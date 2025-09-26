पैदल चलो और जीतो 44 हजार रुपये वाली Galaxy Watch फ्री में, Samsung दे रहा है मौका
Samsung ने भारत में Walk-a-thon India 2025 चैलेंज अनाउंस किया है, जिसमें 30 दिन में 2 लाख कदम पूरे करने पर यूजर्स को Galaxy Watch 8 और डिस्काउंट कूपन जीतने का मौका मिलेगा। यह फिटनेस और टेक्नोलॉजी को जोड़ने के लिए की गई पहल है।
भारत में फिटनेस और टेक्नोलॉजी को जोड़ने के लिए साउथ कोरियन टेक ब्रैंड Samsung एक अनोखा कदम उठा रहा है। कंपनी ने अपने वॉक-अ-थॉन इंडिया कैंपेन का चौथा एडिशन अनाउंस किया है। इस चैलेंज का मकसद लोगों को रोजाना पैदल चलने के लिए इंस्पायर करना है और बदले में उन्हें गिफ्ट्स देना है। खास बात यह है कि इस कॉम्पिटीशन के आखिर में कुछ पार्टिसिपेंट्स को फ्री में Galaxy Watch 8 जैसे प्रीमियम स्मार्टवॉच जीतने का मौका मिलेगा।
नया स्टेप्स चैलेंज 29 सितंबर से शुरू होकर 28 अक्टूबर, 2025 तक चलेगा। कुल 30 दिनों के दौरान पार्टिसिपेंट्स को कम से कम 2 लाख कदम पूरे करने होंगे। हर पार्टिसिपेंट को Samsung Health ऐप पर रजिस्टर होना होगा, जहां उनके स्टेप्स काउंट होंगे। ऐप में मिलने वाले रियल-टाइम लीडरबोर्ड के जरिए यूजर अपनी परफॉर्मेंस की तुलना दूसरों से कर सकेंगे। खास बात यह है कि कोई भी आसानी से इस बारे में जानकारी इकट्ठा कर सकता है।
सभी विनर्स को मिलेंगे रिवॉर्ड्स
Samsung ने इस चैलेंज को हर किसी के लिए बेहतरीन मौका बनाया है। सभी विनर्स को कुछ ना कुछ रिवॉर्ड जरूर मिलेगा।
- तीन लकी विनर्स को बिल्कुल नई Galaxy Watch 8 एकदम फ्री में दी जाएगी।
- बाकी एलिजिबल पार्टिसिपेंट्स को Galaxy Watch 8 सीरीज की खरीद पर 15,000 रुपये तक के डिस्काउंट कूपन मिलेंगे।
ऐसे हैं Galaxy Watch 8 के स्पेसिफिकेशंस
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 कंपनी की फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टवॉच है। इसकी कीमत वेरिएंट के हिसाब से 30,999 रुपये से 44,999 रुपये तक जाती है। इसमें सुपर AMOLED डिस्प्ले (3000nits ब्राइटनेस) और सफायर क्रिस्टल प्रोटेक्शन मिलता है। वॉच में Exynos W1000 प्रोसेसर, 2GB RAM और 32GB स्टोरेज दिया गया है। साथ ही BioActive सेंसर, टेंप्रेचर सेंसर, एक्सीलेरोमीटर, जायरो सेंसर और ड्यूल-फ्रीक्वेंसी GPS जैसे एडवांस्ड फीचर्स इसमें शामिल हैं। 5ATM+IP68 रेटिंग के साथ यह वॉच पानी और धूल से सुरक्षित है।