Philips भारत लाया दमदार साउंडबार और स्पीकर, घर बैठे थिएटर जैसे साउंड; फिल्म का मजा होगा दोगुना
Philips ने भारत में अपनी साउंडबार की नई रेंज को लॉन्च किया है, जिसमें 300W Dolby Digital साउंडबार और ब्लूटूथ साउंडबार शामिल हैं। ये डिवाइस सस्ते दाम पर जबरदस्त साउंड एक्सपीरियंस देते हैं। जानें फीचर्स।
अगर आप अपने घर के लिए टीवी या साउंडबार खरीदना चाहते हैं तो Philips की नई ऑडियो रेंज आपके लिए है। कंपनी ने एक साथ दो नए साउंडबार और कुछ पोर्टेबल स्पीकर लॉन्च किए हैं, जो घर पर टीवी देखने और म्यूजिक सुनने का अनुभव पूरी तरह बदल सकते हैं। Philips का दावा है कि इन नए ऑडियो प्रोडक्ट्स के साथ यूजर्स को थिएटर जैसा साउंड घर बैठे मिलेगा। Philips ने अपने प्रोडक्ट्स में Bluetooth विकल्प, AUX, USB और HDMI ARC कनेक्टिविटी जैसे फीचर्स दिए हैं।
Philips TAB4230 पावरफुल साउंडबार
Philips TAB4230 कंपनी का सबसे पावरफुल साउंडबार है। यह 2.1 चैनल साउंड सिस्टम के साथ आता है। इस साउंडबार की खास बात इसका 300W का साउंड आउटपुट है, जो बड़े कमरे को भी आसानी से भर सकता है। इस साउंडबार में Dolby Digital सपोर्ट मिलता है। यह साउंडबार उन लोगों के लिए बढ़िया है जो घर पर मूवी, वेब सीरीज और स्पोर्ट्स देखने का पूरा मजा लेना चाहते हैं। Bluetooth की मदद से फोन से सीधे म्यूजिक चला सकते हैं, वहीं HDMI ARC के जरिए टीवी से साउंड बिना किसी झंझट के कनेक्ट हो जाता है। एक रिमोट भी दिया गया है, जिससे साउंड मोड और वॉल्यूम कंट्रोल करना आसान हो जाता है।
Philips TAB4120 साउंडबार
अगर आप महंगा साउंडबार नहीं लेना चाहते, तो Philips TAB4120 एक अच्छा ऑप्शन है। यह एक 20W का ब्लूटूथ साउंडबार है, जो छोटे कमरे या बेडरूम के लिए काफी है। यह दिखने में छोटा है, लेकिन आवाज साफ और तेज देता है। Bluetooth के अलावा इसमें AUX और USB सपोर्ट भी मिलता है, जिससे पुराने डिवाइस भी आसानी से कनेक्ट हो जाते हैं।
Philips TAS4400 Bluetooth Speaker
यह एक कॉम्पैक्ट और हल्का स्पीकर है। यह स्पीकर 40W तक का दमदार साउंड आउटपुट देता है, जिसमें 2 × 20W डुअल-चैनल ऑडियो मिलता है, जिससे आवाज साफ और संतुलित रहती है। एक बार फुल चार्ज करने पर यह स्पीकर लगभग 8 घंटे तक म्यूजिक प्ले कर सकता है। इसमें इन-बिल्ट माइक्रोफोन दिया गया है, जिससे कॉल अटेंड करना भी आसान हो जाता है। कनेक्टिविटी के लिए इसमें Bluetooth, AUX और TF कार्ड सपोर्ट मिलता है।
