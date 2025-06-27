दमदार साउंड वाला छोटू स्पीकर लाया पॉपुलर ब्रांड, कॉलिंग भी कर सकेंगे, कीमत 900 रुपये से कम inbase torque portable bluetooth speaker launched with 8w sound, Gadgets Hindi News - Hindustan
Hindi Newsगैजेट्स न्यूज़

दमदार साउंड वाला छोटू स्पीकर लाया पॉपुलर ब्रांड, कॉलिंग भी कर सकेंगे, कीमत 900 रुपये से कम

Inbase Torque Portable Bluetooth Speaker: इनबेस ने भारतीय बाजार में अपने लेटेस्ट पोर्टेबल ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर के तौर पर टॉर्क को लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसका साइज बेहद छोटा है और इसे टांग कर कहीं भी आसानी से ले जा सकते हैं। इसकी कीमत 900 रुपये से भी कम है।

Arpit Soni लाइव हिन्दुस्तानFri, 27 June 2025 02:07 PM
चलते-फिरते गाने सुनने के शौकीन है, लेकिन कानों में बड्स नहीं लगाना चाहते, तो इनबेस का नया स्पीकर आपके लिए परफेक्ट ऑप्शन हो सकता है। इनबेस ने भारतीय बाजार में अपने लेटेस्ट पोर्टेबल ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर के तौर पर टॉर्क को लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसका साइज बेहद छोटा है और इसे टांग कर कहीं भी आसानी से ले जा सकते हैं। कॉम्पैक्ट साइज होने की वजह से आसानी से बैग में आ जाता है। इसमें ट्रैवल फ्रेंडली डिजाइन दिया गया है और इसकी बॉडी में लूप भी लगा है, जिससे आप इसे कहीं भी लटका सकते हैं या टांग सकते हैं। इसकी कीमत 900 रुपये से भी कम है। चलिए एक नजर डालते हैं इसकी कीमत और खासियत पर…

inbase torque portable bluetooth speaker

स्पीकर में 8W का साउंड मिलेगा

यह छोटू स्पीकर 8W साउंड आउटपुट देता है। कंपनी का कहना है कि छोटा होने के बावजूद इसमें क्रिस्टल क्लियर साउंड और डीप बास मिलता है। इसकी बैटरी लाइफ को लेकर कंपनी ने दावा किया है कि एक बार फुल चार्ज करने पर यह नॉन-स्टॉप 7 घंटे तक चल सकता है, यानी फुल चार्ज कर आप लंबे समय तक गाने सुन सकते हैं। इसमें बिल्ट-इन LED सेंस लाइट्स भी लगी हैं, जो गाने की बीट्स के साथ सिंक हो जाती हैं।

inbase torque portable bluetooth speakerम

इसमें हैंड्स-फ्री कॉलिंग के लिए माइक्रोफोन भी

वायरलेस ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर में हैंड्स-फ्री कॉलिंग के लिए बिल्ट-इन माइक्रोफोन भी लगे है। चार्जिंग के लिए, इसमें यूएसबी टाइप-सी पोर्ट दिया गया है, जो फास्ट चार्जिंग को भी सपोर्ट करता है। धूल और पानी से सुरक्षित रहने के लिए इसे IPX6 वॉटर रेजिस्टेंस रेटिंग दी गई है। इसमें ट्रू वायरलेस स्टीरियो (TWS) का सपोर्ट भी मिलता है, जिससे आप साउंड को बढ़ाने के लिए दो टॉर्क स्पीकर कओ आपस में जोड़ सकते हैं। कनेक्टिविटी के लिए इसमें ब्लूटूथ वर्जन 5.3 का सपोर्ट मिलता है।

कीमत और उपलब्धता

Inbase Torque Speaker की कीमत मात्र 899 रुपये है। इसे अमेजन, फ्लिपकार्ट और कंपनी की वेबसाइट से खरीदा जा सकता है। इनबेस टॉर्क 30 जून 2025 से सभी लीडिंग ऑफलाइन रिटेल स्टोर्स पर उपलब्ध होगा।

