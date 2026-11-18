Google ने साल 2026 के सबसे पसंदीदा ऐप्स और गेम्स की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। इस लिस्ट में Adobe Premiere को साल का बेस्ट ऐप चुना गया है, जबकि Arknights: Endfield ने बेस्ट गेम का खिताब जीता है। यहां देखें Google की पूरी लिस्ट और जानें किस ऐप को किस कैटेगरी में मिला अवॉर्ड।

स्मार्टफोन में ऐप्स और गेम्स का इस्तेमाल अब सिर्फ मनोरंजन तक सीमित नहीं रह गया है। वीडियो एडिटिंग, फोटो बनाने, पढ़ाई, रोजमर्रा के काम और स्पोर्ट्स की जानकारी हासिल करने तक के लिए लोग अलग-अलग ऐप्स का सहारा लेते हैं। ऐसे में अगर आपको भी जानना है कि इस साल यानी साल 2026 में कौन से ऐप्स और गेम्स सबसे ज्यादा खास रहे, तो Google की नई लिस्ट आपके काम की हो सकती है। Google Play ने भारत के Best Apps और Games का ऐलान कर दिया है। इस साल Adobe Premiere को Best App 2026 का अवॉर्ड मिला है। वहीं, Arknights: Endfield को Best Game चुना गया है। इसके अलावा हिंदी और Hinglish में बोलकर टेक्स्ट लिखने की सुविधा देने वाले Wispr Flow को भी सम्मान मिला है। Google की इस लिस्ट में वीडियो एडिटिंग, AI, मनोरंजन, खेल और अलग-अलग तरह के मोबाइल गेम्स को जगह दी गई है।

Google Play Store Best Apps 2026: पूरी लिस्ट ऐप का नाम Google की कैटेगरी Adobe Premiere Best App of 2026 ibis Paint X Best for Creative Expression Wispr Flow Best Innovative App Pronto Best Productivity Partner Baby Development & Milestones Best Under The Radar Zolio: Daily Journal & Diary Best for Skill Building Pocket FM Best for Entertainment FanCode Best for Sports Fans Strava Best Cross-device App Pocket Casts Best for Watches

Google Play Store Best Games 2026: पूरी लिस्ट गेम का नाम Google की कैटेगरी Arknights: Endfield Best Game of 2026 Arknights: Endfield Best Story Monument Valley 3 Best Indie ScarFall 2.0 Best Made in India Pokémon Champions Best Multiplayer Astro Arena: 3vs3 MOBA Best Pick Up and Play eFootball Best Ongoing Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Best Cross-device Game

Adobe Premiere बना साल का बेस्ट ऐप Google Play ने Adobe Premiere को 2026 का Best App चुना है। यह ऐप उन लोगों के लिए खास हो सकता है जो अपने स्मार्टफोन पर वीडियो एडिटिंग करते हैं। इस तरह कंटेंट क्रिएटर्स और सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो पोस्ट करने वाले लोगों को फोन से ही एडिटिंग करने में मदद मिल सकती है। अब हर छोटे वीडियो के लिए कंप्यूटर या लैपटॉप की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती।

ibis Paint X को मिला क्रिएटिव एक्सप्रेशन का अवॉर्ड ड्रॉइंग, डिजिटल आर्ट और एनिमेशन बनाने का शौक रखने वालों के लिए ibis Paint X एक जाना-पहचाना ऐप है। Google ने इसे Best for Creative Expression कैटेगरी में चुना है। इस ऐप में डिजिटल ड्रॉइंग और इलस्ट्रेशन बनाने के लिए कई तरह के टूल मिलते हैं।

Wispr Flow: बोलकर लिखें मैसेज और टेक्स्ट इस साल की लिस्ट में Wispr Flow भी शामिल है। इसे Best Innovative App का अवॉर्ड मिला है। यह ऐप आवाज को टेक्स्ट में बदलने का काम करता है। इसकी खास बात यह है कि यह सिर्फ बोले गए शब्दों को लिखता ही नहीं, बल्कि टेक्स्ट को बेहतर तरीके से Organize करने में भी मदद करता है। इसमें हिंदी और Hinglish समेत कई भाषाओं का सपोर्ट मिलता है। यानी अगर आपको लंबे मैसेज टाइप करने में परेशानी होती है, तो आप बोलकर भी टेक्स्ट तैयार कर सकते हैं।

घर के काम के लिए Pronto और बच्चों के डेवलपमेंट के लिए खास ऐप Pronto को Best Productivity Partner कैटेगरी में चुना गया है। इस ऐप के जरिए यूजर घर के कामों जैसे सफाई और कपड़े धोने के लिए मदद बुक कर सकते हैं। रोजमर्रा के घरेलू कामों के लिए सर्विस तलाशने वाले लोगों के लिए यह उपयोगी हो सकता है। वहीं, Baby Development & Milestones को Best Under the Radar का अवॉर्ड मिला है। यह ऐप माता-पिता को बच्चों के विकास से जुड़ी जानकारी और उनके अलग-अलग पड़ावों को ट्रैक करने में मदद करता है।