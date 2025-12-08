Mon, Dec 08, 2025Hindustan Hindi News
Portronics Zaptor 200W Car Inverter Launched with Dual AC Sockets and 6 Outputs under 2499 rupees

₹2500 से कम में आ गया आपकी कार का इन्वर्टर, मिलेंगे कुल 6 आउटपुट सॉकेट

₹2500 से कम में आ गया आपकी कार का इन्वर्टर, मिलेंगे कुल 6 आउटपुट सॉकेट

संक्षेप:

Portronics ने भारत में नया Zaptor 200W कार इन्वर्टर लॉन्च किया है, जिसमें डुअल AC सॉकेट्स और कुल छह आउटपुट दिए गए हैं। 2500 रुपये से कम की कीमत में उपलब्ध यह इन्वर्टर ट्रैवलर्स और मल्टी-डिवाइस यूजर्स के लिए फास्ट और सेफ पावर सॉल्यूशन ऑफर करता है।

Dec 08, 2025 10:45 pm ISTPranesh Tiwari लाइव हिन्दुस्तान
share

टेक ब्रैंड Portronics ने भारत में अपना नया Zaptor 200W कार इन्वर्टर लॉन्च कर दिया है, जो ऐसे लोगों के लिए बनाया गया है जो सफर के दौरान कई गैजेट्स यूज करते हैं। यह कॉम्पैक्ट इन्वर्टर ट्रैवलर्स, रिमोट वर्कर्स और फैमिलीज को चलते-फिरते पावर देने के लिए डिजाइन किया गया है। इसकी मदद से लैपटॉप, कैमरा, मोबाइल या बाकी छोटे गैजेट्स को कार में आसानी से यूज और चार्ज किया जा सकता है।

Zaptor की कीमत 2,499 रुपये रखी गई है और यह Portronics की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट, Amazon तथा देशभर के रिटेल स्टोर्स पर उपलब्ध है। कंपनी इसके साथ 12 महीने की वारंटी दे रही है, जिससे यह और भी भरोसेमंद ऑप्शन बन जाता है।

मिल जाते हैं कई पावर सॉकेट्स

Zaptor 200W मैक्सिमम कंबाइन्ड आउटपुट सपोर्ट करता है। इसमें दो यूनिवर्सल AC सॉकेट दिए गए हैं, जिनसे यूजर लैपटॉप, छोटे गैजेट्स या कैमरा चार्जर को सीधे कार में यूज कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा इसमें कुल चार USB आउटपुट- दो 36W USB-A पोर्ट और दो 20W USB-C Power Delivery पोर्ट हैं। ये सभी पोर्ट्स स्मार्टफोन, टैबलेट, इयरबड्स, कैमरा और अन्य USB-पावर्ड डिवाइस को फास्ट चार्ज करने में सक्षम हैं।

डिवाइस में एक डिजिटल वोल्टेज डिस्प्ले भी दिया गया है, जो कार की बैटरी का रियल-टाइम वोल्टेज दिखाता है। इसके साथ एक AC On/Off मास्टर स्विच भी मिलता है, जिसकी मदद से जरूरत पड़ने पर AC सॉकेट्स की सप्लाई तुरंत बंद की जा सकती है। यह फीचर लंबे सफर में काफी काम का साबित हो सकता है।

मिल रहे हैं खास सेफ्टी फीचर्स

सुरक्षा के मामले में Portronics ने Zaptor को कई प्रोटेक्शन फीचर्स से लैस किया है। इसमें ओवरचार्ज प्रोटेक्शन, शॉर्ट सर्किट प्रोटेक्शन, एडवांस्ड टेम्परेचर कंट्रोल और फायर-रेसिस्टेंट केसिंग शामिल है। ये सभी फीचर्स तय करते हैं कि हाई-लोड या लंबे इस्तेमाल के दौरान भी डिवाइस सेफ रहे।

Zaptor सभी स्टैंडर्ड 12V कार लाइटर सॉकेट्स के साथ काम करता है। इसका कॉम्पैक्ट और हल्का डिजाइन इसे आसानी से कार के डैशबोर्ड या ग्लव बॉक्स में स्टोर करने की सुविधा देता है। साथ ही यह कई प्रकार के प्लग टाइप्स को सपोर्ट करता है, जिससे इसका इस्तेमाल और भी आसान हो जाता है।

Pranesh Tiwari

लेखक के बारे में

Pranesh Tiwari
खुद को दिल से लेखक और पेशे से पत्रकार बताने वाले प्राणेश 7 साल से ज्यादा वक्त से विज्ञान और तकनीक के बारे में लिख रहे हैं। IIMC, नई दिल्ली में PTI अवॉर्ड पाने वाले प्राणेश ने करियर की शुरुआत नवभारत टाइम्स ऑनलाइन से की और न्यूजबाइट्स में सीनियर टेक जर्नलिस्ट के तौर पर भी काम किया। लाइव हिन्दुस्तान में वह चीफ कंटेंट प्रोड्यूसर के तौर पर लेटेस्ट टेक ट्रेंड्स और गैजेट्स की जानकारी देते हैं। उन्हें लिखना और सफर करना अच्छा लगता है। और पढ़ें

