अब Google से पूछो कुछ भी, जवाब मिलेगा AI से! भारत में शुरू हुआ धमाकेदार AI Mode फीचर
गूगल की ओर से भारत में नए AI Mode फीचर का रोलआउट सभी के लिए शुरू कर दिया गया है। यह फीचर लंबे वक्त से चुनिंदा यूजर्स के साथ टेस्ट किया जा रहा था और इसके साथ यूजर्स को बेहतर और डीटेल्ड रिजल्ट्स मिलेंगे।
दुनिया के सबसे बड़े सर्च इंजन में से एक Google ने आधिकारिक रूप से भारत में अपने पावरफुल AI Mode फीचर को Google Search में सभी यूजर्स के लिए रोलआउट करना शुरू कर दिया है। यह नया मोड यूजर्स को पहले से कहीं ज्यादा स्मार्ट और इंटरैक्टिव तरीके से सर्च करने का विकल्प देगा। अब आप Google से कुछ भी पूछ सकते हैं और उसका जवाब AI की मदद से तुरंत और बेहतर तरीके से पा सकते हैं।
Google ने AI Mode को सबसे पहले जून में भारत में एक Labs एक्सपेरिमेंट के तौर पर पेश किया था। शुरुआती यूजर्स ने इसके रिस्पॉन्स की क्वॉलिटी, स्पीड और डेप्थ की काफी सराहना की थी और इसपर फीडबैक दिए थे। कई यूजर्स ने इसे जानकारी पाने, मुश्किल चीजों को समझने और सीखने के लिए इस्तेमाल किया और इसके साथ सर्च करना बेहद आसान हो जाता है।
अब Google ने इसे सभी यूजर्स के लिए रोल आउट करना शुरू कर दिया है। खास बात यह है कि इसके लिए अब किसी भी Labs साइन-अप की जरूरत नहीं होगी। आपको आने वाले दिनों में Google Search और Google ऐप में AI Mode नाम का नया टैब दिखाई देने लगेगा, जो फिलहाल अंग्रेजी भाषा में उपलब्ध होगा। बाद में इसे अन्य भाषाओं का सपोर्ट मिल सकता है।
AI Mode में क्या होगा खास?
AI Mode में वही सभी फीचर्स मिलेंगे जो पहले Labs वर्जन में थे। यूजर चाहे तो टाइप करके, वॉइस कमांड से या फिर Google Lens के जरिए फोटो लेकर भी सवाल पूछ सकते हैं। इसके बाद Google उन्हें एक डीटेल्ड और समझदारी से तैयार किया गया आंसर देगा, जिसमें जरूरी लिंक्स और रिफरेंस भी होंगे।
इसके अलावा, आप Follow-up Questions यानी आगे के सवाल भी उसी टॉपिक पर पूछ सकते हैं, जिससे बातचीत और अच्छे से हो सके। यह खासतौर पर स्टूडेंट्स, रिसर्चर्स, कंटेंट क्रिएटर्स और उन सभी लोगों के लिए काम का साबित हो सकता है जो रोजाना इंटरनेट से कुछ नया सीखना या समझना चाहते हैं।
Google ने कहा है कि वह यह देखने को लेकर उत्साहित है कि भारत के यूजर्स इस एंड-टू-एंड AI Search Experience का इस्तेमाल कैसे करते हैं। कंपनी को उम्मीद है कि यह टूल लोगों को अपने आसपास की दुनिया को बेहतर तरीके से समझने में मदद करेगा।
