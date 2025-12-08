सम्बंधित सुझाव
23% OFF
Portronics Zaptor 200W Car Inverter with Dual AC Sockets, 20W Type-C PD, 36W USB-A Ports, Input Voltage Display, AC ON/OFF Switch, Multi-Protection, 6-in-1 Power Converter for Cars & Road Trips(Black)
- Portronics Zaptor 200W Car Inverter with Dual AC Sockets
- 20W Type-C PD
- 36W USB-A Ports
₹2299₹2999
खरीदिये
67% OFF
Primate 200W Car Power Inverter with 2 USB Ports (18W & 15W QC3.0), 1 USB-C 30W PD, 2 AC Universal Outlets 12V DC to 220V AC Converter for Laptop, Phone, Electronics Charging (Plug Car Charger) 4 IN 1
- Primate 200W Car Power Inverter with 2 USB Ports (18W & 15W QC3.0)
- 1 USB-C 30W PD
- 2 AC Universal Outlets 12V DC to 220V AC Converter for Laptop
₹998₹2999
खरीदिये
25% OFF
Portronics Car Power III Pro 200W Car Power Inverter with Universal AC Socket, 65W Type-C PD, 30W Type-C PD, Dual 18W USB, Real-Time Voltage Display, 12V Car Plug, Compatible with Laptops & Phones
- Portronics Car Power III Pro 200W Car Power Inverter with Universal AC Socket
- 65W Type-C PD
- 30W Type-C PD
₹2999₹3999
खरीदिये
49% OFF
Sounce 300W Car Inverter Car Charging Adapter with Switch Car Charging Adapter with 4 USB Port, Outlet & Fuse DC 12V to 220V Car Inverter with LED Voltage Display (Black)
- Sounce 300W Car Inverter Car Charging Adapter with Switch Car Charging Adapter with 4 USB Port
- Outlet & Fuse DC 12V to 220V Car Inverter with LED Voltage Display (Black)
₹1799₹3499
खरीदिये
78% OFF
200W Car Power Inverter/Laptop Charger with 4 USB & 2 C Type(1 * 27WPD) Smart USB Ports, 2 AC Universal Outlets and 12V/24V DC to 220V AC with QC3.0 (4 USB Type A QC3.0 + 2 Type C)
- 200W Car Power Inverter/Laptop Charger with 4 USB & 2 C Type(1 * 27WPD) Smart USB Ports
- 2 AC Universal Outlets and 12V/24V DC to 220V AC with QC3.0 (4 USB Type A QC3.0 + 2 Type C)
₹885₹3999
खरीदिये
₹2500 से कम में आ गया आपकी कार का इन्वर्टर, मिलेंगे कुल 6 आउटपुट सॉकेट
Portronics ने भारत में नया Zaptor 200W कार इन्वर्टर लॉन्च किया है, जिसमें डुअल AC सॉकेट्स और कुल छह आउटपुट दिए गए हैं। 2500 रुपये से कम की कीमत में उपलब्ध यह इन्वर्टर ट्रैवलर्स और मल्टी-डिवाइस यूजर्स के लिए फास्ट और सेफ पावर सॉल्यूशन ऑफर करता है।
टेक ब्रैंड Portronics ने भारत में अपना नया Zaptor 200W कार इन्वर्टर लॉन्च कर दिया है, जो ऐसे लोगों के लिए बनाया गया है जो सफर के दौरान कई गैजेट्स यूज करते हैं। यह कॉम्पैक्ट इन्वर्टर ट्रैवलर्स, रिमोट वर्कर्स और फैमिलीज को चलते-फिरते पावर देने के लिए डिजाइन किया गया है। इसकी मदद से लैपटॉप, कैमरा, मोबाइल या बाकी छोटे गैजेट्स को कार में आसानी से यूज और चार्ज किया जा सकता है।
सम्बंधित सुझाव
23% OFF
Portronics Zaptor 200W Car Inverter with Dual AC Sockets, 20W Type-C PD, 36W USB-A Ports, Input Voltage Display, AC ON/OFF Switch, Multi-Protection, 6-in-1 Power Converter for Cars & Road Trips(Black)
- Portronics Zaptor 200W Car Inverter with Dual AC Sockets
- 20W Type-C PD
- 36W USB-A Ports
₹2299₹2999
खरीदिये
67% OFF
Primate 200W Car Power Inverter with 2 USB Ports (18W & 15W QC3.0), 1 USB-C 30W PD, 2 AC Universal Outlets 12V DC to 220V AC Converter for Laptop, Phone, Electronics Charging (Plug Car Charger) 4 IN 1
- Primate 200W Car Power Inverter with 2 USB Ports (18W & 15W QC3.0)
- 1 USB-C 30W PD
- 2 AC Universal Outlets 12V DC to 220V AC Converter for Laptop
₹998₹2999
खरीदिये
25% OFF
Portronics Car Power III Pro 200W Car Power Inverter with Universal AC Socket, 65W Type-C PD, 30W Type-C PD, Dual 18W USB, Real-Time Voltage Display, 12V Car Plug, Compatible with Laptops & Phones
- Portronics Car Power III Pro 200W Car Power Inverter with Universal AC Socket
- 65W Type-C PD
- 30W Type-C PD
₹2999₹3999
खरीदिये
49% OFF
Sounce 300W Car Inverter Car Charging Adapter with Switch Car Charging Adapter with 4 USB Port, Outlet & Fuse DC 12V to 220V Car Inverter with LED Voltage Display (Black)
- Sounce 300W Car Inverter Car Charging Adapter with Switch Car Charging Adapter with 4 USB Port
- Outlet & Fuse DC 12V to 220V Car Inverter with LED Voltage Display (Black)
₹1799₹3499
खरीदिये
78% OFF
200W Car Power Inverter/Laptop Charger with 4 USB & 2 C Type(1 * 27WPD) Smart USB Ports, 2 AC Universal Outlets and 12V/24V DC to 220V AC with QC3.0 (4 USB Type A QC3.0 + 2 Type C)
- 200W Car Power Inverter/Laptop Charger with 4 USB & 2 C Type(1 * 27WPD) Smart USB Ports
- 2 AC Universal Outlets and 12V/24V DC to 220V AC with QC3.0 (4 USB Type A QC3.0 + 2 Type C)
₹885₹3999
खरीदिये
Zaptor की कीमत 2,499 रुपये रखी गई है और यह Portronics की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट, Amazon तथा देशभर के रिटेल स्टोर्स पर उपलब्ध है। कंपनी इसके साथ 12 महीने की वारंटी दे रही है, जिससे यह और भी भरोसेमंद ऑप्शन बन जाता है।
मिल जाते हैं कई पावर सॉकेट्स
Zaptor 200W मैक्सिमम कंबाइन्ड आउटपुट सपोर्ट करता है। इसमें दो यूनिवर्सल AC सॉकेट दिए गए हैं, जिनसे यूजर लैपटॉप, छोटे गैजेट्स या कैमरा चार्जर को सीधे कार में यूज कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा इसमें कुल चार USB आउटपुट- दो 36W USB-A पोर्ट और दो 20W USB-C Power Delivery पोर्ट हैं। ये सभी पोर्ट्स स्मार्टफोन, टैबलेट, इयरबड्स, कैमरा और अन्य USB-पावर्ड डिवाइस को फास्ट चार्ज करने में सक्षम हैं।
सम्बंधित सुझाव
4% OFF
AllExtreme EXPINT02 200W Heavy Duty Portable Power Inverter 1 USB Port Charging DC to AC Output Socket with Cooling Fan for Laptops Smartphones Lights Car Gadgets Camping Equipment Vehicle Electronics
- AllExtreme EXPINT02 200W Heavy Duty Portable Power Inverter 1 USB Port Charging DC to AC Output Socket with Cooling Fan for Laptops Smartphones Lights Car Gadgets Camping Equipment Vehicle Electronics
₹1299₹1349
खरीदिये
54% OFF
Portronics 200W Car Power One with 30W Type-C PD,12V Car Plug Power Cord,18W USB Port, AC Socket, Cigarette Lighter Slot, LED Indicator, Power Button, and Cooling Fan – Compact and Durable(Black)
- Portronics 200W Car Power One with 30W Type-C PD
- 12V Car Plug Power Cord
- 18W USB Port
₹2299₹4999
खरीदिये
50% OFF
Sounce 200W Car Power Inverter – 12V DC to 220V AC Converter with Dual AC Outlets, 3 USB Ports (3.1A Max), 24W PD Type-C, Fast Charging Adapter for Laptops, Mobiles, Tablets & Road Trips
- Sounce 200W Car Power Inverter – 12V DC to 220V AC Converter with Dual AC Outlets
- 3 USB Ports (3.1A Max)
- 24W PD Type-C
₹1499₹2999
खरीदिये
46% OFF
Mini Inverter 200W 12 Volt DC to AC Converter for Home, Car, Boat,Lap top, D2H Box, Mobile Charger(12V DC to 220V AC Converter) C
- Mini Inverter 200W 12 Volt DC to AC Converter for Home
- Car
- Boat
₹599₹1100
खरीदिये
53% OFF
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging PD |Smart 12 Layer Protection|Type C Input & Output|Triple Output Ports|Supports Android,Apple, Tablets, Earbuds,Watch(MI Powerbank),Black
- Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging PD |Smart 12 Layer Protection|Type C Input & Output|Triple Output Ports|Supports Android
- Apple
- Tablets
₹1899₹3999
खरीदिये
53% OFF
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging PD |Smart 12 Layer Protection|Type C Input & Output|Triple Output Ports|Supports Android,Apple, Tablets, Earbuds,Watch(MI Powerbank),Blue
- Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging PD |Smart 12 Layer Protection|Type C Input & Output|Triple Output Ports|Supports Android
- Apple
- Tablets
₹1899₹3999
खरीदिये
57% OFF
Ambrane Magsafe Wireless 10000Mah Fast Charging Power Bank, Strong Magnet, Micro USB Input, 22.5W Output For Iphone 12 Above, Android & Other Qi Enabled Devices + Magnetic Ring (Aerosync Snap, Purple)
- Ambrane Magsafe Wireless 10000Mah Fast Charging Power Bank
- Strong Magnet
- Micro USB Input
₹1299₹2999
खरीदिये
36% OFF
Portronics Power Shutter 10000mAh 15W Magnetic Wireless Fast Charging Powerbank with in-Built Type C & 8 Pin Cable, 22.5W Type C PD Output, Type C Bidirectional Port, LED Display (Black)
- Portronics Power Shutter 10000mAh 15W Magnetic Wireless Fast Charging Powerbank with in-Built Type C & 8 Pin Cable
- 22.5W Type C PD Output
- Type C Bidirectional Port
₹1599₹2499
खरीदिये
70% OFF
ZEBRONICS MB10000S6 (V1) Power Bank, 10000 mAh, 12W, 5 x Outputs - Dual USB A | Type C | Micro USB | Lightning, Built in I/O Cables, Percentage Display, Carry Loop, Made in India (Lavender)
- ZEBRONICS MB10000S6 (V1) Power Bank
- 10000 mAh
- 12W
₹563₹1899
खरीदिये
66% OFF
Portronics Luxcell B 20K Advanced 20000 mAh Power Bank with 22.5W Max Output, LED Battery Display, 22.5w Mach USB-A Output, 20w Type C PD Output, Type C Input, Wake Up Button(Black)
- Portronics Luxcell B 20K Advanced 20000 mAh Power Bank with 22.5W Max Output
- LED Battery Display
- 22.5w Mach USB-A Output
₹1199₹3499
खरीदिये
56% OFF
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging PD|Smart 12 Layer Protection| Durable Steel Casing |Triple Output Ports|Supports All Phone(MI Power Bank),Purple
- Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging PD|Smart 12 Layer Protection| Durable Steel Casing |Triple Output Ports|Supports All Phone(MI Power Bank)
- Purple
₹1099₹2499
खरीदिये
56% OFF
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging PD|Smart 12 Layer Protection| Durable Steel Casing |Triple Output Ports|Supports All Phone(MI Power Bank),Black
- Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charging PD|Smart 12 Layer Protection| Durable Steel Casing |Triple Output Ports|Supports All Phone(MI Power Bank)
- Black
₹1099₹2499
खरीदिये
66% OFF
Xiaomi Ultra Slim Power Bank - 93 Grams only | Lightest & Slimmest | Fast Charging, Type-C Input & Output, Power Delivery QC 3.0, 12 Layers Safety Protection, Supports iOS, Android (MI Power Bank)
- Xiaomi Ultra Slim Power Bank - 93 Grams only | Lightest & Slimmest | Fast Charging
- Type-C Input & Output
- Power Delivery QC 3.0
₹1699₹4999
खरीदिये
70% OFF
URBN Power Bank 20000mAh Fast Charging | 22.5W Super Fast Power Delivery (PD) Portable Charger | Triple Output | USB Type C Input & Output | Pass Through Charging | (Black)
- URBN Power Bank 20000mAh Fast Charging | 22.5W Super Fast Power Delivery (PD) Portable Charger | Triple Output | USB Type C Input & Output | Pass Through Charging | (Black)
₹899₹2999
खरीदिये
डिवाइस में एक डिजिटल वोल्टेज डिस्प्ले भी दिया गया है, जो कार की बैटरी का रियल-टाइम वोल्टेज दिखाता है। इसके साथ एक AC On/Off मास्टर स्विच भी मिलता है, जिसकी मदद से जरूरत पड़ने पर AC सॉकेट्स की सप्लाई तुरंत बंद की जा सकती है। यह फीचर लंबे सफर में काफी काम का साबित हो सकता है।
मिल रहे हैं खास सेफ्टी फीचर्स
सुरक्षा के मामले में Portronics ने Zaptor को कई प्रोटेक्शन फीचर्स से लैस किया है। इसमें ओवरचार्ज प्रोटेक्शन, शॉर्ट सर्किट प्रोटेक्शन, एडवांस्ड टेम्परेचर कंट्रोल और फायर-रेसिस्टेंट केसिंग शामिल है। ये सभी फीचर्स तय करते हैं कि हाई-लोड या लंबे इस्तेमाल के दौरान भी डिवाइस सेफ रहे।
Zaptor सभी स्टैंडर्ड 12V कार लाइटर सॉकेट्स के साथ काम करता है। इसका कॉम्पैक्ट और हल्का डिजाइन इसे आसानी से कार के डैशबोर्ड या ग्लव बॉक्स में स्टोर करने की सुविधा देता है। साथ ही यह कई प्रकार के प्लग टाइप्स को सपोर्ट करता है, जिससे इसका इस्तेमाल और भी आसान हो जाता है।
लेखक के बारे मेंPranesh Tiwari
लेटेस्ट Hindi News , बॉलीवुड न्यूज, बिजनेस न्यूज, टेक , ऑटो, करियर , और राशिफल, पढ़ने के लिए Live Hindustan App डाउनलोड करें।