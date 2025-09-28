पहली बार ₹25 हजार से कम में Intel Core i5 प्रोसेसर वाला लैपटॉप, बेस्ट BBD डील Intel Core i5 chipset laptop under 25000 rupees in flipkart big billion days sale, Gadgets Hindi News - Hindustan
Intel Core i5 chipset laptop under 25000 rupees in flipkart big billion days sale

पहली बार ₹25 हजार से कम में Intel Core i5 प्रोसेसर वाला लैपटॉप, बेस्ट BBD डील

ग्राहकों को 25 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत पर Dell का Intel Core i5 प्रोसेसर खरीदने का मौका मिल रहा है। यह डील Flipkart पर Big Billion Days Sale के दौरान ऑफर की जा रही है। 

Pranesh Tiwari लाइव हिन्दुस्तान Sun, 28 Sep 2025 11:47 AM
पहली बार ₹25 हजार से कम में Intel Core i5 प्रोसेसर वाला लैपटॉप, बेस्ट BBD डील

कम कीमत पर पावरफुल लैपटॉप खरीदना चाहते हैं तो आपको बेस्ट डील का फायदा ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Flipkart पर चल रही Big Billion Days Sale के चलते मिल रहा है। इस सेल के दौरान Dell जैसे भरोसेमंद ब्रैंड का दमदार Intel Core i5 8th Gen प्रोसेसर वाला लैपटॉप अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर ऑर्डर किया जा सकता है। आइए आपको इसपर मिल रहे ऑफर के बारे में जानकारी देते हैं।

सबसे दमदार परफॉर्मेंस चाहिए तो आपको Intel Core i5 8th Gen प्रोसेसर वाले लैपटॉप का चुनाव करना होगा। ऐसे लैपटॉप में आप रोजमर्रा के बेसिक काम तो कर ही सकते हैं, साथ ही आपको एडवांस्ड सॉफ्टवेयर और प्रोग्राम्स रन करने का विकल्प भी यूजर्स को मिल जाता है। Big Billion Days Sale में DELL 5400 Intel Core i5 8th Gen लैपटॉप को 25 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में खरीदा जा सकता है और यह बढ़िया वैल्यू ऑफर करती है।

इस ऑफर के साथ सबसे बढ़िया डील

ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म Flipkart पर DELL 5400 Intel Core i5 8th Gen - (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10) 5400 I5 8TH NON TOUCH REFURB Laptop को केवल 24,957 रुपये के डिस्काउंटेड प्राइस पर लिस्ट किया गया है। इसके लिए चुनिंदा बैंक कार्ड्स की मदद से भुगतान करने की स्थिति में अतिरिक्त डिस्काउंट का फायदा मिलेगा। इसपर एक्सेंडेड वारंटी का फायदा लिया जा सकता है।

ऐसे हैं DELL लैपटॉप के स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Dell लैपटॉप में 14 इंच का WLED डिस्प्ले 60Hz रिफ्रेश रेट के साथ दिया गया है और 220nits की ब्राइटनेस मिलती है। इसमें Windows 10, Windows 11 ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम दिया गया है और इसमें मिलने वाली दमदार 3-सेल बैटरी के साथ 2 घंटे का बैकअप मिलता है और 65W पावर सप्लाई दी गई है।

बैकलिट कीबोर्ड वाले इस डिवाइस में कई कनेक्टिविटी ऑप्शंस मिलते हैं। इसमें Intel Core i5 8th Gen प्रोसेसर के सात 8GB रैम और 256GB SSD स्टोरेज दिया गया है। इसका स्टोरेज 512GB तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है।