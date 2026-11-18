ये हैं साल 2026 के सबसे पसंदीदा Apps और गेम्स, Google ने जारी की पूरी लिस्ट, Adobe का यह ऐप बना साल का बेस्ट ऐप
Google ने साल 2026 के सबसे पसंदीदा ऐप्स और गेम्स की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। इस लिस्ट में Adobe Premiere को साल का बेस्ट ऐप चुना गया है, जबकि Arknights: Endfield ने बेस्ट गेम का खिताब जीता है। यहां देखें Google की पूरी लिस्ट और जानें किस ऐप को किस कैटेगरी में मिला अवॉर्ड।
स्मार्टफोन में ऐप्स और गेम्स का इस्तेमाल अब सिर्फ मनोरंजन तक सीमित नहीं रह गया है। वीडियो एडिटिंग, फोटो बनाने, पढ़ाई, रोजमर्रा के काम और स्पोर्ट्स की जानकारी हासिल करने तक के लिए लोग अलग-अलग ऐप्स का सहारा लेते हैं। ऐसे में अगर आपको भी जानना है कि इस साल यानी साल 2026 में कौन से ऐप्स और गेम्स सबसे ज्यादा खास रहे, तो Google की नई लिस्ट आपके काम की हो सकती है। Google Play ने भारत के Best Apps और Games का ऐलान कर दिया है। इस साल Adobe Premiere को Best App 2026 का अवॉर्ड मिला है। वहीं, Arknights: Endfield को Best Game चुना गया है। इसके अलावा हिंदी और Hinglish में बोलकर टेक्स्ट लिखने की सुविधा देने वाले Wispr Flow को भी सम्मान मिला है। Google की इस लिस्ट में वीडियो एडिटिंग, AI, मनोरंजन, खेल और अलग-अलग तरह के मोबाइल गेम्स को जगह दी गई है।
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ibis Paint X को मिला क्रिएटिव एक्सप्रेशन का अवॉर्ड
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लेखक के बारे मेंHimani Gupta
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