Day Battery, AI Voice Assistant (Black)

Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch, 2.01" UltraVU Display, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 110+ Sports Modes, 200+ Smartwatch Faces, Upto 7 Day Battery, AI Voice Assistant (Black)

  • checkFastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch
  • check2.01" UltraVU Display
  • checkFunctional Crown
amazon-logo

₹1499

₹2995

खरीदिये

discount

90% OFF

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39” HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 120 Sports Modes, IP67 Waterproof, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watch for Man & Woman- Black

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39” HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 120 Sports Modes, IP67 Waterproof, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watch for Man & Woman- Black

  • checkFire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39” HD Display
  • checkBluetooth Calling
  • checkAI Voice Assistant
amazon-logo

₹1199

₹11999

खरीदिये

discount

87% OFF

boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39" (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)

boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39" (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)

  • checkboAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39" (3.5 cm) HD Display
  • checkTurn-by-Turn Navigation
  • checkDIY Watch Face Studio
amazon-logo

₹1099

₹8499

खरीदिये

discount

91% OFF

Fire-Boltt Rise Smart Watch, 1.85" HD Display, Metal Body with Bluetooth Calling, Rotating Crown, AI Voice Assistant, 120 Sports Modes, Neon UI, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring (Silver C)

Fire-Boltt Rise Smart Watch, 1.85" HD Display, Metal Body with Bluetooth Calling, Rotating Crown, AI Voice Assistant, 120 Sports Modes, Neon UI, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring (Silver C)

  • checkFire-Boltt Rise Smart Watch
  • check1.85" HD Display
  • checkMetal Body with Bluetooth Calling
amazon-logo

₹1299

₹14999

खरीदिये

discount

66% OFF

MARVIK Smart Watch for Kids, Men, Boys, Girls, and Women, D20 Plus 2025, Latest for Android and iOS Phones, IP68 Waterproof with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor Watch - Black

MARVIK Smart Watch for Kids, Men, Boys, Girls, and Women, D20 Plus 2025, Latest for Android and iOS Phones, IP68 Waterproof with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor Watch - Black

  • checkMARVIK Smart Watch for Kids
  • checkMen
  • checkBoys
amazon-logo

₹339

₹999

खरीदिये

discount

50% OFF

Fastrack Jupiter Retro 1.83" Display Smart Watch with BT Calling, Functional Crown, Metal Strap, 100+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, IP68 – Smartwatch for Man & Women Latest (Gun Black)

Fastrack Jupiter Retro 1.83" Display Smart Watch with BT Calling, Functional Crown, Metal Strap, 100+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, IP68 – Smartwatch for Man & Women Latest (Gun Black)

  • checkFastrack Jupiter Retro 1.83" Display Smart Watch with BT Calling
  • checkFunctional Crown
  • checkMetal Strap
amazon-logo

₹2005

₹3999

खरीदिये

discount

47% OFF

Fastrack Limitless X2 Smart Watch, 1.91" Ultravu with Rotating Crown, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, Advanced Chipset, Singlesync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode & Smartwatch Faces, IP68, Teal

Fastrack Limitless X2 Smart Watch, 1.91" Ultravu with Rotating Crown, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, Advanced Chipset, Singlesync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode & Smartwatch Faces, IP68, Teal

  • checkFastrack Limitless X2 Smart Watch
  • check1.91" Ultravu with Rotating Crown
  • check60 Hz Refresh Rate
amazon-logo

₹1599

₹2995

खरीदिये

ये भी पढ़ें:OnePlus और Samsung सबके फोन सस्ते, Amazon Sale की धमाका मिडरेंज डील्स

सभी विनर्स को मिलेंगे रिवॉर्ड्स

Samsung ने इस चैलेंज को हर किसी के लिए बेहतरीन मौका बनाया है। सभी विनर्स को कुछ ना कुछ रिवॉर्ड जरूर मिलेगा।

- तीन लकी विनर्स को बिल्कुल नई Galaxy Watch 8 एकदम फ्री में दी जाएगी।

- बाकी एलिजिबल पार्टिसिपेंट्स को Galaxy Watch 8 सीरीज की खरीद पर 15,000 रुपये तक के डिस्काउंट कूपन मिलेंगे।

ये भी पढ़ें:iPhone 16 ऑर्डर पर Big Billion Days Sale में गड़बड़ी! यूजर ने बताया मामला

ऐसे हैं Galaxy Watch 8 के स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 कंपनी की फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टवॉच है। इसकी कीमत वेरिएंट के हिसाब से 30,999 रुपये से 44,999 रुपये तक जाती है। इसमें सुपर AMOLED डिस्प्ले (3000nits ब्राइटनेस) और सफायर क्रिस्टल प्रोटेक्शन मिलता है। वॉच में Exynos W1000 प्रोसेसर, 2GB RAM और 32GB स्टोरेज दिया गया है। साथ ही BioActive सेंसर, टेंप्रेचर सेंसर, एक्सीलेरोमीटर, जायरो सेंसर और ड्यूल-फ्रीक्वेंसी GPS जैसे एडवांस्ड फीचर्स इसमें शामिल हैं। 5ATM+IP68 रेटिंग के साथ यह वॉच पानी और धूल से सुरक्षित है।

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobile अन्य..
Know the iPhone 17 expected price, key features, and launch date across the iPhone 17 Pro , Pro Max , and Air editions.