पहली बार ₹25 हजार से कम में Intel Core i5 प्रोसेसर वाला लैपटॉप, बेस्ट BBD डील
ग्राहकों को 25 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत पर Dell का Intel Core i5 प्रोसेसर खरीदने का मौका मिल रहा है। यह डील Flipkart पर Big Billion Days Sale के दौरान ऑफर की जा रही है।
सम्बंधित सुझाव
45% OFF
DeII 5400 InteI i5 8th Gen, 8GB DDR4 RAM | 256GB SSD - 14" (35.6cm) FHD| InteI UHD Graphics - HD Camera| Thin & Light (Win10, MS Office) Laptop(Refab) Black
- DeII 5400 InteI i5 8th Gen
- 8GB DDR4 RAM | 256GB SSD - 14" (35.6cm) FHD| InteI UHD Graphics - HD Camera| Thin & Light (Win10
- MS Office) Laptop(Refab) Black
₹25299₹45995
खरीदिये
31% OFF
Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512 SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 24, Black, 1.62KG, McAfee 15 Month, Thin & Light Laptop
- Dell Inspiron 3530
- Intel Core i5-1334U
- 13th Gen
₹48150₹70000
खरीदिये
22% OFF
Dell Latitude Intel 3450 Core i5-13th Gen / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / 3 Year Warranty/Windows 11 Pro / 14inch Screen with Backpack
- Dell Latitude Intel 3450 Core i5-13th Gen / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / 3 Year Warranty/Windows 11 Pro / 14inch Screen with Backpack
₹58711.22₹74990
खरीदिये
28% OFF
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Display, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 11 Home + MSO'21 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver,1.62kg
- Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop
- 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor
- 8GB
₹47690₹65900
खरीदिये
43% OFF
DELL 15 (2025) Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (16 GB DDR5/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Grey/1.8 kg/MSO 2021/3 Years ADP Warranty
- DELL 15 (2025) Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (16 GB DDR5/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Grey/1.8 kg/MSO 2021/3 Years ADP Warranty
₹63810₹110990
खरीदिये
कम कीमत पर पावरफुल लैपटॉप खरीदना चाहते हैं तो आपको बेस्ट डील का फायदा ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Flipkart पर चल रही Big Billion Days Sale के चलते मिल रहा है। इस सेल के दौरान Dell जैसे भरोसेमंद ब्रैंड का दमदार Intel Core i5 8th Gen प्रोसेसर वाला लैपटॉप अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर ऑर्डर किया जा सकता है। आइए आपको इसपर मिल रहे ऑफर के बारे में जानकारी देते हैं।
सम्बंधित सुझाव
45% OFF
DeII 5400 InteI i5 8th Gen, 8GB DDR4 RAM | 256GB SSD - 14" (35.6cm) FHD| InteI UHD Graphics - HD Camera| Thin & Light (Win10, MS Office) Laptop(Refab) Black
- DeII 5400 InteI i5 8th Gen
- 8GB DDR4 RAM | 256GB SSD - 14" (35.6cm) FHD| InteI UHD Graphics - HD Camera| Thin & Light (Win10
- MS Office) Laptop(Refab) Black
₹25299₹45995
खरीदिये
31% OFF
Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512 SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 24, Black, 1.62KG, McAfee 15 Month, Thin & Light Laptop
- Dell Inspiron 3530
- Intel Core i5-1334U
- 13th Gen
₹48150₹70000
खरीदिये
22% OFF
Dell Latitude Intel 3450 Core i5-13th Gen / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / 3 Year Warranty/Windows 11 Pro / 14inch Screen with Backpack
- Dell Latitude Intel 3450 Core i5-13th Gen / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / 3 Year Warranty/Windows 11 Pro / 14inch Screen with Backpack
₹58711.22₹74990
खरीदिये
28% OFF
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Display, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 11 Home + MSO'21 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver,1.62kg
- Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop
- 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor
- 8GB
₹47690₹65900
खरीदिये
43% OFF
DELL 15 (2025) Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (16 GB DDR5/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Grey/1.8 kg/MSO 2021/3 Years ADP Warranty
- DELL 15 (2025) Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (16 GB DDR5/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Grey/1.8 kg/MSO 2021/3 Years ADP Warranty
₹63810₹110990
खरीदिये
सबसे दमदार परफॉर्मेंस चाहिए तो आपको Intel Core i5 8th Gen प्रोसेसर वाले लैपटॉप का चुनाव करना होगा। ऐसे लैपटॉप में आप रोजमर्रा के बेसिक काम तो कर ही सकते हैं, साथ ही आपको एडवांस्ड सॉफ्टवेयर और प्रोग्राम्स रन करने का विकल्प भी यूजर्स को मिल जाता है। Big Billion Days Sale में DELL 5400 Intel Core i5 8th Gen लैपटॉप को 25 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में खरीदा जा सकता है और यह बढ़िया वैल्यू ऑफर करती है।
सम्बंधित सुझाव
28% OFF
Dell 15, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO'21, Carbon Black, 1.66kg, 120Hz 250 nits, 15 Month Mcafee, Thin & Light Laptop
- Dell 15
- Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
₹44990₹62336
खरीदिये
41% OFF
Dell Inspiron 5430, Intel Core i5 13th Gen-1335U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 14"/35.56 cm, Win11+ MSO'21, Platinum Silver, 1.59kg, Comfort View, Backlit KB, 15 Month McAfee, Thunderbolt 4.0 Port Laptop
- Dell Inspiron 5430
- Intel Core i5 13th Gen-1335U
- 8GB RAM
₹49990₹84416
खरीदिये
35% OFF
Dell Inspiron 3530 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i5-1335U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6" (39.62cms) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display with Dell Comfortview/Win 11+MSO'21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kg
- Dell Inspiron 3530 13th Gen Laptop
- Intel Core i5-1335U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6" (39.62cms) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display with Dell Comfortview/Win 11+MSO'21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kg
₹45800₹69990
खरीदिये
26% OFF
Dell Inspiron 5440, Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, FHD+AG NonTouch WVA, 14"/35.56cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Ice Blue, 1.54KG, Backlit KB + FPR, 250 nits, McAfee 15 Month Laptop
- Dell Inspiron 5440
- Intel Core i5-1334U
- 13th Gen
₹70100₹95000
खरीदिये
इस ऑफर के साथ सबसे बढ़िया डील
ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म Flipkart पर DELL 5400 Intel Core i5 8th Gen - (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10) 5400 I5 8TH NON TOUCH REFURB Laptop को केवल 24,957 रुपये के डिस्काउंटेड प्राइस पर लिस्ट किया गया है। इसके लिए चुनिंदा बैंक कार्ड्स की मदद से भुगतान करने की स्थिति में अतिरिक्त डिस्काउंट का फायदा मिलेगा। इसपर एक्सेंडेड वारंटी का फायदा लिया जा सकता है।
ऐसे हैं DELL लैपटॉप के स्पेसिफिकेशंस
Dell लैपटॉप में 14 इंच का WLED डिस्प्ले 60Hz रिफ्रेश रेट के साथ दिया गया है और 220nits की ब्राइटनेस मिलती है। इसमें Windows 10, Windows 11 ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम दिया गया है और इसमें मिलने वाली दमदार 3-सेल बैटरी के साथ 2 घंटे का बैकअप मिलता है और 65W पावर सप्लाई दी गई है।
बैकलिट कीबोर्ड वाले इस डिवाइस में कई कनेक्टिविटी ऑप्शंस मिलते हैं। इसमें Intel Core i5 8th Gen प्रोसेसर के सात 8GB रैम और 256GB SSD स्टोरेज दिया गया है। इसका स्टोरेज 512GB तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है।