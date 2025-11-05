Hindustan Hindi News
फोटोवीडियोशहर चुनेंepaperई- पेपरसाइन इन
More
Hindi Newsगैजेट्स न्यूज़Portronics Launches Stylish 30W Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic for Ultimate Party price 2299 rupees
₹2,299 में पार्टी का पूरा इंतजाम! DJ लाइट्स, वायरलेस Mic, दमदार साउंड के साथ आया धांसू Speaker

₹2,299 में पार्टी का पूरा इंतजाम! DJ लाइट्स, वायरलेस Mic, दमदार साउंड के साथ आया धांसू Speaker

संक्षेप: Portronics ने लॉन्च किया Apollo 30 जो एक स्टाइलिश 30W Bluetooth Speaker जिसमें मिलता है वायरलेस Karaoke Mic, RGB लाइट्स और 5 घंटे की बैटरी लाइफ है। इसकी कीमत सिर्फ 2299 रुपए है।

Wed, 5 Nov 2025 11:53 AMHimani Gupta लाइव हिन्दुस्तान
share Share
Follow Us on

सम्बंधित सुझाव

discount

27% OFF

Portronics 30W Apollo 30 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, Echo Control, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.4, Easy Grab Handle, USB in, Type C Charging(Black)

Portronics 30W Apollo 30 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, Echo Control, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.4, Easy Grab Handle, USB in, Type C Charging(Black)

  • checkPortronics 30W Apollo 30 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic
  • checkEcho Control
  • check5 Hour Playtime
amazon-logo

₹2199

₹2999

खरीदिये

discount

48% OFF

Portronics Apollo One 20W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.3, Easy Grab Handle, USB/AUX in/TF Card, Type C Charging(Black)

Portronics Apollo One 20W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.3, Easy Grab Handle, USB/AUX in/TF Card, Type C Charging(Black)

  • checkPortronics Apollo One 20W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic
  • check5 Hour Playtime
  • checkRGB LED Light
amazon-logo

₹1299

₹2499

खरीदिये

discount

26% OFF

Portronics 25W Apollo 20 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Dual Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.4, Easy Grab Handle, USB-A Port, Type C Charging(Black)

Portronics 25W Apollo 20 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Dual Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.4, Easy Grab Handle, USB-A Port, Type C Charging(Black)

  • checkPortronics 25W Apollo 20 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Dual Wireless Karaoke Mic
  • check5 Hour Playtime
  • checkRGB LED Light
amazon-logo

₹2599

₹3499

खरीदिये

discount

40% OFF

Portronics Breeze 5 25W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with in Built Mic,6 Hrs Playtime,RGB LEDs,TWS Mode,BT 5.3v,USB Drive,SD Card,AUX in,FM Radio,IPX5 Water Resistant,Type C Charging(Black)

Portronics Breeze 5 25W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with in Built Mic,6 Hrs Playtime,RGB LEDs,TWS Mode,BT 5.3v,USB Drive,SD Card,AUX in,FM Radio,IPX5 Water Resistant,Type C Charging(Black)

  • checkPortronics Breeze 5 25W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with in Built Mic
  • check6 Hrs Playtime
  • checkRGB LEDs
amazon-logo

₹2399

₹3999

खरीदिये

discount

82% OFF

Blaupunkt Newly Launched ATOMIK Grab 20W Boombox, Unbelievable Loud & Clear Music I Portable with easy to carry handle | A perfect carry around Sound Partner for outdoors I Light Weight Grab on the GO

Blaupunkt Newly Launched ATOMIK Grab 20W Boombox, Unbelievable Loud & Clear Music I Portable with easy to carry handle | A perfect carry around Sound Partner for outdoors I Light Weight Grab on the GO

  • checkBlaupunkt Newly Launched ATOMIK Grab 20W Boombox
  • checkUnbelievable Loud & Clear Music I Portable with easy to carry handle | A perfect carry around Sound Partner for outdoors I Light Weight Grab on the GO
amazon-logo

₹899

₹4999

खरीदिये

अगर आप म्यूज़िक लवर हैं और हर मौके को पार्टी में बदलना चाहते हैं, तो Portronics का नया Apollo 30 Bluetooth Speaker आपके लिए परफेक्ट गैजेट है। यह सिर्फ एक स्पीकर नहीं बल्कि एक मिनी पार्टी मशीन है जिसमें मिलता है दमदार 30W HD साउंड, वायरलेस Karaoke माइक्रोफोन, और रंगीन RGB LED लाइटिंग जो म्यूज़िक की बीट्स के साथ डांस करती है। चाहे हाउस पार्टी हो, दोस्तों के साथ आउटडोर गेट-टुगेदर, या फैमिली Karaoke नाइट Apollo 30 हर माहौल को जोश से भर देता है।

सम्बंधित सुझाव

discount

27% OFF

Portronics 30W Apollo 30 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, Echo Control, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.4, Easy Grab Handle, USB in, Type C Charging(Black)

Portronics 30W Apollo 30 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, Echo Control, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.4, Easy Grab Handle, USB in, Type C Charging(Black)

  • checkPortronics 30W Apollo 30 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic
  • checkEcho Control
  • check5 Hour Playtime
amazon-logo

₹2199

₹2999

खरीदिये

discount

48% OFF

Portronics Apollo One 20W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.3, Easy Grab Handle, USB/AUX in/TF Card, Type C Charging(Black)

Portronics Apollo One 20W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.3, Easy Grab Handle, USB/AUX in/TF Card, Type C Charging(Black)

  • checkPortronics Apollo One 20W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic
  • check5 Hour Playtime
  • checkRGB LED Light
amazon-logo

₹1299

₹2499

खरीदिये

discount

26% OFF

Portronics 25W Apollo 20 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Dual Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.4, Easy Grab Handle, USB-A Port, Type C Charging(Black)

Portronics 25W Apollo 20 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Dual Wireless Karaoke Mic, 5 Hour Playtime, RGB LED Light, Bluetooth V5.4, Easy Grab Handle, USB-A Port, Type C Charging(Black)

  • checkPortronics 25W Apollo 20 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with Dual Wireless Karaoke Mic
  • check5 Hour Playtime
  • checkRGB LED Light
amazon-logo

₹2599

₹3499

खरीदिये

discount

40% OFF

Portronics Breeze 5 25W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with in Built Mic,6 Hrs Playtime,RGB LEDs,TWS Mode,BT 5.3v,USB Drive,SD Card,AUX in,FM Radio,IPX5 Water Resistant,Type C Charging(Black)

Portronics Breeze 5 25W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with in Built Mic,6 Hrs Playtime,RGB LEDs,TWS Mode,BT 5.3v,USB Drive,SD Card,AUX in,FM Radio,IPX5 Water Resistant,Type C Charging(Black)

  • checkPortronics Breeze 5 25W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with in Built Mic
  • check6 Hrs Playtime
  • checkRGB LEDs
amazon-logo

₹2399

₹3999

खरीदिये

discount

82% OFF

Blaupunkt Newly Launched ATOMIK Grab 20W Boombox, Unbelievable Loud & Clear Music I Portable with easy to carry handle | A perfect carry around Sound Partner for outdoors I Light Weight Grab on the GO

Blaupunkt Newly Launched ATOMIK Grab 20W Boombox, Unbelievable Loud & Clear Music I Portable with easy to carry handle | A perfect carry around Sound Partner for outdoors I Light Weight Grab on the GO

  • checkBlaupunkt Newly Launched ATOMIK Grab 20W Boombox
  • checkUnbelievable Loud & Clear Music I Portable with easy to carry handle | A perfect carry around Sound Partner for outdoors I Light Weight Grab on the GO
amazon-logo

₹899

₹4999

खरीदिये

Portronics Apollo 30 की कीमत

Portronics Apollo 30 स्पीकर की कीमत 2,299 रुपए है और यह 12-महीने की वारंटी के साथ आता है। यह स्पीकर Amazon, Flipkart और Portronics.com पर उपलब्ध है। चलिए जानते हैं, आखिर क्या खास है इस छोटे से ‘Powerhouse’ Apollo 30 में।

ये भी पढ़ें:सबसे बड़ी डील! ₹15000 से कम में खरीदें ये 5 धांसू Smart TVs, साउंड भी झकास

Portronics Apollo 30 में है दमदार फीचर्स

Apollo 30 में दिया गया 30 वॉट का स्टीरियो स्पीकर सेट-अप छोटे से रूम में भी DJ-जैसा एक्सपीरियंस देता है। इसका साउंड साफ, बैलेंस्ड और डीप बास वाला है, जो किसी भी पार्टी का मूड बना देता है। इस स्पीकर की सबसे खास बात है इसका वायरलेस Karaoke माइक्रोफोन। अब बिना किसी तार के आप गाना गा सकते हैं, डुएट परफॉर्म कर सकते हैं या फैमिली फन सेशन कर सकते हैं। माइक्रोफोन में Echo और Volume कंट्रोल भी दिए गए हैं ताकि आवाज़ क्रिस्टल क्लियर रहे।

RGB Ring LED लाइटिंग

Apollo 30 में लगी डाइनैमिक RGB LED रिंग लाइट्स म्यूज़िक के बीट्स पर थिरकती हैं। मतलब जैसे-जैसे गाना बजेगा, वैसे-वैसे लाइट्स कलर बदलेंगी जिससे कोई भी जगह मिनटों में पार्टी हॉल में बदल जाएगी। ब्लैक मैट फिनिश और ऑरेंज ग्रैब हैंडल इसे एक मॉडर्न लुक देते हैं। कॉम्पैक्ट साइज और हल्का वजन इसे कहीं भी ले जाना आसान बनाता है चाहे घर, टैरेस या ट्रिप्स।

सम्बंधित सुझाव

discount

24% OFF

Sony New Launch ULT Field 7 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with 30Hrs Battery, ULT Button(2 Modes) for Massive Bass, Comfortable Handle,Colourful Light,Waterproof,Dustproof,Karaoke,Party Connect

Sony New Launch ULT Field 7 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with 30Hrs Battery, ULT Button(2 Modes) for Massive Bass, Comfortable Handle,Colourful Light,Waterproof,Dustproof,Karaoke,Party Connect

  • checkSony New Launch ULT Field 7 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with 30Hrs Battery
  • checkULT Button(2 Modes) for Massive Bass
  • checkComfortable Handle
amazon-logo

₹38004

₹49990

खरीदिये

discount

43% OFF

XIAOMI Sound Outdoor Speaker (Red) | |30W Hi-Quality Speaker with Mic|Upto 12hrs Playback Time|IP67 Waterproof & Type C|Wireless Stereo Pairing | Best in The Segment

XIAOMI Sound Outdoor Speaker (Red) | |30W Hi-Quality Speaker with Mic|Upto 12hrs Playback Time|IP67 Waterproof & Type C|Wireless Stereo Pairing | Best in The Segment

  • checkXIAOMI Sound Outdoor Speaker (Red) | |30W Hi-Quality Speaker with Mic|Upto 12hrs Playback Time|IP67 Waterproof & Type C|Wireless Stereo Pairing | Best in The Segment
amazon-logo

₹3990

₹6999

खरीदिये

discount

36% OFF

JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black)

JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black)

  • checkJBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound
  • checkUpto 12 Hours Playtime
  • checkIP67 Water & Dustproof
amazon-logo

₹8999

₹13999

खरीदिये

discount

50% OFF

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Blue

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Blue

  • checkSony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker
  • checkExtra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof
  • check16 Hrs Batt
amazon-logo

₹2989

₹5990

खरीदिये

discount

50% OFF

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black

  • checkSony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker
  • checkExtra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof
  • check16 Hrs Batt
amazon-logo

₹2989

₹5990

खरीदिये

discount

83% OFF

HAMMER Drop 5W Bluetooth Wireless Speaker with Twin Pairing, 1200 mAh Battery, 100H Standby Time, TWS Function, TF Card, USB Slot, Auto-Pairing, in-Built Mic, Type-C Charging, 52mm Driver (Beige)

HAMMER Drop 5W Bluetooth Wireless Speaker with Twin Pairing, 1200 mAh Battery, 100H Standby Time, TWS Function, TF Card, USB Slot, Auto-Pairing, in-Built Mic, Type-C Charging, 52mm Driver (Beige)

  • checkHAMMER Drop 5W Bluetooth Wireless Speaker with Twin Pairing
  • check1200 mAh Battery
  • check100H Standby Time
amazon-logo

₹599

₹3499

खरीदिये

discount

54% OFF

E GATE C222 | 24W Soundbar Bluetooth Speaker, Dual Drivers + Dual Passive Radiators for 2X Bass, Ambient RGB Light, Upto 24 Hrs Play Back from 3600 mAh Battery, TWS, AUX, USB, mSD and FM

E GATE C222 | 24W Soundbar Bluetooth Speaker, Dual Drivers + Dual Passive Radiators for 2X Bass, Ambient RGB Light, Upto 24 Hrs Play Back from 3600 mAh Battery, TWS, AUX, USB, mSD and FM

  • checkE GATE C222 | 24W Soundbar Bluetooth Speaker
  • checkDual Drivers + Dual Passive Radiators for 2X Bass
  • checkAmbient RGB Light
amazon-logo

₹1390

₹3000

खरीदिये

discount

50% OFF

Portronics Soundpot 20W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with 360° immersive Sound, Upto 6 Hours Playtime, in Built Mic, TWS Mode, Easy Control, Strong Lanyard, Type C Fast Charging(Black)

Portronics Soundpot 20W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with 360° immersive Sound, Upto 6 Hours Playtime, in Built Mic, TWS Mode, Easy Control, Strong Lanyard, Type C Fast Charging(Black)

  • checkPortronics Soundpot 20W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker with 360° immersive Sound
  • checkUpto 6 Hours Playtime
  • checkin Built Mic
amazon-logo

₹1499

₹2999

खरीदिये

discount

45% OFF

ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 85, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 30 Watts, Upto 7 Hours Playback, Dual Passive Radiator, BTv5.3 | TWS | USB, RGB LED, Call Function, Carry Strap, Deep Bass (Black)

ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 85, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 30 Watts, Upto 7 Hours Playback, Dual Passive Radiator, BTv5.3 | TWS | USB, RGB LED, Call Function, Carry Strap, Deep Bass (Black)

  • checkZEBRONICS Sound Feast 85
  • checkPortable Bluetooth Speaker
  • check30 Watts
amazon-logo

₹2199

₹3999

खरीदिये

लॉन्ग बैटरी लाइफ और कनेक्टिविटी

Apollo 30 में लगी हाई-कैपेसिटी बैटरी एक बार चार्ज करने पर 5 घंटे तक चलती है। साथ ही इसमें Type-C फास्ट चार्जिंग पोर्ट दिया गया है जिससे चार्जिंग में भी समय कम लगता है। Bluetooth 5.4 कनेक्टिविटी के साथ यह स्पीकर फास्ट और स्टेबल कनेक्शन देता है। टॉप कंट्रोल पैनल से आप प्ले/पॉज़, लाइट मोड, वॉल्यूम और इको कंट्रोल जैसे सारे फंक्शन आसानी से चला सकते हैं।

ये भी पढ़ें:सावधान! अब तक 1 लाख लोगों ने डाउनलोड किया फर्जी ‘Government App’ चुरा रहा डेटा
Himani Gupta

लेखक के बारे में

Himani Gupta
दिल्ली की रहने वाली हिमानी गुप्ता को मीडिया में करीब 10 साल का एक्सपीरियंस है। लाइव हिन्दुस्तान में हिमानी बतौर डिप्टी कॉन्टेंट प्रोड्यूसर गैजेट्स सेक्शन में काम कर रही हैं। इससे पहले, उन्होंने नेटवर्क-18 समेत कई दूसरे संस्थानों में काम किया है। हिमानी ने महाराजा अग्रसेन और इन्द्रप्रस्थ यूनिवर्सिटी से पढ़ाई की है। एडिटोरियल के अलावा, हिमानी को गूगल एनालिटिक्स और सोशल मीडिया की भी काफी जानकारी है और बतौर सोशल मीडिया मैनेजर भी काम कर चुकी हैं। खाली समय में कुकिंग और फिल्में देखना पसंद है। हर दिन कुछ नया सीखते रहने की कोशिश जारी है। और पढ़ें
Speakers

लेटेस्ट   Hindi News ,    बॉलीवुड न्यूज,   बिजनेस न्यूज,   टेक ,   ऑटो,   करियर , और   राशिफल, पढ़ने के लिए Live Hindustan App डाउनलोड करें।