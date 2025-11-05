₹2,299 में पार्टी का पूरा इंतजाम! DJ लाइट्स, वायरलेस Mic, दमदार साउंड के साथ आया धांसू Speaker
संक्षेप: Portronics ने लॉन्च किया Apollo 30 जो एक स्टाइलिश 30W Bluetooth Speaker जिसमें मिलता है वायरलेस Karaoke Mic, RGB लाइट्स और 5 घंटे की बैटरी लाइफ है। इसकी कीमत सिर्फ 2299 रुपए है।
अगर आप म्यूज़िक लवर हैं और हर मौके को पार्टी में बदलना चाहते हैं, तो Portronics का नया Apollo 30 Bluetooth Speaker आपके लिए परफेक्ट गैजेट है। यह सिर्फ एक स्पीकर नहीं बल्कि एक मिनी पार्टी मशीन है जिसमें मिलता है दमदार 30W HD साउंड, वायरलेस Karaoke माइक्रोफोन, और रंगीन RGB LED लाइटिंग जो म्यूज़िक की बीट्स के साथ डांस करती है। चाहे हाउस पार्टी हो, दोस्तों के साथ आउटडोर गेट-टुगेदर, या फैमिली Karaoke नाइट Apollo 30 हर माहौल को जोश से भर देता है।
Portronics Apollo 30 की कीमत
Portronics Apollo 30 स्पीकर की कीमत 2,299 रुपए है और यह 12-महीने की वारंटी के साथ आता है। यह स्पीकर Amazon, Flipkart और Portronics.com पर उपलब्ध है। चलिए जानते हैं, आखिर क्या खास है इस छोटे से ‘Powerhouse’ Apollo 30 में।
Portronics Apollo 30 में है दमदार फीचर्स
Apollo 30 में दिया गया 30 वॉट का स्टीरियो स्पीकर सेट-अप छोटे से रूम में भी DJ-जैसा एक्सपीरियंस देता है। इसका साउंड साफ, बैलेंस्ड और डीप बास वाला है, जो किसी भी पार्टी का मूड बना देता है। इस स्पीकर की सबसे खास बात है इसका वायरलेस Karaoke माइक्रोफोन। अब बिना किसी तार के आप गाना गा सकते हैं, डुएट परफॉर्म कर सकते हैं या फैमिली फन सेशन कर सकते हैं। माइक्रोफोन में Echo और Volume कंट्रोल भी दिए गए हैं ताकि आवाज़ क्रिस्टल क्लियर रहे।
RGB Ring LED लाइटिंग
Apollo 30 में लगी डाइनैमिक RGB LED रिंग लाइट्स म्यूज़िक के बीट्स पर थिरकती हैं। मतलब जैसे-जैसे गाना बजेगा, वैसे-वैसे लाइट्स कलर बदलेंगी जिससे कोई भी जगह मिनटों में पार्टी हॉल में बदल जाएगी। ब्लैक मैट फिनिश और ऑरेंज ग्रैब हैंडल इसे एक मॉडर्न लुक देते हैं। कॉम्पैक्ट साइज और हल्का वजन इसे कहीं भी ले जाना आसान बनाता है चाहे घर, टैरेस या ट्रिप्स।
लॉन्ग बैटरी लाइफ और कनेक्टिविटी
Apollo 30 में लगी हाई-कैपेसिटी बैटरी एक बार चार्ज करने पर 5 घंटे तक चलती है। साथ ही इसमें Type-C फास्ट चार्जिंग पोर्ट दिया गया है जिससे चार्जिंग में भी समय कम लगता है। Bluetooth 5.4 कनेक्टिविटी के साथ यह स्पीकर फास्ट और स्टेबल कनेक्शन देता है। टॉप कंट्रोल पैनल से आप प्ले/पॉज़, लाइट मोड, वॉल्यूम और इको कंट्रोल जैसे सारे फंक्शन आसानी से चला सकते हैं।
लेखक के बारे मेंHimani Gupta
