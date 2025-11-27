घर में थिएटर का मजा, 200W तक साउंड वाले पावरफुल स्पीकर लाया ब्रांड, कीमत बजट में
घर पर थिएटर जैसा साउंड चाहिए, तो JUST CORSECA के नए स्पीकर आपके लिए परफेक्ट ऑप्शन हो सकते हैं। कंपनी ने भारतीय बाजार में अपने दो नए साउंडबार सिस्टम - JC Sonic Bar (JST 648) और JC Sound Shack Plus (JST 646) के साथ होम एंटरटेनमेंट सेगमेंट में एंट्री की है। यह साउंडबार कैटेगरी में कंपने के पहले प्रोडक्ट हैं। कंपनी का कहना है कि इसे खासतौर से ऐसे ग्राहकों के लिए डिजाइन किया गया है जो घर पर क्लियर साउंड, डीप बास और आसान कनेक्टिविटी चाहते हैं। ये साउंडबार 200W और 160W की आउटपुट के साथ आते हैं। दोनों मॉडल मूवी, म्यूजिक, गेमिंग और जनरल एंटरटेनमेंट के लिए दमदामर साउंड देने के लिए डिजाइन किए गए हैं। चलिए एक नजर डालते हैं इनकी कीमत और खासियत पर…
साउंडबार में मिलेगा 200W तक आउटपुट
JC Sonic Bar (JST 648) में 200W का साउंड आउटपुट मिलता है और इसमें 80W का सबवूफर है। जबकि, JC Sound Shack Plus (JST 646) में 160W का साउंड आउटपुट मिलता है और इसमें 60W का सबवूफर है। दोनों साउंडबार में 2.2-चैनल कॉन्फिगरेशन है।
ढेर सारे कनेक्टविटी ऑप्शशन
दोनों साउंडबार में ब्लूटूथ v5.0, एचडीएमआई, आर्क, कोएक्सियल, यूएसबी और औक्स जैसे कनेक्टिविटी के साथ आते हैं। JC Sound Shack Plus (JST 646) में FM और TF कार्ड सपोर्ट भी है, जिससे यूजर्स को अपना कंटेंट चलाने में ज्यादा फ्लेक्सिबिलिटी मिलती है। डेडिकेटेड डीप-बास सबवूफर्स, स्लीक ब्लैक डिजाइन के साथ आने वाले इन साउंडबार को टीवी, प्रोजेक्टर, लैपटॉप और फोन के साथ इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।
इतनी है कीमत, कहां से खरीदें
JC Sonic Bar (JST 648) मॉडल 7,499 रुपये और JC Sound Shack Plus (JST 646) मॉडल 6,499 की एमआरपी पर उपलब्ध होंगे। ग्राहक इन्हें Amazon और Flipkart के साथ-साथ कंपनी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट और पूरे भारत में पार्टनर रिटेल स्टोर से खरीद सकते हैं। दोनों ही मॉडल पर कंपनी 1 साल की वारंटी दी रही है। दोनों मॉडल रिमोट कंट्रोल के साथ आते है।
